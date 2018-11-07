StrikePoint Announces Preliminary Prospecting at the Big Nunatak Returns 427 Grams per Tonne Silver and 0.7% Copper; Establishes a 10-Kilometer-Long Mineral Trend

Vancouver, November 7, 2018 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) is pleased to announce results from initial prospecting at the "Big Nunatak" on the Porter Project near Stewart, British Columbia.

New 'On Trend' Discovery

A total of thirteen samples were collected on the Nunatak during initial prospecting in September. Samples were collected from quartz veins, sulphide-rich Jurassic-aged mudstones and contact zones with intrusive material from the Goldslide / Hillside Suite. Highlighted assays are shown in the table below.

Sample ID Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Description X956853 427 Trace Mudstone / siltstone with blebs of pyrite, found close boundary with intrusive dyke. X956598 109 0.78 Tuffaceous mudstone with blebs of pyrite and malachite, proximal to intrusive dyke. X956854 199 Trace Tuffaceous mudstone with semi-massive, fine grained pyrite blebs proximal to intrusive dyke.

This new sampling from Big Nunatak supports the establishment of a ten-kilometer-long mineralized trend running through the historic Silverado and Porter mines to the newly acquired Big claim block.

This first batch of samples ranged from trace to 427 grams per ton silver and covered an area of 150 meters by 120m. An additional 45 samples were collected from a wider area. Results are pending.





10 km Mineral Trend



Similarities to Other Local Mines

The geology of the Big Nunatak is strikingly like that found at the Red Mountain Mine (IDM Mining) which is approximately six kilometers to the northeast. The host rocks are Jurassic-aged sedimentary / volcaniclastic units from the Hazelton Group intruded by early Jurassic intrusions of the Hillside and Goldslide Porphyries.

The main ore zones at Red Mountain are found in the core of the Bitter Creek Anticline as sulphide-rich stockwork vein systems, primarily pyrite.

StrikePoint's recent sampling and these initial results contribute to the understanding and potential of the Big Nunatak and the extensive mineralized trend within the Company's thirty square kilometer property package.

Property Acquisition

The Big Property was acquired along with the Bada and Boom areas in September 2018 (see news release dated 12th September 2018) due to their potential to host additional mineralization and to expand the land holding beyond the initial Porter Project. The primary feature at Big is the Nunatak, an area of open rocky ground projecting from the Cambria Icefield.

About the Golden Triangle

The Golden Triangle is an area of northwestern British Columbia that has seen extensive historic mining and prospecting activity, and has recently been the site of modern discoveries, including the Premier Gold, Snip and Eskay Creek Mines. The area has seen a resurgence in infrastructure investment which supports exploration activities, including upgraded transmission lines supplying clean, affordable and reliable hydroelectric power. Other recent improvements include highway upgrades, new ocean port infrastructure at the ice-free port of Stewart and the commissioning of three hydroelectric facilities.

StrikePoint Gold is a well-financed gold exploration and development company. The company controls a portfolio of gold and silver properties in the Yukon, British Columbia and throughout Canada.

QA/QC

The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC program with respect to the preparation, shipping, analysis and checking of all samples and data from the properties. Quality control for field sampling and drill samples at the Company's projects covers the complete chain of custody of samples, including sample handling procedures and analytical-related work, plus the insertion of standard and blank materials. The QA/QC program also includes data verification procedures. ALS Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada (ISO 17025:2005 accreditation) assayed all grab samples from the current field program using fire assay and ICP Mass Spectroscopy methods.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Andy Randell, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of StrikePoint Gold. Mr. Randell is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

