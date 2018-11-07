Rugby Provides Colombian Update

VANCOUVER, Nov. 07, 2018 - Rugby Mining Ltd. (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) drilled one hole of a proposed two-hole program at the San Antonio project, Colombia (“San Antonio”). As the results were below expectations (see assays below) the Company has elected to terminate its option over the project. The hole had been sited to test geophysical/geochemical targets considered to represent a gold porphyry at depth.



At Cobrasco, Rugby’s 100% owned copper-molybdenum porphyry project, where drill permitting is progressing, the Company recently submitted such additional technical information as was requested by the authorities to support the application.

Although the timing for approval of the Cobrasco drilling application is uncertain, recent reports in the country indicate the government is looking to mining as part of its economic growth focus. This has been demonstrated by their recent initiative to reduce the considerable backlog of exploration applications (see below). This action supports our view that the outcome of our drilling application will be favourable.

Progress on Rugby’s Concession Applications acquired in 2016 (news release NR16-03 June 1, 2016)

The Colombian Mining Agency (Agencia Nacional de Minería) has notified Rugby that eight concession applications are progressing to the grant review stage. These concessions, covering a total 12,953 hectares, form part of the Pastora, Arboledas and El Playon projects to the north and west of the California high-grade gold district (Figure 1). Importantly the key concessions are situated below the “Páramo”, the 3,200 metre elevation level above which mining is prohibited in Colombia.

The timing of the application grants is uncertain but given current circumstances the Company is moving forward on the basis that grants will be forthcoming on a timely basis.

The most prospective of the applications covers the Pastora project where systematic sampling included 917 rock and 816 soil samples to follow up on anomalous gold stream geochemistry.

Figure 1 – Rugby Concession Applications (the red applications are progressing to the review stage)

CEO Paul Joyce stated “by terminating the San Antonio option early, our exploration team will now be able to focus on exploration and permitting of the most prospective of these titles. Unlike Cobrasco, all these projects, including Pastora, are on privately owned land and do not require drilling approvals from the Forestry Department.

“At Pastora several large (+ two kilometer) gold-silver geochemical anomalies occur with sheeted quartz veins within intrusives and metamorphic rocks, and some high-grade veins were also identified assaying up to 22.2 g/t gold and 139 g/t silver*. Pastora was delineated by a major Canadian gold mining company which conducted regional stream sediment sampling along the known Colombian gold belts and forms part of the numerous title applications and granted concessions with gold potential acquired in 2016.

“Over the coming months we plan to follow-up the most prospective areas and examine the logistics for geophysical surveying at Pastora to assist in drill targeting”.

Assay Results from the San Antonio Drilling

Only sub-economic gold mineralization was encountered in the central, potassic portion porphyry system.

Best results were:

FROM TO INTERVAL GOLD m m m g/t 29.6 49.6 20.0 0.13 122.0 145.7 23.7 0.39 incl 122.0 124.0 2.0 2.70 306.0 309.0 3.0 1.70 351.0 423.0 72.0 0.14 505.0 556.0 51.0 0.36

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All technical information for Rugby’s San Antonio project is obtained and reported under formal quality assurance and quality control (“QA/QC”) procedures and guidelines. Rugby’s procedures are designed to meet or exceed C.I.M. “Best Practices Guidelines” and National Instrument 43-101 standards of disclosure. QA/QC protocols for drill core sampling and assaying include the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks, duplicates and checks) to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results.



All drilling samples were collected with a diamond core drilling rig using approximately three metre sample intervals following industry standard practice. ALS Laboratories Ltd. prepared the samples at their laboratory in Medellin, Colombia and assayed in Lima, Peru. Fire Assay for Au (using a 50 gram sample) with an AAS finish and multi element assays using trace level ICP analysis was carried out routinely on all samples submitted.



Paul Joyce, Rugby’s Chief Executive Officer, Director and a “qualified person” (“QP”) within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

*The Company will be required to carry out further assessment of previous exploration results conducted by the previous operator. The Company believes the data is suitable to report in this news release for informational reference only.

