SSR Mining Provides November 2018 Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2018 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") provides an update on its exploration activities and results at its Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., and Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada for the period from August 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 (the "Exploration Period").

Highlights:

At the Seabee Gold Operation, confirmation of a discovery at the Santoy Gap hanging wall ("HW") is expected to define new gold Mineral Resources when we report our Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates for year-end 2018.  Drill results at Santoy Gap HW include:

  • Drillhole SUG-18-622 intersected 25.6 g/t gold over 4.1 meters true width; and

  • Drillhole SUG-18-612 intersected 12.3 g/t gold over 4.8 meters true width

Also at the Seabee Gold Operation, infill drilling at Santoy 8A is expected to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category when we report our Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates for year-end 2018.  Drill results at Santoy 8A include:

  • Drillhole SUG-18-941 intersected 11.2 g/t gold over 18.5 meters true width; and

  • Drillhole SUG-18-943 intersected 14.1 g/t gold over 7.0 meters true width; and

  • Drillhole SUG-18-913 intersected 12.2 g/t gold over 7.0 meters true width.

Infill drill results for the Red Dot area at the Marigold mine include:

  • Drillhole MRA6626 intersected 3.4 g/t gold over 71.6 meters intersected width, including 8.9 g/t gold over 25.9 meters intersected width; and

  • Drillhole MRA6647 intersected 1.2 g/t gold over 185.9 meters intersected width, including two higher grade intervals of 8.8 g/t gold over 6.1 meters, and 3.6 g/t gold over 32.0 meters. 

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "Our exploration investments at Seabee and Marigold continue to yield significant results.  Importantly, results at Seabee continue to confirm the strong prospectivity and long-life nature of the Santoy mine.  At Marigold we are also encouraged by results from drilling at Red Dot and Mackay, as we look to continue our long-term track record of replacing and growing reserves concurrent with the assessment of an expansion in mid-2019.  Our exploration programs are a key driver of value and growth for our shareholders, and continue at full pace as we move into the end of the year."

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada

At the Seabee Gold Operation, total year to date diamond drilling includes 35,258 meters from underground in 104 holes and 15,390 meters from surface in 61 holes.  Recent results increase confidence in the continuity of gold mineralization at Santoy Gap HW (see Figure 1).  Drilling during the third quarter at Santoy Gap HW included results from 30 drill holes.  These holes, along with exploration results since September 2017, have provided clarity to the controlling structure along with continued high grade gold intercepts. These are found on the footwall side of an S-folded attenuated granodiorite intrusion that dips and plunges in a similar manner to the Santoy Gap deposits. On the 46 level, as shown in Figures 2 and 3, this mineralized zone is located 100 meters from existing infrastructure, and can be accessed easily.

We expect this new discovery at Santoy Gap HW to contribute new, additional Mineral Resources when we report our Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates for year-end 2018. 

At Santoy 8A we completed 72 holes in the Exploration Period towards converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, and this work is on-going.  Results to date have been positive and increase our confidence that the majority of the Santoy 8A area that we have drilled will be upgraded in classification providing additional Mineral Reserves at year-end 2018.

At the early-stage Fisher project our objective is to discover a new zone with Inferred Mineral Resource potential.  Work during 2018 has comprised mapping, prospecting, soil and overburden sampling, and drilling of 18 holes for a total of 10,416 meters.  Results from the prospecting and drilling have identified new gold bearing quartz vein shear zone exposures, while the first pass drill results have yielded anomalous gold results.  The widespread nature of the gold occurrences at Fisher and their geologic similarities to the Seabee and Santoy mines reinforces our view of prospectivity of this extensive property package.  Drilling is presently underway on these new targets.

Marigold mine, U.S.

At the Marigold mine, total year to date drilling includes 72,017 meters primarily focused on Red Dot and Mackay with the objective to convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. During the third quarter at Red Dot and Mackay, we received results from 44 holes that together with earlier drilling, increases our confidence that a portion of the Red Dot Inferred Mineral Resources will be upgraded at year-end 2018 (see Figures 4, 5 and 6).  If the current Inferred Mineral Resources upgrade work is successful, the upgraded Mineral Resources will be subject to additional geotechnical drilling and engineering during the first half of 2019 with the goal of declaring a Mineral Reserve at Red Dot and also an updated mine plan by mid-year 2019.

Table 1. Selected drillhole results from Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From
(meters)

To
(meters)

Mine E
(midpoint)1

Mine N
(midpoint)1

Elevation
(midpoint)1

Gold
(g/t)2

True
Width
(meters)

Zone

JOY-17-770

418.9

421.5

4760.5

5043.3

-315.4

17.31

2.54

8A FW

JOY-17-771

411

417.9

4774.4

5047.5

-312.0

3.89

6.83

8A

JOY-18-772

258.7

261.7

3695.2

4779.1

-230.4

18.35

2.69

9A

JOY-18-793

237.6

247.2

3794.5

4739.9

-170.2

4.62

9.41

9A

JOY-18-794

254.3

256.6

3797.0

4774.8

-210.0

9.72

2.10

9A

JOY-18-799

245.8

250.9

3767.1

4758.8

-193.0

11.97

4.83

9A

JOY-18-801

163.0

167.5

3860.9

4764.9

-137.2

17.04

4.14

9B

JOY-18-807

90.7

94.3

3852.8

4708.3

-86.9

27.53

2.61

9C

JOY-18-810

64.8

68.1

3899.8

4687.0

-43.0

32.15

3.23

9C

JOY-18-831

260.6

272.0

4296.7

5223.5

-251.5

3.74

10.68

HW

SUG-17-046

188.4

191

3620.4

4982.4

-421.5

21.66

1.21

9C

SUG-17-048

185

196.6

3627.0

4969.4

-417.9

3.47

6.09

9A

SUG-17-049

142.9

148.4

3673.7

4992.2

-433.1

5.94

3.47

9C

SUG-17-050

144.7

148

3685.0

4989.7

-450.4

14.77

2.43

9B

SUG-17-052

229.1

231

3612.9

4921.1

-378.3

27.28

0.84

9A

SUG-17-058

215.0

218.1

3897.6

5094.1

-569.1

37.64

1.86

9A

SUG-17-600

312.1

323.6

4146.0

5240.7

-391.5

4.39

7.47

HW

SUG-17-614

325.9

331.6

3897.7

5265.3

-488.1

11.27

2.85

HW

SUG-17-923

468.4

473.3

4525.0

5325.2

-605.9

24.00

2.14

8A

SUG-17-926

713.8

720.0

4561.6

5442.1

-821.2

12.46

2.21

8A

SUG-18-605

261.0

270.0

4227.0

5283.1

-322.0

6.31

8.49

HW

SUG-18-608

178.1

185.0

4174.4

5224.1

-373.2

6.20

6.44

HW

SUG-18-609

233.7

250.5

4186.8

5289.7

-377.5

3.73

12.92

HW

SUG-18-611

202.5

208.7

4138.1

5259.4

-405.1

4.54

4.84

HW

SUG-18-612

216.4

228.2

4103.8

5274.6

-447.8

12.32

4.82

HW

SUG-18-613

218.7

227.7

4073.3

5265.3

-442.6

7.07

6.30

HW

SUG-18-622

228.2

235.5

4094.9

5287.5

-445.2

25.60

4.10

HW

SUG-18-624

187.0

191.0

4105.3

5238.0

-409.1

8.16

3.67

HW

SUG-18-625

204.3

215.5

4072.8

5251.8

-432.2

7.82

8.14

HW

SUG-18-907

158.8

162.3

4261.7

5130.7

-460.9

32.45

2.54

8A

SUG-18-908

169.0

173.8

4286.6

5128.2

-452.3

14.87

3.44

8A

SUG-18-909

177.9

183.1

4317.1

5134.8

-450.4

20.51

3.26

8A

SUG-18-910

119.4

122.6

4256.7

5224.8

-552.1

13.80

3.02

8A

SUG-18-913

117.5

124.6

4238.9

5193.7

-532.0

12.17

7.04

8A

SUG-18-926

128.5

131.1

4262.7

5174.6

-497.4

17.61

2.28

8A

SUG-18-927

208.2

213.9

4292.1

5094.0

-420.9

9.12

3.36

8A

SUG-18-928

122.2

125.2

4270.0

5220.5

-541.6

15.56

2.73

8A

SUG-18-930

148.7

154.5

4315.7

5192.5

-511.5

13.57

4.54

8A

SUG-18-931

140.8

150.7

4305.2

5223.3

-546.2

3.20

8.10

8A

SUG-18-933

133.9

142.1

4284.6

5244.8

-563.8

4.86

6.80

8A

SUG-18-935

181.7

194.1

4366.9

5225.9

-539.6

4.01

7.75

8A

SUG-18-937

176.3

186.8

4350.6

5240.0

-560.4

3.28

7.27

8A

SUG-18-938

213.8

223.6

4395.5

5249.9

-565.1

13.23

5.67

8A

SUG-18-940

168.1

185.5

4328.6

5262.1

-583.7

3.44

11.78

8A

SUG-18-941

148.4

173.1

4296.1

5266.4

-589.4

11.20

18.52

8A

SUG-18-943

151.2

160.6

4311.9

5172.9

-490.7

14.09

7.04

8A

SUG-18-950

153.9

160.3

4331.5

5221.6

-539.6

7.69

4.79

8A

SUG-18-951

245.7

255.1

4443.4

5210.9

-526.2

10.42

4.47

8A

SUG-18-954

204.7

210.1

4362.3

5279.1

-604.1

11.63

3.34

8A

SUG-18-955

193.0

202.3

4331.3

5283.8

-617.0

12.49

6.32

8A

SUG-18-956

270.8

284.2

4423.4

5302.1

-641.4

3.97

6.65

8A

SUG-18-958

174.1

184.0

4280.8

5292.7

-622.5

8.48

6.82

8A

Notes: Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20.

1

Midpoints of the intercept determined where mineralized structure intersected. 

2

Gold values cut to 75 g/t.

 

Table 2. Selected drillhole results from the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From
(meters)

To
(meters)

Width
(meters)

Gold 
(g/t)

Area

MR6496

173.7

259.1

85.3

0.28

Valmy Pit

MRA6508

303.3

342.9

39.6

0.71

Red Dot

MRA6510

374.9

408.4

33.5

0.64

Red Dot

MRA6512

301.8

352.0

50.3

0.95

Red Dot

MR6515

172.2

210.3

38.1

0.71

Valmy Pit

(and)

231.6

268.2

36.6

0.70

MR6517

269.7

317.0

47.2

0.79

Mackay Pit

MRA6523

262.1

283.5

21.3

1.85

Mackay Pit

MRA6526

243.8

259.1

15.2

1.55

Mackay Pit

MRA6527

85.3

149.4

64.0

0.50

Mackay Pit

MRA6533

67.1

147.8

80.8

0.33

Mackay Pit

MR6540

195.1

216.4

21.3

1.49

Valmy Pit

MRA6545

161.5

199.6

38.1

0.87

East Basalt

MRA6546

204.2

224.0

19.8

1.06

East Basalt

MRA6558

135.6

195.1

59.4

0.84

East Basalt

MRA6563

269.7

358.1

88.4

1.09

Red Dot

(and)

361.2

381.0

19.8

2.97

(including)

361.2

376.4

15.2

3.73

MRA6564

213.4

365.8

152.4

0.61

Red Dot

MRA6565

94.5

150.9

56.4

0.37

East Basalt

MRA6570

269.7

291.1

21.3

1.13

East Basalt

MRA6572

274.3

335.3

61.0

0.83

Red Dot

(and)

344.4

419.1

74.7

1.28

(including)

362.7

390.1

27.4

2.82

MRA6573

234.7

265.2

30.5

1.11

East Basalt

MRA6575

281.9

303.3

21.3

1.87

Mackay Pit

MRA6577

65.5

89.9

24.4

2.76

East Basalt

(including)

67.1

74.7

7.6

7.33

(and)

254.5

336.8

82.3

1.47

(including)

257.6

288.0

30.5

3.51

MRA6578

275.8

303.3

27.4

1.69

Red Dot

MRA6580

149.4

275.8

126.5

0.69

Mackay Pit

MRA6585

263.7

298.7

35.1

1.54

Mackay Pit

MRA6586

192.0

224.0

32.0

1.02

East Basalt

MRA6589

306.3

382.5

76.2

0.52

Red Dot

MRA6590

292.6

304.8

12.2

2.73

Red Dot

(and)

320.0

358.1

38.1

0.75

MRA6594

27.4

253.0

225.6

0.20

Mackay Pit

(and)

195.1

228.6

33.5

0.72

MRA6595

196.6

268.2

71.6

0.38

Mackay Pit

MRA6596

217.9

266.7

48.8

0.89

Red Dot

(and)

312.4

364.2

51.8

0.42

MRA6599

251.5

283.5

32.0

1.78

Mackay Pit

(including)

259.1

271.3

12.2

4.03

MRA6600

257.6

301.8

44.2

0.71

Red Dot

MRA6603

271.3

381.0

109.7

0.77

Red Dot

MRA6610

329.2

432.8

103.6

0.47

Red Dot

MRA6612

344.4

367.3

22.9

4.61

Mackay Pit

MRA6616

324.6

364.2

39.6

0.61

Mackay Pit

MRA6619

256.0

309.4

53.3

0.46

Red Dot

MRA6620

185.9

219.5

33.5

2.28

Red Dot

(including)

193.5

219.5

25.9

2.90

MRA6621

310.9

323.1

12.2

1.83

Red Dot

(and)

333.8

367.3

33.5

0.93

MRA6625

224.0

335.3

111.3

0.76

Red Dot

MRA6626

256.0

327.7

71.6

3.42

Red Dot

(including)

269.7

295.7

25.9

8.90

MRA6627

242.3

307.8

65.5

0.87

Red Dot

MRA6628

242.3

275.8

33.5

0.89

Red Dot

MRA6632

294.1

338.3

44.2

0.61

Red Dot

MRA6633

109.7

141.7

32.0

0.91

Mackay Pit

MRA6635

213.4

236.2

22.9

1.00

Red Dot

MRA6637

214.9

246.9

32.0

1.11

Mackay Pit

MRA6638

123.4

196.6

73.2

0.49

Mackay Pit

MRA6639

234.7

394.7

160.0

1.00

Red Dot

(including)

274.3

297.2

22.9

4.88

MRA6641

304.8

349.0

44.2

1.77

Red Dot

(including)

304.8

336.8

32.0

2.15

MRA6642

301.8

367.3

65.5

1.22

Red Dot

MRA6644

321.6

396.2

74.7

0.80

Red Dot

MRA6645

275.8

300.2

24.4

1.45

Red Dot

(and)

315.5

350.5

35.1

0.86

MRA6646

271.3

356.6

85.3

0.73

Red Dot

MRA6647

213.4

399.3

185.9

1.23

Red Dot

(including)

268.2

274.3

6.1

8.83

(including)

283.5

315.5

32.0

3.63

MRA6650

329.2

362.7

33.5

0.61

Red Dot

MRA6651

245.4

277.4

32.0

0.67

Red Dot

MRA6652

211.8

356.6

144.8

0.70

Red Dot

MRA6653

275.8

326.1

50.3

0.90

Red Dot

(and)

335.3

374.9

39.6

0.56

MRA6654

266.7

294.1

27.4

0.89

Red Dot

MRA6656

239.3

268.2

29.0

1.04

Red Dot

(and)

285.0

353.6

68.6

1.61

(including)

313.9

329.2

15.2

4.33

MRA6658

310.9

355.1

44.2

0.76

Red Dot

MRA6660

272.8

329.2

56.4

0.98

Red Dot

(and)

329.2

413.0

83.8

0.27

MRA6661

291.1

344.4

53.3

1.44

Red Dot

(including)

297.2

309.4

12.2

3.62

MRA6667

320.0

349.0

29.0

0.86

Red Dot

MRA6669

333.8

367.3

33.5

3.16

Red Dot

(including)

335.3

355.1

19.8

4.97

MRA6670

275.8

338.3

62.5

0.56

Red Dot

MRA6676

118.9

149.4

30.5

1.72

Mackay Pit

(including)

120.4

132.6

12.2

4.02

MRA6679

111.3

138.7

27.4

1.68

Mackay Pit

MRA6683

291.1

339.9

48.8

1.05

Red Dot

MRA6685

228.6

248.4

19.8

1.24

Red Dot

MRA6686

189.0

249.9

61.0

0.41

Red Dot

MRA6690

231.6

393.2

161.5

0.70

Red Dot

MRA6691

260.6

303.3

42.7

0.66

Red Dot

MRA6692

260.6

332.2

71.6

1.31

Red Dot

(including)

285.0

304.8

19.8

3.13

MRA6694

271.3

294.1

22.9

1.59

Red Dot

(and)

294.1

364.2

70.1

0.74

MRA6699

143.3

181.4

38.1

0.60

Mackay Pit

MRA6704

309.4

365.8

56.4

0.38

Red Dot

MRA6707

71.6

155.4

83.8

0.33

Mackay Pit

MRA6711

330.7

428.2

97.5

0.32

Red Dot

MRA6713

339.9

393.2

53.3

0.49

Red Dot

MRA6714

266.7

303.3

36.6

0.58

Red Dot

MRA6717

256.0

307.8

51.8

0.77

Red Dot

MRA6722

376.4

413.0

36.6

0.68

Red Dot

MRA6723

341.4

425.2

83.8

0.49

Red Dot

MRA6728

257.6

300.2

42.7

0.64

Red Dot

(and)

309.4

382.5

73.2

0.32

MRA6729

256.0

280.4

24.4

1.82

Red Dot

MRA6730

172.2

208.8

36.6

1.48

Mackay Pit

(including)

182.9

189.0

6.1

7.21

MR6731

149.4

161.5

12.2

2.00

Mackay Pit

MRA6732

117.3

143.3

25.9

0.94

Mackay Pit

MRA6733

327.7

339.9

12.2

1.72

Red Dot

MRA6734

289.6

353.6

64.0

0.49

Red Dot

MRA6738

312.4

315.5

3.0

6.56

Red Dot

(and)

364.2

393.2

29.0

0.87

MRA6740

390.1

417.6

27.4

1.10

Red Dot

MRA6743

117.3

179.8

62.5

1.45

Mackay Pit

(including)

118.9

129.5

10.7

6.82

MRA6744

102.1

144.8

42.7

0.79

Mackay Pit

MRA6747

214.9

379.5

164.6

0.55

Red Dot

MRA6749

268.2

283.5

15.2

1.41

Red Dot

MRA6751

268.2

310.9

42.7

0.74

Red Dot

MRA6758

260.6

414.5

153.9

0.45

Red Dot

MRA6765

243.8

309.4

65.5

0.40

Red Dot

MRA6771

204.2

211.8

7.6

6.59

Mackay Pit

MRA6772

53.3

76.2

22.9

1.20

Mackay Pit

MRA6775

210.3

315.5

105.2

0.67

Red Dot

Notes: Width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20.

 

Table 3. Collar locations from the 2018 exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

HOLE ID

UTM-N
(Nad27
Zone11)

UTM-E
(Nad27
Zone11)

Elevation
(masl)

Azimuth
(deg.)

Dip
(deg.)

Length
(meters)

Area

MR6496

4504346

487089

1926

120

-89

367

Valmy Pit

MRA6508

4507547

485065

1590

84

-69

343

Red Dot

MRA6509

4508072

484747

1586

87

-70

428

Red Dot

MRA6510

4508035

484765

1589

90

-75

428

Red Dot

MRA6511

4508127

484793

1580

90

-74

428

Red Dot

MRA6512

4508157

484800

1579

91

-74

428

Red Dot

MR6514

4504347

487140

1924

225

-90

396

Valmy Pit

MR6515

4504348

487116

1925

127

-89

379

Valmy Pit

MR6516

4504316

487085

1940

346

-90

386

Valmy Pit

MR6517

4507274

485067

1604

64

-89

392

Mackay Pit

MRA6518

4508096

484835

1580

97

-75

367

Red Dot

MRA6519

4503531

487799

2117

307

-71

274

Hollow Point

MRA6520

4503399

487444

2060

132

-70

386

Hollow Point

MRA6521

4503730

487774

2086

268

-51

221

Hollow Point

MRA6522

4503677

487777

2095

269

-49

325

Hollow Point

MRA6523

4507249

485061

1604

88

-56

383

Mackay Pit

MRA6524

4503799

487737

2075

265

-51

171

Hollow Point

MRA6525

4507274

485067

1604

86

-76

386

Mackay Pit

MRA6526

4507274

485068

1604

89

-51

367

Mackay Pit

MRA6527

4507155

485224

1508

272

-88

200

Mackay Pit

MRA6528

4503469

485984

1860

81

-76

337

East Basalt

MRA6529

4503674

487710

2093

269

-49

305

Hollow Point

MRA6530

4503585

487288

2030

270

-65

264

Hollow Point

MRA6531

4503647

485912

1862

274

-56

367

East Basalt

MRA6532

4503312

487288

2048

265

-66

270

Hollow Point

MRA6533

4507059

485201

1498

88

-64

184

Mackay Pit

MR6534

4504744

487111

1852

100

-89

215

Valmy Pit

MRA6535

4504680

487146

1852

92

-71

215

Valmy Pit

MRA6536

4507089

485327

1455

89

-54

123

Mackay Pit

MRA6537

4507029

485282

1455

90

-45

123

Mackay Pit

MRA6538

4506973

485222

1489

86

-87

184

Mackay Pit

MR6539

4504861

487200

1859

220

-89

245

Valmy Pit

MR6540

4504350

487233

1902

302

-90

322

Valmy Pit

MR6541

4504350

486998

1916

184

-89

306

Valmy Pit

MR6542

4504102

486152

1886

72

-89

306

Show Down

MR6543

4504321

486372

1849

214

-88

337

Show Down

MRA6544

4503554

485880

1840

270

-62

337

East Basalt

MRA6545

4503526

485862

1835

268

-78

276

East Basalt

MRA6546

4503431

485887

1848

81

-75

337

East Basalt

MRA6547

4503405

485876

1850

270

-70

306

East Basalt

MRA6548

4503340

485895

1867

271

-76

276

East Basalt

MRA6549

4503372

485890

1861

267

-75

337

East Basalt

MRA6550

4503406

485879

1850

90

-75

227

East Basalt

MR6551

4503490

485971

1853

206

-90

276

East Basalt

MR6552

4503557

485920

1833

119

-89

337

East Basalt

MR6553

4504652

486414

1875

55

-89

337

Show Down

MR6554

4504557

486623

1891

132

-90

337

Show Down

MR6555

4504439

486546

1875

125

-88

337

Show Down

MR6556

4504464

486538

1877

59

-90

337

Show Down

MR6557

4503800

486518

1931

16

-89

337

Show Down

MRA6558

4503219

485770

1796

83

-49

337

East Basalt

MRA6559

4503190

485715

1801

87

-56

276

East Basalt

MRA6560

4503038

485728

1857

86

-49

367

East Basalt

MRA6561

4507791

484997

1574

270

-80

393

Red Dot

MRA6562

4507823

484945

1573

89

-80

245

Red Dot

MRA6563

4507666

484779

1590

89

-83

428

Red Dot

MRA6564

4507667

484779

1590

91

-75

413

Red Dot

MRA6565

4503463

485846

1832

267

-62

367

East Basalt

MRA6566

4507820

484941

1572

86

-76

392

Red Dot

MR6567

4503532

485941

1836

70

-89

337

East Basalt

MRA6568

4503613

485942

1851

259

-75

337

East Basalt

MRA6569

4503614

485940

1852

260

-66

367

East Basalt

MRA6570

4503613

485941

1851

261

-54

367

East Basalt

MRA6571

4503586

485994

1845

87

-76

276

East Basalt

MRA6572

4507728

484757

1605

84

-80

443

Red Dot

MRA6573

4503584

485929

1843

88

-74

322

East Basalt

MRA6574

4507728

484757

1605

86

-66

410

Red Dot

MRA6575

4507975

485272

1600

270

-75

367

Mackay Pit

MR6576

4503613

485941

1851

200

-89

337

East Basalt

MRA6577

4503612

485943

1851

87

-75

337

East Basalt

MRA6578

4507517

484934

1582

86

-63

383

Red Dot

MRA6579

4507487

485320

1645

89

-72

291

Mackay Pit

MRA6580

4507487

485321

1645

89

-59

276

Mackay Pit

MRA6581

4503547

485961

1839

88

-80

352

East Basalt

MRA6582

4508004

485360

1615

91

-84

306

Mackay Pit

MRA6583

4508004

485362

1615

90

-51

276

Mackay Pit

MRA6584

4508036

485332

1615

277

-73

337

Mackay Pit

MRA6585

4508036

485331

1614

265

-56

367

Mackay Pit

MRA6586

4503556

485882

1842

270

-82

276

East Basalt

MRA6587

4508069

485316

1606

95

-80

230

Mackay Pit

MRA6588

4508069

485317

1606

92

-56

200

Mackay Pit

MRA6589

4507364

484913

1589

84

-80

383

Red Dot

MRA6590

4507517

484934

1582

85

-81

383

Red Dot

MRA6591

4507730

485285

1614

88

-76

322

Mackay Pit

MR6592

4507728

485223

1615

131

-90

276

Mackay Pit

MRA6593

4507487

484950

1585

86

-73

367

Red Dot

MRA6594

4507699

485226

1614

96

-78

285

Mackay Pit

MRA6595

4507699

485228

1614

95

-50

367

Mackay Pit

MRA6596

4507334

484916

1590

81

-81

398

Red Dot

MRA6597

4508066

485281

1607

319

-83

306

Mackay Pit

MRA6598

4508067

485284

1607

58

-71

322

Mackay Pit

MRA6599

4508004

485258

1607

276

-85

398

Mackay Pit

MRA6600

4507182

484857

1592

83

-63

443

Red Dot

MRA6601

4507334

484917

1590

86

-73

398

Red Dot

MRA6602

4507485

484753

1593

82

-73

398

Red Dot

MRA6603

4507213

484924

1595

79

-86

413

Red Dot

MRA6604

4507546

485008

1585

84

-63

383

Red Dot

MRA6605

4507211

485054

1606

79

-69

367

Red Dot

MRA6606

4507516

484673

1600

88

-75

428

Red Dot

MRA6607

4507516

484718

1598

86

-65

419

Red Dot

MRA6608

4507945

485275

1599

266

-84

337

Mackay Pit

MRA6609

4507547

484661

1599

87

-74

386

Red Dot

MRA6610

4507547

484660

1599

87

-56

443

Red Dot

MRA6611

4507517

484503

1615

86

-74

413

Red Dot

MRA6612

4507945

485275

1599

269

-66

367

Mackay Pit

MRA6613

4507945

485275

1600

84

-73

306

Mackay Pit

MR6614

4507975

485273

1600

205

-89

306

Mackay Pit

MRA6615

4507975

485272

1600

89

-77

306

Mackay Pit

MRA6616

4508005

485256

1599

267

-73

398

Mackay Pit

MRA6617

4507177

484991

1601

82

-65

367

Red Dot

MRA6618

4507485

484591

1609

88

-74

459

Red Dot

MRA6619

4507239

484946

1594

89

-86

398

Red Dot

MRA6620

4507239

484946

1594

80

-72

245

Red Dot

MRA6621

4507486

484869

1582

88

-80

367

Red Dot

MRA6622

4507485

484591

1609

86

-65

459

Red Dot

MRA6623

4507553

484568

1604

86

-76

459

Red Dot

MR6624

4507181

484712

1600

167

-90

443

Red Dot

MRA6625

4507181

484713

1599

86

-80

443

Red Dot

MRA6626

4507181

484757

1591

85

-80

443

Red Dot

MRA6627

4507181

484758

1591

84

-70

443

Red Dot

MRA6628

4507517

485130

1599

86

-65

352

Red Dot

MRA6629

4507577

485335

1645

89

-71

293

Mackay Pit

MRA6630

4507242

484631

1605

82

-80

425

Red Dot

MRA6631

4507212

484639

1603

89

-86

428

Red Dot

MRA6632

4507211

484639

1603

86

-80

425

Red Dot

MRA6633

4507577

485337

1645

92

-46

276

Mackay Pit

MRA6634

4507517

485131

1600

87

-59

352

Red Dot

MRA6635

4507517

485131

1599

84

-45

352

Red Dot

MRA6636

4507604

485326

1645

87

-70

276

Mackay Pit

MRA6637

4507604

485327

1645

84

-58

306

Mackay Pit

MRA6638

4507604

485328

1645

84

-44

317

Mackay Pit

MRA6639

4507211

484704

1595

89

-80

428

Red Dot

MRA6640

4507486

485114

1597

84

-73

367

Red Dot

MRA6641

4507486

484870

1582

84

-73

367

Red Dot

MRA6642

4507486

485114

1597

85

-67

367

Red Dot

MRA6643

4507211

484820

1591

89

-80

413

Red Dot

MRA6644

4507242

484852

1590

83

-86

421

Red Dot

MRA6645

4507273

484670

1601

83

-79

443

Red Dot

MRA6646

4507120

484889

1596

83

-73

398

Red Dot

MRA6647

4507242

484748

1590

84

-82

413

Red Dot

MRA6648

4507397

484742

1591

86

-84

428

Red Dot

MRA6649

4507397

484743

1591

87

-76

422

Red Dot

MRA6650

4507455

484876

1584

87

-69

383

Red Dot

MRA6651

4507394

485101

1603

84

-71

337

Red Dot

MRA6652

4507273

484783

1589

88

-86

413

Red Dot

MRA6653

4507273

484784

1589

85

-71

422

Red Dot

MRA6654

4507424

485101

1598

84

-74

367

Red Dot

MRA6655

4507304

484766

1588

87

-76

334

Red Dot

MRA6656

4507457

484751

1591

85

-79

398

Red Dot

MRA6657

4507457

484752

1591

84

-72

404

Red Dot

MRA6658

4507426

484660

1600

85

-79

459

Red Dot

MRA6660

4507333

484715

1596

85

-75

413

Red Dot

MRA6661

4507551

484908

1581

81

-81

352

Red Dot

MRA6662

4507551

484909

1581

84

-61

396

Red Dot

MR6663

4507760

485222

1584

242

-90

393

Mackay Pit

MRA6664

4507760

485223

1584

89

-77

375

Mackay Pit

MRA6665

4507273

485005

1598

87

-80

367

Red Dot

MRA6666

4507121

484650

1604

86

-75

447

Red Dot

MRA6667

4507121

484650

1604

84

-66

454

Red Dot

MRA6668

4507059

484724

1595

85

-75

413

Red Dot

MRA6669

4507423

484891

1585

82

-78

367

Red Dot

MRA6670

4507361

485028

1596

85

-81

367

Red Dot

MR6671

4508098

485460

1585

211

-89

261

Mackay Pit

MRA6672

4508126

485481

1585

91

-75

276

Mackay Pit

MRA6673

4508095

485480

1585

90

-55

261

Mackay Pit

MRA6674

4507453

484977

1587

83

-75

383

Red Dot

MRA6675

4507452

485073

1595

83

-69

367

Red Dot

MRA6676

4507822

485565

1554

85

-65

230

Mackay Pit

MRA6677

4507855

485547

1559

89

-64

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6678

4507855

485546

1559

81

-79

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6679

4507882

485542

1560

89

-76

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6680

4507882

485542

1560

91

-61

230

Mackay Pit

MRA6681

4507884

485557

1560

90

-49

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6682

4507578

484690

1595

87

-82

428

Red Dot

MRA6683

4507578

484690

1594

80

-73

428

Red Dot

MRA6684

4507577

485111

1593

82

-66

337

Red Dot

MRA6685

4507577

485112

1593

83

-57

337

Red Dot

MRA6686

4507459

485143

1603

88

-66

344

Red Dot

MRA6687

4507459

485143

1603

86

-57

337

Red Dot

MRA6688

4507459

485144

1603

85

-47

349

Red Dot

MRA6689

4507546

485062

1590

79

-78

398

Red Dot

MRA6690

4507212

484807

1591

86

-80

428

Red Dot

MRA6691

4507151

484818

1592

87

-73

428

Red Dot

MRA6692

4507242

484686

1602

87

-75

404

Red Dot

MRA6693

4507547

484852

1580

84

-76

383

Red Dot

MRA6694

4507180

484793

1592

81

-74

428

Red Dot

MRA6695

4507303

484953

1592

87

-65

383

Red Dot

MRA6696

4507238

485801

1612

94

-55

343

Mackay Pit

MRA6697

4507333

485023

1595

87

-76

367

Red Dot

MR6698

4507300

485932

1609

259

-89

288

Mackay Pit

MRA6699

4507608

485945

1603

267

-80

245

Mackay Pit

MRA6700

4507302

484862

1588

86

-74

398

Red Dot

MRA6701

4507608

485305

1645

84

-86

340

Mackay Pit

MR6702

4507577

485391

1644

70

-89

337

Mackay Pit

MRA6703

4507639

485359

1638

89

-60

337

Mackay Pit

MRA6704

4507212

484949

1596

97

-80

366

Red Dot

MRA6705

4507577

484590

1601

83

-85

367

Red Dot

MRA6706

4507974

485204

1587

86

-80

383

Mackay Pit

MRA6707

4507944

485205

1587

269

-80

413

Mackay Pit

MRA6708

4507151

484820

1593

84

-55

428

Red Dot

MRA6709

4507580

484589

1602

84

-79

428

Red Dot

MRA6710

4507060

484646

1609

84

-76

413

Red Dot

MRA6711

4507303

484614

1604

83

-77

428

Red Dot

MRA6712

4507395

484969

1589

80

-80

360

Red Dot

MRA6713

4507335

484595

1605

86

-71

459

Red Dot

MRA6714

4507365

484839

1586

84

-82

386

Red Dot

MRA6715

4507389

484636

1598

82

-79

349

Red Dot

MRA6716

4507273

484667

1601

81

-85

443

Red Dot

MRA6717

4507302

484862

1588

85

-82

398

Red Dot

MRA6718

4507060

485037

1619

88

-75

367

Red Dot

MR6719

4505799

485439

1615

0

-90

198

Mackay Pit

MRA6720

4507827

484797

1614

93

-75

398

Red Dot

MRA6721

4507827

484798

1614

94

-60

428

Red Dot

MRA6722

4507752

484692

1602

85

-77

459

Red Dot

MRA6723

4507752

484693

1602

86

-64

459

Red Dot

MRA6724

4507060

485037

1619

91

-66

367

Red Dot

MRA6725

4507118

484994

1607

87

-55

367

Red Dot

MRA6726

4507118

484993

1607

87

-66

367

Red Dot

MRA6727

4507819

484722

1614

100

-81

398

Red Dot

MRA6728

4507578

484791

1588

84

-75

383

Red Dot

MRA6729

4507394

484854

1585

87

-73

383

Red Dot

MRA6730

4508092

485246

1569

90

-76

349

Mackay Pit

MR6731

4508066

485240

1569

310

-89

343

Mackay Pit

MRA6732

4508126

485332

1569

268

-70

343

Mackay Pit

MRA6733

4507879

484742

1619

88

-71

428

Red Dot

MRA6734

4507090

484845

1598

84

-75

398

Red Dot

MRA6735

4507090

484845

1598

82

-66

398

Red Dot

MRA6736

4507059

484921

1601

81

-67

381

Red Dot

MRA6737

4507090

484656

1607

89

-76

443

Red Dot

MRA6738

4507611

484640

1604

89

-76

404

Red Dot

MRA6739

4507394

484853

1585

83

-71

383

Red Dot

MRA6740

4507640

484618

1612

86

-76

459

Red Dot

MRA6741

4507090

484656

1607

85

-65

459

Red Dot

MRA6742

4507884

485346

1554

88

-74

306

Mackay Pit

MRA6743

4507884

485347

1554

89

-60

306

Mackay Pit

MRA6744

4507884

485348

1554

88

-44

294

Mackay Pit

MRA6745

4507364

484621

1602

86

-80

443

Red Dot

MRA6746

4507395

484969

1589

80

-71

367

Red Dot

MRA6747

4507360

484664

1599

88

-69

443

Red Dot

MRA6748

4507090

484657

1607

85

-55

459

Red Dot

MRA6749

4507336

484838

1587

79

-86

392

Red Dot

MRA6750

4507456

484753

1591

83

-61

398

Red Dot

MRA6751

4507336

484838

1587

84

-80

398

Red Dot

MRA6752

4507760

484915

1576

80

-85

319

Mackay Pit

MRA6753

4507883

484977

1561

86

-61

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6754

4507852

484973

1564

84

-71

331

Mackay Pit

MRA6755

4507762

484999

1569

85

-62

233

Mackay Pit

MRA6756

4507792

485001

1568

85

-79

337

Mackay Pit

MRA6757

4507975

484945

1554

83

-73

367

Mackay Pit

MRA6758

4507272

484664

1601

274

-86

443

Red Dot

MRA6759

4507883

484956

1561

83

-61

319

Mackay Pit

MRA6760

4507944

484975

1557

85

-71

325

Mackay Pit

MRA6761

4508004

484947

1554

86

-77

288

Mackay Pit

MRA6762

4507855

484969

1564

268

-81

306

Mackay Pit

MRA6763

4507915

484945

1558

85

-75

285

Mackay Pit

MRA6764

4507976

484927

1555

85

-72

326

Mackay Pit

MRA6765

4507272

484784

1589

82

-59

443

Red Dot

MRA6766

4508432

484878

1563

82

-62

276

Red Dot

MRA6767

4507060

485038

1619

86

-57

331

Red Dot

MRA6768

4508432

484849

1566

88

-61

306

Red Dot

MRA6769

4508462

484798

1570

93

-65

322

Red Dot

MRA6770

4507913

485379

1539

89

-85

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6771

4507879

485357

1539

159

-77

245

Mackay Pit

MRA6772

4507913

485380

1539

83

-59

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6773

4507881

485356

1539

107

-44

215

Mackay Pit

MRA6774

4507881

485354

1539

118

-66

230

Mackay Pit

MRA6775

4507611

484798

1585

81

-80

383

Red Dot

MRA6776

4507089

484984

1606

85

-76

367

Red Dot

MRA6777

4507612

484798

1585

86

-66

398

Red Dot

MRA6778

4507089

484985

1606

82

-65

367

Red Dot

MRA6779

4508676

484857

1559

88

-75

276

Red Dot

MRA6781

4508498

484918

1559

88

-74

261

Red Dot

MRA6782

4508617

484857

1559

98

-79

291

Red Dot

MRA6783

4507028

484935

1603

86

-75

367

Red Dot

MRA6784

4508647

484877

1558

94

-85

276

Red Dot

MRA6785

4508647

484878

1558

88

-69

261

Red Dot

Notes: The numerical gaps in the drillhole sequence result from drillholes reported previously or drillholes expected to be drilled in 2018. Data is provided if the drillhole has a Mineral Resource intercept of at least six meters at 0.3 g/t gold. "Width" may not equal the difference between "To" and "From" due to rounding.

 

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All drill samples in respect of the Seabee Gold Operation drilling program were assayed by our onsite non-accredited assay laboratory, which is not independent from SSR Mining. Duplicate check assays were conducted at site as well as at TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, which is independent from SSR Mining. Results of the spot checks were consistent with those reported. Sampling interval was established by minimum or maximum sampling lengths and geological and/or structural criteria. Two hundred gram samples were pulverized until greater than 80 percent passed through 150 mesh screen. Thirty-gram pulp samples were then analyzed for gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish (0.01 g/t gold detection limit).

All drill samples in respect of the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma ("ICP") finish after a two acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Jeffrey Kulas, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Kulas is our Manager Geology, Mining Operations at the Seabee Gold Operation. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by James N. Carver, SME Registered Member and a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Carver is our Chief Geologist at the Marigold mine.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:
W. John DeCooman, Jr.
Vice President, Business Development and Strategy
SSR Mining Inc.
Vancouver, BC
Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046
All others: +1 (604) 689-3846
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements") concerning the anticipated developments in our operations in future periods, and other events or conditions that may occur or exist in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "assumes," "intends," "strategy," "goals," "objectives," "potential," or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: our ability to discover and increase Mineral Resources, replace and increase Mineral Reserves, convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves and convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources at the Marigold mine and the Seabee Gold Operation,  including (a) upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources at Red Dot at year-end 2018 and the goal of declaring a Mineral Reserve at Red Dot by mid-2019 and (b) adding Mineral Resources at Santoy Gap HW at year-end 2018 and increasing and converting Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves near the Santoy mine at year-end 2018; expected timing for the assessment of an expansion and an updated mine plan at the Marigold mine by mid-2019; our expected drill programs at each of the Marigold mine and the Seabee Gold Operation; future production of gold, silver and other metals; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by us; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement, improvement or remediation programs; and our plans and expectations for our properties and operations.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, the following: uncertainty of production, development plans and cost estimates for the Marigold mine, the Seabee Gold Operation and our projects; our ability to replace Mineral Reserves; commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and unexpected regulatory changes; currency and interest rate fluctuations; the possibility of future losses; general economic conditions; counterparty and market risks related to the sale of our concentrate and metals; uncertainty in the accuracy of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates and in our ability to extract mineralization profitably; differences in U.S. and Canadian practices for reporting Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; lack of suitable infrastructure or damage to existing infrastructure; future development risks, including start-up delays and cost overruns; our ability to obtain adequate financing for further exploration and development programs and opportunities; uncertainty in acquiring additional commercially mineable mineral rights; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with our permits; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and management; potential labour unrest; the impact of governmental regulations, including health, safety and environmental regulations, including increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with such regulations; reclamation and closure requirements for our mineral properties; failure to effectively manage our tailings facilities; social and economic changes following closure of a mine may lead to adverse impacts and unrest; unpredictable risks and hazards related to the development and operation of a mine or mineral property that are beyond our control; indigenous peoples' title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation may affect our existing operations as well as development projects and future acquisitions; assessments by taxation authorities in multiple jurisdictions; claims and legal proceedings, including adverse rulings in litigation against us and/or our directors or officers; compliance with anti-corruption laws and internal controls, and increased regulatory compliance costs; complying with emerging climate change regulations and the impact of climate change, including extreme weather conditions; fully realizing our interest in deferred consideration received in connection with recent divestitures; uncertainties related to title to our mineral properties and the ability to obtain surface rights; the sufficiency of our insurance coverage; civil disobedience in the countries where our mineral properties are located; operational safety and security risks; actions required to be taken by us under human rights law; competition in the mining industry for mineral properties; our ability to complete and successfully integrate an announced acquisition; an event of default under our convertible notes may significantly reduce our liquidity and adversely affect our business; failure to meet covenants under our senior secured revolving credit facility; conflicts of interest that could arise from certain of our directors' and officers' involvement with other natural resource companies; information systems security threats; and those other various risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on what our management currently considers to be reasonable assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions based on the information currently available to it. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, our ability to carry on our exploration and development activities, our ability to meet our obligations under our property agreements, the timing and results of drilling programs, the discovery of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves on our mineral properties, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful project permitting, construction and operation of our projects, the price of the minerals we produce, the costs of operating and exploration expenditures, our ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner, our ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms and our ability to continue operating the Marigold mine and the Seabee Gold Operation. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. We cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Our forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC set out in SEC Industry Guide 7. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Under SEC standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. In addition, the SEC's disclosure standards normally do not permit the inclusion of information concerning "Measured Mineral Resources," "Indicated Mineral Resources" or "Inferred Mineral Resources" or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute "reserves" by U.S. standards in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors should understand that "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Moreover, the requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of "reserves" are also not the same as those of the SEC, and reserves reported by us in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-provides-november-2018-exploration-update-300745256.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.


