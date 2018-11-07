Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Irving Resources Voluntarily Files Technical Report

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Nov. 07, 2018 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has voluntarily filed a technical report prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) for its Omu gold-silver project in Hokkaido, Japan. The independent technical report, entitled “Independent Technical Report on the Omu Property, Hokkaido, Japan” (the “Omu Technical Report”), with an effective date of November 6, 2018, was prepared for Irving by Christopher Mark Barrett, (MSc., CGeol) of London, UK, and others. Mr. Barrett is a “qualified person” as defined under NI 43-101. The Omu Technical Report will be available under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) website at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at https://irvresources.com/projects/japan/technical-reports.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, Project Venture Agreements with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President & Director

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.


For further information, please contact: 
Tel: (604) 682-3234    Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234    Fax: (604) 641-1214
info@IRVresources.com

Irving Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.irvresources.com


