Frontier Lithium Makes a New Discovery on the PAK Lithium Project

- A new LCT Pegmatite showing, herein called the Spark Pegmatite, was discovered 2.3 km northwest of the PAK Lithium Deposit;

- The surface area of the exposed pegmatite is 3.5 hectares with widths greater than 100m and a strike length of more than 300m. All indications suggest the pegmatite has a sub-vertical orientation;

- A total of 236.4 m of channels have been cut and sampled. Channel 33, representing 20% of the total known/visible width, have been received to date with an average of 1.98% Li2O over 23 metres. The results of 213.4 metres of samples in 6 channels remains outstanding;

- Spodumene has been identified in all but 6 metres of channel cut to date.;

- The results from Electron Microprobe work on spodumene from selected polished thin sections indicate similar Fe2O3, Na2O and Al2O3 content as the PAK deposit.

SUDBURY, November 7, 2018 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: FL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the new discovery of the Spark Pegmatite on the PAK Lithium Project ("The Project"), located only 2.3 km north-west of the PAK deposit (Figure 1). The showing is an LCT (Lithium Cesium Tantalum) pegmatite intruding vertically into metavolcanics and mafic schists. It was discovered in the final days of a geological mapping program in late September 2018. It is located on a topographic high and very well exposed (3.5 hectares) due in part to the latest forest fires of 2012.

Initial mapping and sampling indicate significant zones that appear similar to the Lower Intermediate Zone at the PAK Deposit. Aplite, feldspar and spodumene is common throughout the outcrop exposure. Unfortunately snow cover in October prevented any detailed mapping and work was largely restricted to channel sampling. A drone-derived high resolution ortho-corrected image complete with detailed DEM (Digital Elevation Model) was collected and will form the basis for modelling and future drill programs. Figure 2 is a view from the west showing the trace of the channels draped over the topography.

No mechanized stripping was required to complete channel sampling. As a result, one 23 metre channel (Channel 33) was cut at the time of discovery and an additional 6 channels (213.4 m) were cut three weeks later in October just before freeze-up suspension of The Project. The presence of spodumene was described and is ubiquitous throughout the channels. Spodumene is abundant in 10 to 85% of each sample interval in 194.1 of the total 236.4 metres cut. There was only 6 metres of channel where spodumene was not identified.

The initial channel averaged 1.98% Li2O over 23 metres with a 2 metre zone of 3.44% Li2O. The assay and location for the channels are presented in Table I and Table II respectively. The remaining results from the recently cut channels will be disseminated as they are received and pass quality assurance and control protocols (QAQC).

Limited EMP (Electron Micro-Probe) work was completed on spodumene from polished thin sections from one sample collected from Channel 33 and from five additional grab samples across the pegmatite. The results indicate similar Na2O and Al2O3 content for spodumene as the PAK Deposit (Figure 3). The iron oxide (Fe2O3) content from this initial work within the spodumene averages 0.15%, which at this point in time is analogous to the PAK Deposit. More work will be completed on the impurity assessment as the pegmatite zonations become better understood.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//FrontierFig111072018.jpg



Figure 1: Location Map of the Spark Pegmatite showing work completed and a comparison with the PAK Deposit. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//FrontierFig211072018.jpg

Figure 2: 3D rendering showing outline of known exposure of the Spark Pegmatite and location of Channel traces. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

Table I – Channel Summary



Channel From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit Channel 33

Including

Including 0.0

0.0

8.0 23.0

11.0

10.0 23.0

11.0

2.0 1.98

2.25

3.44 116

81

94 66

59

78 93

76

99 0.31

0.26

0.19 0.03

0.03

0.02 LIZ/Aplite

LIZ/Aplite

LIZ

Note: Initial investigations suggest the geology has similarities to the LIZ (Lower Intermediate Zone) at the PAK pegmatite

Table II – Channel Locations



Channel ID Start of Channel Start (WGS84 Zone 15N) Length (m) Logged by Easting Northing Elev (mASL) Incl Azim CH-33

CH-34

CH-35

CH-36

CH-37

CH-38

CH-39

CH-40 472740

472752

472760

472723

472791

472775

472782

472790 5829500

5829481

5829473

5829493

5829537

5829522

5829531

5829539 357.0

355.8

356.0

355.9

361.4

359.9

360.8

361.7 -2

-2

-12

-2

-5

-6

-7

-8 160

148

146

330

142

229

243.6

258.2 23

11

30

35

78.5

16

26.9

16 S. Beyer

P. Vanstone

P. Vanstone

P. Vanstone

P. Vanstone, G. Drever

G.Drever

G.Drever

G.Drever Total Channels 236.4

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//FrontierFig311072018.jpg.png

Figure 3: Electron Microprobe results from Spodumene crystals from the Spark Pegmatite showing comparisons with PAK UIZ and LIZ (Upper and Lower Intermediate Zones); Box A: Fe2O3 verses Al2O3; Box B: Fe2O3 verses Na2O; Box C: range variation of Fe2O3 and Box D: range variation for Na2O. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

"The Spark Pegmatite discovery is a significant event for Frontier Lithium and all project stakeholders" stated Trevor Walker, President and CEO. "The showing appears to be analogous to the PAK Deposit. We will be expedient with our assessment of the showing because we see the leverage it represents for the further de-risking it provides to the development of the PAK Lithium Project".

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, channels are cut with a motorized circular diamond saw, and are 4 cm wide and 10 cm deep. The channels are typically oriented perpendicular to the strike of the pegmatite internal mineralogical zones and are cut continuously across the zones. The samples are removed using a hammer and chisel. The length of a channel is determined by the width of the pegmatite zone. Offset channels are cut where deemed appropriate. Sample lengths typically are 1 metre but can be less depending on zone mineralogy and boundaries. Samples are described, placed into a poly sample bag with a numbered sample tag and then shipped to the assay lab for quantitative multi-element analysis.

All samples were assayed by AGAT Laboratories Ltd. ("AGAT"), an ISO accredited laboratory in Mississauga, Ontario. Sample blanks along with tantalum, lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices.

Other Matters

The Company also announces that it has granted an additional 500,000 stock options. The options are set for a period of five years, expiring on November 7, 2023. The options are prices at $.40 and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier's goal is to become a low-cost, fully integrated lithium and tantalum producer through development of the PAK lithium deposit in Ontario, Canada. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company. Exploration work has been conducted actively since 2013 on the deposit which contains lithium in a rare, high-purity, low-iron spodumene. The initial target market is the glass-ceramic industry which consumes roughly one-third of global lithium supply and is currently faced with monopolistic conditions, coupled with major lithium producers increasingly directing output toward supporting battery manufacture.

Ceramic/glass customers prefer to source technical-grade (low-iron) spodumene concentrate in excess of 7% lithium oxide (Li2O), if available, to avoid lower grade petalite concentrates, or paying much higher prices for battery grade lithium compounds.

The PAK lithium deposit remains open in all directions and Company Management is working towards developing a viable operation. The Company is currently conducting feasibility level programs to optimize the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study which positively concluded the economic viability and technical feasibility of producing lithium concentrates. Frontier's goal is to first establish a viable technical grade spodumene concentrate operation. A possible second stage of investment and longer term prospect is to further process some of PAK's output to produce the higher purity lithium compounds required for lithium battery technologies used in the electrification of transportation and electric grid storage applications.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project lies close to the boundary between two geological sub-provinces of the western Superior geologic province in northwestern Ontario and hosts a rare metals pegmatite deposit. The deposit is an LCT (lithium- cesium- tantalum) type pegmatite. These types of pegmatites have been the principal source of hard rock lithium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium ores mined in the world but there are comparatively few commercially-viable deposits.

Frontier is actively exploring its 100% owned project which contains the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 8.5 million tonnes of 1.78% Li2O and 101 ppm Ta2O5 and an Inferred Resource of 1.92 million tonnes of 2.01% Li2O and 97 ppm Ta2O5 which has a technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3). The deposit has adjacent zones that are enriched in tantalum and rubidium. The Pre-Feasibility Study shows a Proven and Probable Reserve of 5.77 million tonnes of 2.00% Li2O.

The deposit now has a known 500m strike length with an estimated true width varying from 10m to 125m with a sub-vertical orientation. The resource remains open to depth and along strike to the northwest and southeast.

