SOPerior Fertilizer Announces Director and Officer Change

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2018 - SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:SOP) announces that Olga Nikitovic, CPA, CA will replace Chris Reid as Chief Financial Officer of SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. Additionally, Mr. Reid will no longer serve as a director of the Company. Both changes are effective immediately.



“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Nikitovic as our new Chief Financial Officer,” stated Andrew Squires, Chief Executive Officer of SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. “Ms. Nikitovic’s skill sets complements the needs of the business and provides our growing company the financial and strategic guidance that it will require in the future.”

Ms. Nikitovic is a Chartered Professional Accountant and management consultant with over 30 years of work experience. Ms. Nikitovic worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in both the audit and management consulting departments. While consulting, Ms. Nikitovic specialized in re-engineering and cost management. After leaving PricewaterhouseCoopers Ms. Nikitovic held senior management positions with two of Canada's largest retailers. At present, Ms. Nikitovic is the Chief Financial Officer for a number of private and publicly traded mining companies. In the potash space, Ms. Nikitovic was instrumental in the sale of AusPotash Corporation in 2008 to a UK publicly listed Company.

