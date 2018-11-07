SSR Mining Provides November 2018 Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2018 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") provides an update on its exploration activities and results at its Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., and Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada for the period from August 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 (the "Exploration Period").

Highlights:

At the Seabee Gold Operation, confirmation of a discovery at the Santoy Gap hanging wall ("HW") is expected to define new gold Mineral Resources when we report our Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates for year-end 2018. Drill results at Santoy Gap HW include:

Drillhole SUG-18-622 intersected 25.6 g/t gold over 4.1 meters true width; and





Drillhole SUG-18-612 intersected 12.3 g/t gold over 4.8 meters true width

Also at the Seabee Gold Operation, infill drilling at Santoy 8A is expected to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category when we report our Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates for year-end 2018. Drill results at Santoy 8A include:



Drillhole SUG-18-941 intersected 11.2 g/t gold over 18.5 meters true width; and





Drillhole SUG-18-943 intersected 14.1 g/t gold over 7.0 meters true width; and





Drillhole SUG-18-913 intersected 12.2 g/t gold over 7.0 meters true width.

Infill drill results for the Red Dot area at the Marigold mine include:

Drillhole MRA6626 intersected 3.4 g/t gold over 71.6 meters intersected width, including 8.9 g/t gold over 25.9 meters intersected width; and





Drillhole MRA6647 intersected 1.2 g/t gold over 185.9 meters intersected width, including two higher grade intervals of 8.8 g/t gold over 6.1 meters, and 3.6 g/t gold over 32.0 meters.

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "Our exploration investments at Seabee and Marigold continue to yield significant results. Importantly, results at Seabee continue to confirm the strong prospectivity and long-life nature of the Santoy mine. At Marigold we are also encouraged by results from drilling at Red Dot and Mackay, as we look to continue our long-term track record of replacing and growing reserves concurrent with the assessment of an expansion in mid-2019. Our exploration programs are a key driver of value and growth for our shareholders, and continue at full pace as we move into the end of the year."

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada

At the Seabee Gold Operation, total year to date diamond drilling includes 35,258 meters from underground in 104 holes and 15,390 meters from surface in 61 holes. Recent results increase confidence in the continuity of gold mineralization at Santoy Gap HW (see Figure 1). Drilling during the third quarter at Santoy Gap HW included results from 30 drill holes. These holes, along with exploration results since September 2017, have provided clarity to the controlling structure along with continued high grade gold intercepts. These are found on the footwall side of an S-folded attenuated granodiorite intrusion that dips and plunges in a similar manner to the Santoy Gap deposits. On the 46 level, as shown in Figures 2 and 3, this mineralized zone is located 100 meters from existing infrastructure, and can be accessed easily.

We expect this new discovery at Santoy Gap HW to contribute new, additional Mineral Resources when we report our Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates for year-end 2018.

At Santoy 8A we completed 72 holes in the Exploration Period towards converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, and this work is on-going. Results to date have been positive and increase our confidence that the majority of the Santoy 8A area that we have drilled will be upgraded in classification providing additional Mineral Reserves at year-end 2018.

At the early-stage Fisher project our objective is to discover a new zone with Inferred Mineral Resource potential. Work during 2018 has comprised mapping, prospecting, soil and overburden sampling, and drilling of 18 holes for a total of 10,416 meters. Results from the prospecting and drilling have identified new gold bearing quartz vein shear zone exposures, while the first pass drill results have yielded anomalous gold results. The widespread nature of the gold occurrences at Fisher and their geologic similarities to the Seabee and Santoy mines reinforces our view of prospectivity of this extensive property package. Drilling is presently underway on these new targets.

Marigold mine, U.S.

At the Marigold mine, total year to date drilling includes 72,017 meters primarily focused on Red Dot and Mackay with the objective to convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. During the third quarter at Red Dot and Mackay, we received results from 44 holes that together with earlier drilling, increases our confidence that a portion of the Red Dot Inferred Mineral Resources will be upgraded at year-end 2018 (see Figures 4, 5 and 6). If the current Inferred Mineral Resources upgrade work is successful, the upgraded Mineral Resources will be subject to additional geotechnical drilling and engineering during the first half of 2019 with the goal of declaring a Mineral Reserve at Red Dot and also an updated mine plan by mid-year 2019.

Table 1. Selected drillhole results from Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Mine E

(midpoint)1 Mine N

(midpoint)1 Elevation

(midpoint)1 Gold

(g/t)2 True

Width

(meters) Zone JOY-17-770 418.9 421.5 4760.5 5043.3 -315.4 17.31 2.54 8A FW JOY-17-771 411 417.9 4774.4 5047.5 -312.0 3.89 6.83 8A JOY-18-772 258.7 261.7 3695.2 4779.1 -230.4 18.35 2.69 9A JOY-18-793 237.6 247.2 3794.5 4739.9 -170.2 4.62 9.41 9A JOY-18-794 254.3 256.6 3797.0 4774.8 -210.0 9.72 2.10 9A JOY-18-799 245.8 250.9 3767.1 4758.8 -193.0 11.97 4.83 9A JOY-18-801 163.0 167.5 3860.9 4764.9 -137.2 17.04 4.14 9B JOY-18-807 90.7 94.3 3852.8 4708.3 -86.9 27.53 2.61 9C JOY-18-810 64.8 68.1 3899.8 4687.0 -43.0 32.15 3.23 9C JOY-18-831 260.6 272.0 4296.7 5223.5 -251.5 3.74 10.68 HW SUG-17-046 188.4 191 3620.4 4982.4 -421.5 21.66 1.21 9C SUG-17-048 185 196.6 3627.0 4969.4 -417.9 3.47 6.09 9A SUG-17-049 142.9 148.4 3673.7 4992.2 -433.1 5.94 3.47 9C SUG-17-050 144.7 148 3685.0 4989.7 -450.4 14.77 2.43 9B SUG-17-052 229.1 231 3612.9 4921.1 -378.3 27.28 0.84 9A SUG-17-058 215.0 218.1 3897.6 5094.1 -569.1 37.64 1.86 9A SUG-17-600 312.1 323.6 4146.0 5240.7 -391.5 4.39 7.47 HW SUG-17-614 325.9 331.6 3897.7 5265.3 -488.1 11.27 2.85 HW SUG-17-923 468.4 473.3 4525.0 5325.2 -605.9 24.00 2.14 8A SUG-17-926 713.8 720.0 4561.6 5442.1 -821.2 12.46 2.21 8A SUG-18-605 261.0 270.0 4227.0 5283.1 -322.0 6.31 8.49 HW SUG-18-608 178.1 185.0 4174.4 5224.1 -373.2 6.20 6.44 HW SUG-18-609 233.7 250.5 4186.8 5289.7 -377.5 3.73 12.92 HW SUG-18-611 202.5 208.7 4138.1 5259.4 -405.1 4.54 4.84 HW SUG-18-612 216.4 228.2 4103.8 5274.6 -447.8 12.32 4.82 HW SUG-18-613 218.7 227.7 4073.3 5265.3 -442.6 7.07 6.30 HW SUG-18-622 228.2 235.5 4094.9 5287.5 -445.2 25.60 4.10 HW SUG-18-624 187.0 191.0 4105.3 5238.0 -409.1 8.16 3.67 HW SUG-18-625 204.3 215.5 4072.8 5251.8 -432.2 7.82 8.14 HW SUG-18-907 158.8 162.3 4261.7 5130.7 -460.9 32.45 2.54 8A SUG-18-908 169.0 173.8 4286.6 5128.2 -452.3 14.87 3.44 8A SUG-18-909 177.9 183.1 4317.1 5134.8 -450.4 20.51 3.26 8A SUG-18-910 119.4 122.6 4256.7 5224.8 -552.1 13.80 3.02 8A SUG-18-913 117.5 124.6 4238.9 5193.7 -532.0 12.17 7.04 8A SUG-18-926 128.5 131.1 4262.7 5174.6 -497.4 17.61 2.28 8A SUG-18-927 208.2 213.9 4292.1 5094.0 -420.9 9.12 3.36 8A SUG-18-928 122.2 125.2 4270.0 5220.5 -541.6 15.56 2.73 8A SUG-18-930 148.7 154.5 4315.7 5192.5 -511.5 13.57 4.54 8A SUG-18-931 140.8 150.7 4305.2 5223.3 -546.2 3.20 8.10 8A SUG-18-933 133.9 142.1 4284.6 5244.8 -563.8 4.86 6.80 8A SUG-18-935 181.7 194.1 4366.9 5225.9 -539.6 4.01 7.75 8A SUG-18-937 176.3 186.8 4350.6 5240.0 -560.4 3.28 7.27 8A SUG-18-938 213.8 223.6 4395.5 5249.9 -565.1 13.23 5.67 8A SUG-18-940 168.1 185.5 4328.6 5262.1 -583.7 3.44 11.78 8A SUG-18-941 148.4 173.1 4296.1 5266.4 -589.4 11.20 18.52 8A SUG-18-943 151.2 160.6 4311.9 5172.9 -490.7 14.09 7.04 8A SUG-18-950 153.9 160.3 4331.5 5221.6 -539.6 7.69 4.79 8A SUG-18-951 245.7 255.1 4443.4 5210.9 -526.2 10.42 4.47 8A SUG-18-954 204.7 210.1 4362.3 5279.1 -604.1 11.63 3.34 8A SUG-18-955 193.0 202.3 4331.3 5283.8 -617.0 12.49 6.32 8A SUG-18-956 270.8 284.2 4423.4 5302.1 -641.4 3.97 6.65 8A SUG-18-958 174.1 184.0 4280.8 5292.7 -622.5 8.48 6.82 8A



Notes: Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20. 1 Midpoints of the intercept determined where mineralized structure intersected. 2 Gold values cut to 75 g/t.

Table 2. Selected drillhole results from the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Width

(meters) Gold

(g/t) Area MR6496 173.7 259.1 85.3 0.28 Valmy Pit MRA6508 303.3 342.9 39.6 0.71 Red Dot MRA6510 374.9 408.4 33.5 0.64 Red Dot MRA6512 301.8 352.0 50.3 0.95 Red Dot MR6515 172.2 210.3 38.1 0.71 Valmy Pit (and) 231.6 268.2 36.6 0.70

MR6517 269.7 317.0 47.2 0.79 Mackay Pit MRA6523 262.1 283.5 21.3 1.85 Mackay Pit MRA6526 243.8 259.1 15.2 1.55 Mackay Pit MRA6527 85.3 149.4 64.0 0.50 Mackay Pit MRA6533 67.1 147.8 80.8 0.33 Mackay Pit MR6540 195.1 216.4 21.3 1.49 Valmy Pit MRA6545 161.5 199.6 38.1 0.87 East Basalt MRA6546 204.2 224.0 19.8 1.06 East Basalt MRA6558 135.6 195.1 59.4 0.84 East Basalt MRA6563 269.7 358.1 88.4 1.09 Red Dot (and) 361.2 381.0 19.8 2.97

(including) 361.2 376.4 15.2 3.73

MRA6564 213.4 365.8 152.4 0.61 Red Dot MRA6565 94.5 150.9 56.4 0.37 East Basalt MRA6570 269.7 291.1 21.3 1.13 East Basalt MRA6572 274.3 335.3 61.0 0.83 Red Dot (and) 344.4 419.1 74.7 1.28

(including) 362.7 390.1 27.4 2.82

MRA6573 234.7 265.2 30.5 1.11 East Basalt MRA6575 281.9 303.3 21.3 1.87 Mackay Pit MRA6577 65.5 89.9 24.4 2.76 East Basalt (including) 67.1 74.7 7.6 7.33

(and) 254.5 336.8 82.3 1.47

(including) 257.6 288.0 30.5 3.51

MRA6578 275.8 303.3 27.4 1.69 Red Dot MRA6580 149.4 275.8 126.5 0.69 Mackay Pit MRA6585 263.7 298.7 35.1 1.54 Mackay Pit MRA6586 192.0 224.0 32.0 1.02 East Basalt MRA6589 306.3 382.5 76.2 0.52 Red Dot MRA6590 292.6 304.8 12.2 2.73 Red Dot (and) 320.0 358.1 38.1 0.75

MRA6594 27.4 253.0 225.6 0.20 Mackay Pit (and) 195.1 228.6 33.5 0.72

MRA6595 196.6 268.2 71.6 0.38 Mackay Pit MRA6596 217.9 266.7 48.8 0.89 Red Dot (and) 312.4 364.2 51.8 0.42

MRA6599 251.5 283.5 32.0 1.78 Mackay Pit (including) 259.1 271.3 12.2 4.03

MRA6600 257.6 301.8 44.2 0.71 Red Dot MRA6603 271.3 381.0 109.7 0.77 Red Dot MRA6610 329.2 432.8 103.6 0.47 Red Dot MRA6612 344.4 367.3 22.9 4.61 Mackay Pit MRA6616 324.6 364.2 39.6 0.61 Mackay Pit MRA6619 256.0 309.4 53.3 0.46 Red Dot MRA6620 185.9 219.5 33.5 2.28 Red Dot (including) 193.5 219.5 25.9 2.90

MRA6621 310.9 323.1 12.2 1.83 Red Dot (and) 333.8 367.3 33.5 0.93

MRA6625 224.0 335.3 111.3 0.76 Red Dot MRA6626 256.0 327.7 71.6 3.42 Red Dot (including) 269.7 295.7 25.9 8.90

MRA6627 242.3 307.8 65.5 0.87 Red Dot MRA6628 242.3 275.8 33.5 0.89 Red Dot MRA6632 294.1 338.3 44.2 0.61 Red Dot MRA6633 109.7 141.7 32.0 0.91 Mackay Pit MRA6635 213.4 236.2 22.9 1.00 Red Dot MRA6637 214.9 246.9 32.0 1.11 Mackay Pit MRA6638 123.4 196.6 73.2 0.49 Mackay Pit MRA6639 234.7 394.7 160.0 1.00 Red Dot (including) 274.3 297.2 22.9 4.88

MRA6641 304.8 349.0 44.2 1.77 Red Dot (including) 304.8 336.8 32.0 2.15

MRA6642 301.8 367.3 65.5 1.22 Red Dot MRA6644 321.6 396.2 74.7 0.80 Red Dot MRA6645 275.8 300.2 24.4 1.45 Red Dot (and) 315.5 350.5 35.1 0.86

MRA6646 271.3 356.6 85.3 0.73 Red Dot MRA6647 213.4 399.3 185.9 1.23 Red Dot (including) 268.2 274.3 6.1 8.83

(including) 283.5 315.5 32.0 3.63

MRA6650 329.2 362.7 33.5 0.61 Red Dot MRA6651 245.4 277.4 32.0 0.67 Red Dot MRA6652 211.8 356.6 144.8 0.70 Red Dot MRA6653 275.8 326.1 50.3 0.90 Red Dot (and) 335.3 374.9 39.6 0.56

MRA6654 266.7 294.1 27.4 0.89 Red Dot MRA6656 239.3 268.2 29.0 1.04 Red Dot (and) 285.0 353.6 68.6 1.61

(including) 313.9 329.2 15.2 4.33

MRA6658 310.9 355.1 44.2 0.76 Red Dot MRA6660 272.8 329.2 56.4 0.98 Red Dot (and) 329.2 413.0 83.8 0.27

MRA6661 291.1 344.4 53.3 1.44 Red Dot (including) 297.2 309.4 12.2 3.62

MRA6667 320.0 349.0 29.0 0.86 Red Dot MRA6669 333.8 367.3 33.5 3.16 Red Dot (including) 335.3 355.1 19.8 4.97

MRA6670 275.8 338.3 62.5 0.56 Red Dot MRA6676 118.9 149.4 30.5 1.72 Mackay Pit (including) 120.4 132.6 12.2 4.02

MRA6679 111.3 138.7 27.4 1.68 Mackay Pit MRA6683 291.1 339.9 48.8 1.05 Red Dot MRA6685 228.6 248.4 19.8 1.24 Red Dot MRA6686 189.0 249.9 61.0 0.41 Red Dot MRA6690 231.6 393.2 161.5 0.70 Red Dot MRA6691 260.6 303.3 42.7 0.66 Red Dot MRA6692 260.6 332.2 71.6 1.31 Red Dot (including) 285.0 304.8 19.8 3.13

MRA6694 271.3 294.1 22.9 1.59 Red Dot (and) 294.1 364.2 70.1 0.74

MRA6699 143.3 181.4 38.1 0.60 Mackay Pit MRA6704 309.4 365.8 56.4 0.38 Red Dot MRA6707 71.6 155.4 83.8 0.33 Mackay Pit MRA6711 330.7 428.2 97.5 0.32 Red Dot MRA6713 339.9 393.2 53.3 0.49 Red Dot MRA6714 266.7 303.3 36.6 0.58 Red Dot MRA6717 256.0 307.8 51.8 0.77 Red Dot MRA6722 376.4 413.0 36.6 0.68 Red Dot MRA6723 341.4 425.2 83.8 0.49 Red Dot MRA6728 257.6 300.2 42.7 0.64 Red Dot (and) 309.4 382.5 73.2 0.32

MRA6729 256.0 280.4 24.4 1.82 Red Dot MRA6730 172.2 208.8 36.6 1.48 Mackay Pit (including) 182.9 189.0 6.1 7.21

MR6731 149.4 161.5 12.2 2.00 Mackay Pit MRA6732 117.3 143.3 25.9 0.94 Mackay Pit MRA6733 327.7 339.9 12.2 1.72 Red Dot MRA6734 289.6 353.6 64.0 0.49 Red Dot MRA6738 312.4 315.5 3.0 6.56 Red Dot (and) 364.2 393.2 29.0 0.87

MRA6740 390.1 417.6 27.4 1.10 Red Dot MRA6743 117.3 179.8 62.5 1.45 Mackay Pit (including) 118.9 129.5 10.7 6.82

MRA6744 102.1 144.8 42.7 0.79 Mackay Pit MRA6747 214.9 379.5 164.6 0.55 Red Dot MRA6749 268.2 283.5 15.2 1.41 Red Dot MRA6751 268.2 310.9 42.7 0.74 Red Dot MRA6758 260.6 414.5 153.9 0.45 Red Dot MRA6765 243.8 309.4 65.5 0.40 Red Dot MRA6771 204.2 211.8 7.6 6.59 Mackay Pit MRA6772 53.3 76.2 22.9 1.20 Mackay Pit MRA6775 210.3 315.5 105.2 0.67 Red Dot

Notes: Width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20.

Table 3. Collar locations from the 2018 exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

HOLE ID UTM-N

(Nad27

Zone11) UTM-E

(Nad27

Zone11) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) Length

(meters) Area MR6496 4504346 487089 1926 120 -89 367 Valmy Pit MRA6508 4507547 485065 1590 84 -69 343 Red Dot MRA6509 4508072 484747 1586 87 -70 428 Red Dot MRA6510 4508035 484765 1589 90 -75 428 Red Dot MRA6511 4508127 484793 1580 90 -74 428 Red Dot MRA6512 4508157 484800 1579 91 -74 428 Red Dot MR6514 4504347 487140 1924 225 -90 396 Valmy Pit MR6515 4504348 487116 1925 127 -89 379 Valmy Pit MR6516 4504316 487085 1940 346 -90 386 Valmy Pit MR6517 4507274 485067 1604 64 -89 392 Mackay Pit MRA6518 4508096 484835 1580 97 -75 367 Red Dot MRA6519 4503531 487799 2117 307 -71 274 Hollow Point MRA6520 4503399 487444 2060 132 -70 386 Hollow Point MRA6521 4503730 487774 2086 268 -51 221 Hollow Point MRA6522 4503677 487777 2095 269 -49 325 Hollow Point MRA6523 4507249 485061 1604 88 -56 383 Mackay Pit MRA6524 4503799 487737 2075 265 -51 171 Hollow Point MRA6525 4507274 485067 1604 86 -76 386 Mackay Pit MRA6526 4507274 485068 1604 89 -51 367 Mackay Pit MRA6527 4507155 485224 1508 272 -88 200 Mackay Pit MRA6528 4503469 485984 1860 81 -76 337 East Basalt MRA6529 4503674 487710 2093 269 -49 305 Hollow Point MRA6530 4503585 487288 2030 270 -65 264 Hollow Point MRA6531 4503647 485912 1862 274 -56 367 East Basalt MRA6532 4503312 487288 2048 265 -66 270 Hollow Point MRA6533 4507059 485201 1498 88 -64 184 Mackay Pit MR6534 4504744 487111 1852 100 -89 215 Valmy Pit MRA6535 4504680 487146 1852 92 -71 215 Valmy Pit MRA6536 4507089 485327 1455 89 -54 123 Mackay Pit MRA6537 4507029 485282 1455 90 -45 123 Mackay Pit MRA6538 4506973 485222 1489 86 -87 184 Mackay Pit MR6539 4504861 487200 1859 220 -89 245 Valmy Pit MR6540 4504350 487233 1902 302 -90 322 Valmy Pit MR6541 4504350 486998 1916 184 -89 306 Valmy Pit MR6542 4504102 486152 1886 72 -89 306 Show Down MR6543 4504321 486372 1849 214 -88 337 Show Down MRA6544 4503554 485880 1840 270 -62 337 East Basalt MRA6545 4503526 485862 1835 268 -78 276 East Basalt MRA6546 4503431 485887 1848 81 -75 337 East Basalt MRA6547 4503405 485876 1850 270 -70 306 East Basalt MRA6548 4503340 485895 1867 271 -76 276 East Basalt MRA6549 4503372 485890 1861 267 -75 337 East Basalt MRA6550 4503406 485879 1850 90 -75 227 East Basalt MR6551 4503490 485971 1853 206 -90 276 East Basalt MR6552 4503557 485920 1833 119 -89 337 East Basalt MR6553 4504652 486414 1875 55 -89 337 Show Down MR6554 4504557 486623 1891 132 -90 337 Show Down MR6555 4504439 486546 1875 125 -88 337 Show Down MR6556 4504464 486538 1877 59 -90 337 Show Down MR6557 4503800 486518 1931 16 -89 337 Show Down MRA6558 4503219 485770 1796 83 -49 337 East Basalt MRA6559 4503190 485715 1801 87 -56 276 East Basalt MRA6560 4503038 485728 1857 86 -49 367 East Basalt MRA6561 4507791 484997 1574 270 -80 393 Red Dot MRA6562 4507823 484945 1573 89 -80 245 Red Dot MRA6563 4507666 484779 1590 89 -83 428 Red Dot MRA6564 4507667 484779 1590 91 -75 413 Red Dot MRA6565 4503463 485846 1832 267 -62 367 East Basalt MRA6566 4507820 484941 1572 86 -76 392 Red Dot MR6567 4503532 485941 1836 70 -89 337 East Basalt MRA6568 4503613 485942 1851 259 -75 337 East Basalt MRA6569 4503614 485940 1852 260 -66 367 East Basalt MRA6570 4503613 485941 1851 261 -54 367 East Basalt MRA6571 4503586 485994 1845 87 -76 276 East Basalt MRA6572 4507728 484757 1605 84 -80 443 Red Dot MRA6573 4503584 485929 1843 88 -74 322 East Basalt MRA6574 4507728 484757 1605 86 -66 410 Red Dot MRA6575 4507975 485272 1600 270 -75 367 Mackay Pit MR6576 4503613 485941 1851 200 -89 337 East Basalt MRA6577 4503612 485943 1851 87 -75 337 East Basalt MRA6578 4507517 484934 1582 86 -63 383 Red Dot MRA6579 4507487 485320 1645 89 -72 291 Mackay Pit MRA6580 4507487 485321 1645 89 -59 276 Mackay Pit MRA6581 4503547 485961 1839 88 -80 352 East Basalt MRA6582 4508004 485360 1615 91 -84 306 Mackay Pit MRA6583 4508004 485362 1615 90 -51 276 Mackay Pit MRA6584 4508036 485332 1615 277 -73 337 Mackay Pit MRA6585 4508036 485331 1614 265 -56 367 Mackay Pit MRA6586 4503556 485882 1842 270 -82 276 East Basalt MRA6587 4508069 485316 1606 95 -80 230 Mackay Pit MRA6588 4508069 485317 1606 92 -56 200 Mackay Pit MRA6589 4507364 484913 1589 84 -80 383 Red Dot MRA6590 4507517 484934 1582 85 -81 383 Red Dot MRA6591 4507730 485285 1614 88 -76 322 Mackay Pit MR6592 4507728 485223 1615 131 -90 276 Mackay Pit MRA6593 4507487 484950 1585 86 -73 367 Red Dot MRA6594 4507699 485226 1614 96 -78 285 Mackay Pit MRA6595 4507699 485228 1614 95 -50 367 Mackay Pit MRA6596 4507334 484916 1590 81 -81 398 Red Dot MRA6597 4508066 485281 1607 319 -83 306 Mackay Pit MRA6598 4508067 485284 1607 58 -71 322 Mackay Pit MRA6599 4508004 485258 1607 276 -85 398 Mackay Pit MRA6600 4507182 484857 1592 83 -63 443 Red Dot MRA6601 4507334 484917 1590 86 -73 398 Red Dot MRA6602 4507485 484753 1593 82 -73 398 Red Dot MRA6603 4507213 484924 1595 79 -86 413 Red Dot MRA6604 4507546 485008 1585 84 -63 383 Red Dot MRA6605 4507211 485054 1606 79 -69 367 Red Dot MRA6606 4507516 484673 1600 88 -75 428 Red Dot MRA6607 4507516 484718 1598 86 -65 419 Red Dot MRA6608 4507945 485275 1599 266 -84 337 Mackay Pit MRA6609 4507547 484661 1599 87 -74 386 Red Dot MRA6610 4507547 484660 1599 87 -56 443 Red Dot MRA6611 4507517 484503 1615 86 -74 413 Red Dot MRA6612 4507945 485275 1599 269 -66 367 Mackay Pit MRA6613 4507945 485275 1600 84 -73 306 Mackay Pit MR6614 4507975 485273 1600 205 -89 306 Mackay Pit MRA6615 4507975 485272 1600 89 -77 306 Mackay Pit MRA6616 4508005 485256 1599 267 -73 398 Mackay Pit MRA6617 4507177 484991 1601 82 -65 367 Red Dot MRA6618 4507485 484591 1609 88 -74 459 Red Dot MRA6619 4507239 484946 1594 89 -86 398 Red Dot MRA6620 4507239 484946 1594 80 -72 245 Red Dot MRA6621 4507486 484869 1582 88 -80 367 Red Dot MRA6622 4507485 484591 1609 86 -65 459 Red Dot MRA6623 4507553 484568 1604 86 -76 459 Red Dot MR6624 4507181 484712 1600 167 -90 443 Red Dot MRA6625 4507181 484713 1599 86 -80 443 Red Dot MRA6626 4507181 484757 1591 85 -80 443 Red Dot MRA6627 4507181 484758 1591 84 -70 443 Red Dot MRA6628 4507517 485130 1599 86 -65 352 Red Dot MRA6629 4507577 485335 1645 89 -71 293 Mackay Pit MRA6630 4507242 484631 1605 82 -80 425 Red Dot MRA6631 4507212 484639 1603 89 -86 428 Red Dot MRA6632 4507211 484639 1603 86 -80 425 Red Dot MRA6633 4507577 485337 1645 92 -46 276 Mackay Pit MRA6634 4507517 485131 1600 87 -59 352 Red Dot MRA6635 4507517 485131 1599 84 -45 352 Red Dot MRA6636 4507604 485326 1645 87 -70 276 Mackay Pit MRA6637 4507604 485327 1645 84 -58 306 Mackay Pit MRA6638 4507604 485328 1645 84 -44 317 Mackay Pit MRA6639 4507211 484704 1595 89 -80 428 Red Dot MRA6640 4507486 485114 1597 84 -73 367 Red Dot MRA6641 4507486 484870 1582 84 -73 367 Red Dot MRA6642 4507486 485114 1597 85 -67 367 Red Dot MRA6643 4507211 484820 1591 89 -80 413 Red Dot MRA6644 4507242 484852 1590 83 -86 421 Red Dot MRA6645 4507273 484670 1601 83 -79 443 Red Dot MRA6646 4507120 484889 1596 83 -73 398 Red Dot MRA6647 4507242 484748 1590 84 -82 413 Red Dot MRA6648 4507397 484742 1591 86 -84 428 Red Dot MRA6649 4507397 484743 1591 87 -76 422 Red Dot MRA6650 4507455 484876 1584 87 -69 383 Red Dot MRA6651 4507394 485101 1603 84 -71 337 Red Dot MRA6652 4507273 484783 1589 88 -86 413 Red Dot MRA6653 4507273 484784 1589 85 -71 422 Red Dot MRA6654 4507424 485101 1598 84 -74 367 Red Dot MRA6655 4507304 484766 1588 87 -76 334 Red Dot MRA6656 4507457 484751 1591 85 -79 398 Red Dot MRA6657 4507457 484752 1591 84 -72 404 Red Dot MRA6658 4507426 484660 1600 85 -79 459 Red Dot MRA6660 4507333 484715 1596 85 -75 413 Red Dot MRA6661 4507551 484908 1581 81 -81 352 Red Dot MRA6662 4507551 484909 1581 84 -61 396 Red Dot MR6663 4507760 485222 1584 242 -90 393 Mackay Pit MRA6664 4507760 485223 1584 89 -77 375 Mackay Pit MRA6665 4507273 485005 1598 87 -80 367 Red Dot MRA6666 4507121 484650 1604 86 -75 447 Red Dot MRA6667 4507121 484650 1604 84 -66 454 Red Dot MRA6668 4507059 484724 1595 85 -75 413 Red Dot MRA6669 4507423 484891 1585 82 -78 367 Red Dot MRA6670 4507361 485028 1596 85 -81 367 Red Dot MR6671 4508098 485460 1585 211 -89 261 Mackay Pit MRA6672 4508126 485481 1585 91 -75 276 Mackay Pit MRA6673 4508095 485480 1585 90 -55 261 Mackay Pit MRA6674 4507453 484977 1587 83 -75 383 Red Dot MRA6675 4507452 485073 1595 83 -69 367 Red Dot MRA6676 4507822 485565 1554 85 -65 230 Mackay Pit MRA6677 4507855 485547 1559 89 -64 215 Mackay Pit MRA6678 4507855 485546 1559 81 -79 215 Mackay Pit MRA6679 4507882 485542 1560 89 -76 215 Mackay Pit MRA6680 4507882 485542 1560 91 -61 230 Mackay Pit MRA6681 4507884 485557 1560 90 -49 215 Mackay Pit MRA6682 4507578 484690 1595 87 -82 428 Red Dot MRA6683 4507578 484690 1594 80 -73 428 Red Dot MRA6684 4507577 485111 1593 82 -66 337 Red Dot MRA6685 4507577 485112 1593 83 -57 337 Red Dot MRA6686 4507459 485143 1603 88 -66 344 Red Dot MRA6687 4507459 485143 1603 86 -57 337 Red Dot MRA6688 4507459 485144 1603 85 -47 349 Red Dot MRA6689 4507546 485062 1590 79 -78 398 Red Dot MRA6690 4507212 484807 1591 86 -80 428 Red Dot MRA6691 4507151 484818 1592 87 -73 428 Red Dot MRA6692 4507242 484686 1602 87 -75 404 Red Dot MRA6693 4507547 484852 1580 84 -76 383 Red Dot MRA6694 4507180 484793 1592 81 -74 428 Red Dot MRA6695 4507303 484953 1592 87 -65 383 Red Dot MRA6696 4507238 485801 1612 94 -55 343 Mackay Pit MRA6697 4507333 485023 1595 87 -76 367 Red Dot MR6698 4507300 485932 1609 259 -89 288 Mackay Pit MRA6699 4507608 485945 1603 267 -80 245 Mackay Pit MRA6700 4507302 484862 1588 86 -74 398 Red Dot MRA6701 4507608 485305 1645 84 -86 340 Mackay Pit MR6702 4507577 485391 1644 70 -89 337 Mackay Pit MRA6703 4507639 485359 1638 89 -60 337 Mackay Pit MRA6704 4507212 484949 1596 97 -80 366 Red Dot MRA6705 4507577 484590 1601 83 -85 367 Red Dot MRA6706 4507974 485204 1587 86 -80 383 Mackay Pit MRA6707 4507944 485205 1587 269 -80 413 Mackay Pit MRA6708 4507151 484820 1593 84 -55 428 Red Dot MRA6709 4507580 484589 1602 84 -79 428 Red Dot MRA6710 4507060 484646 1609 84 -76 413 Red Dot MRA6711 4507303 484614 1604 83 -77 428 Red Dot MRA6712 4507395 484969 1589 80 -80 360 Red Dot MRA6713 4507335 484595 1605 86 -71 459 Red Dot MRA6714 4507365 484839 1586 84 -82 386 Red Dot MRA6715 4507389 484636 1598 82 -79 349 Red Dot MRA6716 4507273 484667 1601 81 -85 443 Red Dot MRA6717 4507302 484862 1588 85 -82 398 Red Dot MRA6718 4507060 485037 1619 88 -75 367 Red Dot MR6719 4505799 485439 1615 0 -90 198 Mackay Pit MRA6720 4507827 484797 1614 93 -75 398 Red Dot MRA6721 4507827 484798 1614 94 -60 428 Red Dot MRA6722 4507752 484692 1602 85 -77 459 Red Dot MRA6723 4507752 484693 1602 86 -64 459 Red Dot MRA6724 4507060 485037 1619 91 -66 367 Red Dot MRA6725 4507118 484994 1607 87 -55 367 Red Dot MRA6726 4507118 484993 1607 87 -66 367 Red Dot MRA6727 4507819 484722 1614 100 -81 398 Red Dot MRA6728 4507578 484791 1588 84 -75 383 Red Dot MRA6729 4507394 484854 1585 87 -73 383 Red Dot MRA6730 4508092 485246 1569 90 -76 349 Mackay Pit MR6731 4508066 485240 1569 310 -89 343 Mackay Pit MRA6732 4508126 485332 1569 268 -70 343 Mackay Pit MRA6733 4507879 484742 1619 88 -71 428 Red Dot MRA6734 4507090 484845 1598 84 -75 398 Red Dot MRA6735 4507090 484845 1598 82 -66 398 Red Dot MRA6736 4507059 484921 1601 81 -67 381 Red Dot MRA6737 4507090 484656 1607 89 -76 443 Red Dot MRA6738 4507611 484640 1604 89 -76 404 Red Dot MRA6739 4507394 484853 1585 83 -71 383 Red Dot MRA6740 4507640 484618 1612 86 -76 459 Red Dot MRA6741 4507090 484656 1607 85 -65 459 Red Dot MRA6742 4507884 485346 1554 88 -74 306 Mackay Pit MRA6743 4507884 485347 1554 89 -60 306 Mackay Pit MRA6744 4507884 485348 1554 88 -44 294 Mackay Pit MRA6745 4507364 484621 1602 86 -80 443 Red Dot MRA6746 4507395 484969 1589 80 -71 367 Red Dot MRA6747 4507360 484664 1599 88 -69 443 Red Dot MRA6748 4507090 484657 1607 85 -55 459 Red Dot MRA6749 4507336 484838 1587 79 -86 392 Red Dot MRA6750 4507456 484753 1591 83 -61 398 Red Dot MRA6751 4507336 484838 1587 84 -80 398 Red Dot MRA6752 4507760 484915 1576 80 -85 319 Mackay Pit MRA6753 4507883 484977 1561 86 -61 215 Mackay Pit MRA6754 4507852 484973 1564 84 -71 331 Mackay Pit MRA6755 4507762 484999 1569 85 -62 233 Mackay Pit MRA6756 4507792 485001 1568 85 -79 337 Mackay Pit MRA6757 4507975 484945 1554 83 -73 367 Mackay Pit MRA6758 4507272 484664 1601 274 -86 443 Red Dot MRA6759 4507883 484956 1561 83 -61 319 Mackay Pit MRA6760 4507944 484975 1557 85 -71 325 Mackay Pit MRA6761 4508004 484947 1554 86 -77 288 Mackay Pit MRA6762 4507855 484969 1564 268 -81 306 Mackay Pit MRA6763 4507915 484945 1558 85 -75 285 Mackay Pit MRA6764 4507976 484927 1555 85 -72 326 Mackay Pit MRA6765 4507272 484784 1589 82 -59 443 Red Dot MRA6766 4508432 484878 1563 82 -62 276 Red Dot MRA6767 4507060 485038 1619 86 -57 331 Red Dot MRA6768 4508432 484849 1566 88 -61 306 Red Dot MRA6769 4508462 484798 1570 93 -65 322 Red Dot MRA6770 4507913 485379 1539 89 -85 215 Mackay Pit MRA6771 4507879 485357 1539 159 -77 245 Mackay Pit MRA6772 4507913 485380 1539 83 -59 215 Mackay Pit MRA6773 4507881 485356 1539 107 -44 215 Mackay Pit MRA6774 4507881 485354 1539 118 -66 230 Mackay Pit MRA6775 4507611 484798 1585 81 -80 383 Red Dot MRA6776 4507089 484984 1606 85 -76 367 Red Dot MRA6777 4507612 484798 1585 86 -66 398 Red Dot MRA6778 4507089 484985 1606 82 -65 367 Red Dot MRA6779 4508676 484857 1559 88 -75 276 Red Dot MRA6781 4508498 484918 1559 88 -74 261 Red Dot MRA6782 4508617 484857 1559 98 -79 291 Red Dot MRA6783 4507028 484935 1603 86 -75 367 Red Dot MRA6784 4508647 484877 1558 94 -85 276 Red Dot MRA6785 4508647 484878 1558 88 -69 261 Red Dot

Notes: The numerical gaps in the drillhole sequence result from drillholes reported previously or drillholes expected to be drilled in 2018. Data is provided if the drillhole has a Mineral Resource intercept of at least six meters at 0.3 g/t gold. "Width" may not equal the difference between "To" and "From" due to rounding.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All drill samples in respect of the Seabee Gold Operation drilling program were assayed by our onsite non-accredited assay laboratory, which is not independent from SSR Mining. Duplicate check assays were conducted at site as well as at TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, which is independent from SSR Mining. Results of the spot checks were consistent with those reported. Sampling interval was established by minimum or maximum sampling lengths and geological and/or structural criteria. Two hundred gram samples were pulverized until greater than 80 percent passed through 150 mesh screen. Thirty-gram pulp samples were then analyzed for gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish (0.01 g/t gold detection limit).

All drill samples in respect of the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma ("ICP") finish after a two acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Jeffrey Kulas, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Kulas is our Manager Geology, Mining Operations at the Seabee Gold Operation. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by James N. Carver, SME Registered Member and a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Carver is our Chief Geologist at the Marigold mine.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

