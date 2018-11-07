Sulliden Announces Board Appointments

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2018 - Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Humphrey and Deborah Battiston to its Board of Directors effective immediately.



Brad Humphrey is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of QMX Gold Corp.. He formerly worked for Morgan Stanley as an Executive Director and North American Precious Metals Analyst. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director and Head of Mining Research at Raymond James as well as a mining analyst at CIBC World Markets and Merrill Lynch. Before beginning his capital markets career, Mr. Humphrey held a broad range of industry positions from corporate development to contract underground miner.

Deborah Battiston holds a CPA-CGA, ICD.D and a BA in Economics from the University of Guelph. Ms. Battiston has over 28 years of financial management experience with extensive public company experience. She has served as CFO for a multitude of public resource sector and technology companies and has managed the financial departments of numerous successful international and domestic organizations through extreme and rapid growth.

The Company also announces the resignation of Bruce Humphrey and Diane Lai from its Board of Directors. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Humphrey and Ms. Lai for their efforts and extensive contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

Sulliden Mining Capital is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

