Japan Gold Granted Prospecting Rights at its Kamitsue Project on the Island of Kyushu, Japan

Vancouver, November 7, 2018 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its twelve prospecting rights applications over the Kamitsue Project on the Island of Kyushu, Japan, have been converted to Prospecting Rights by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

The Kamitsue Project is located within the Northern Kyushu Epithermal Gold Province on the highly gold endowed Island of Kyushu in southern Japan. The Kamitsue project covering an area of 4,069 hectares is located 10 kilometers southeast of the Taio mine, northern Kyushu's largest gold mine which produced approximately 1.2 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.3 g/t and operated between 1903-731,2, refer to Figure 1 which shows the Kamitsue project in relation to Kyushu's mineral provinces and major gold mines.

The Kamitsue project is included in the recently announced 'binding letter agreement' with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQML), to explore four of the Company's prospective lithocap projects, refer to the Company's news release dated 23rd October, 2018 for more information on this strategic alliance. During reconnaissance work in early 2018 the Company identified a large area of advanced argillic alteration adjacent to historically prospected gold bearing mesothermal-style quartz veins. The presence of an advanced-argillic lithocap represents exploration potential for porphyry copper-gold style mineralization. Company and FQML geologists are currently on the ground at Kamitsue undertaking geological mapping and sampling as part of this joint initiative.

Granting of Prospecting Rights authorizes the Company to commence more advanced exploration methods including drilling.

John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold commented, "All three of the Company's project applications in Kyushu have now been converted to prospecting rights, the strategic alliance with FQML will allow the company to quickly develop and drill porphyry targets at Kamitsue, while separately developing drill targets on its two Kyushu epithermal gold projects, Ohra-Takamine and Tobaru."

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration in Japan. The Company has applied for 216 prospecting rights licenses in Japan for a combined area of 71,529 hectares over seventeen separate projects. Sixty-eight of these applications have been granted as Prospecting Rights. The applications cover areas with known gold occurrences and a history of mining, and are prospective for both high-grade epithermal gold mineralization and gold-bearing lithocaps, which could indicate the presence of porphyry mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

References

1 Shikazono, N. 1986, Ag/Au Total Production Ratio and Au-Ag Minerals from Vein-Type and Disseminated-Type Deposits in Japan, Mining Geology, 36(6), p 411 - 424

2 Garwin, S., et al. 2005. Tectonic Setting, Geology, and Gold and Copper Mineralisation in the Cenozoic Magmatic Arcs of Southeast Asia and the West Pacific, Appendix 1, Economic Geology 100th Anniversary Volume, p 891-930

Izawa , E. and Watanabe, K. 2001. Overview of Epithermal Gold Mineralisation in Kyushu, Japan, Society of Economic Geologists Guidebook Series, v34, p 11-15

Watanabe, Y 2005. Late Cenozoic Evolution of Epithermal Gold Metallogenic Provinces in Kyushu, Japan, Mineralium Deposits (2005) 40, p 307 - 323



Figure 1: Kyushu - Epithermal Gold Provinces, Major Deposits and the Kamitsue Project



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/40920_e3a10a9e147c3ab0_001full.jpg