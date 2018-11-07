Randgold Resources Limited Announces Shareholders Approve Merger with Barrick

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

JERSEY, November 7, 2018 - On 24 September 2018, the Boards of Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold") (NASDAQ: GOLD; LSE: RRS) and Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended share-for-share merger of Barrick and Randgold (the "Merger"). The Merger is being implemented by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement of Randgold and the Randgold Shareholders under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991.

Randgold is pleased to announce that, at the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting and the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meetings") convened in relation to the proposed Scheme and held earlier today:

· the Scheme was approved by the requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders at the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting; and

· the Randgold Shareholders voted to pass the Special Resolution approving the implementation of the Scheme and the amendment of the Randgold Articles at the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting.

Details of the resolutions passed at the Meetings are set out in the notices of the Meetings contained in the scheme document dated 4 October 2018 (the "Scheme Document").

Voting results of the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting

At the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting, a majority in number of the Scheme Shareholders who voted (either in person or by proxy), representing not less than 75 per cent of the voting rights of all Scheme Shares voted, voted in favour of the Scheme and, accordingly, the resolution was duly passed. Details of the votes cast are set out in the table below:

Votes For



For %



Votes Against



Against %



No. of Scheme Shares voted

66,518,870 95.16 3,385,544 4.84 No. of Scheme Shareholders who voted 478 87.07 71 12.93 No. of Scheme Shares voted as a percentage of total number of Scheme Shares - 70.41 - 3.58

Voting results of the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting

At the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting, the Special Resolution was duly passed on a poll vote. Details of the votes cast are set out in the table below:

Special Resolution No. of Votes For For % No. of Votes Against Against % Total No. of Votes Withheld (number)* Approval of implementation of the Scheme, including amendments to Randgold's articles of association

66,337,781

94.87

3,587,493

5.13

69,925,274

62,502

*A withheld vote is nota vote in law and, accordingly, is not counted in the calculation of theproportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolutionconcerned. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman havebeen included in the vote "For" total.

The total number of Randgold Shares in issue at the Scheme Voting Record Time was 94,475,346.

Copies of the resolutions passed at the Meetings have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Effective Date and Timetable

The Merger remains subject to the satisfaction or (if capable of waiver) waiver of the remaining Conditions set out in Part A of Part 3 of the Scheme Document, including the Jersey Court's sanction of the Scheme at the Jersey Court Hearing. The competition clearance for the Merger in South Africa was received on 31 October 2018. Barrick shareholder approval was obtained on 5 November 2018.

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme remains as set out in the announcement dated 31 October 2018.

The Jersey Court Hearing is expected to be held on 17 December 2018 and the Scheme is expected to become effective on 1 January 2019. It is intended that dealings in Randgold Shares (including Randgold Shares underlying the Randgold ADSs) will be suspended at 5.00 p.m. on 31 December 2018. If the Jersey Court sanctions the Scheme it is intended that Barrick will procure that Randgold makes an application to cancel the admission to trading of Randgold Shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, to take effect at 8.00 a.m. on 2 January 2019. The above dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on the date upon which the Jersey Court sanctions the Scheme.

If any of the key dates set out in the expected timetable change, an announcement will be made via a Regulatory Information Service.

All references to time in this announcement are to London time unless otherwise stated. Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

Enquiries

Randgold Chief Executive

Mark Bristow Financial Director

Graham Shuttleworth Investor & Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

randgold@dpapr.com CIBC (financial adviser to Randgold) Neil Johnson +44 20 7234 6000 Oliver Ward Barclays (financial adviser and corporate broker to Randgold) Paul Knight +1 (416) 863 8900 Nishant Amin

Andrew Tusa +44 (0) 20 7623 2323

+44 (0) 20 7623 2323



Barrick Deni Nicoski

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416 307-7474

Email: dnicoski@barrick.com Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President

Communications

Telephone: +1 416 307-7414

Email: alloyd@barrick.com Carole Cable

Partner

Brunswick Group LLP

Tel +44 (0)20 7404 5959

Direct +44 (0)20 7396 7458

Mob +44 (0)7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com M. Klein and Co.

(financial adviser to Barrick) David Friedman +1-212-380-7500 Peter Seibold Cyrus Hiramanek Morgan Stanley (financial adviser to Barrick) Colm Donlon +44 207 425 8000 Richard Tory +1 416 943 8400 Jan Lennertz +1 212 761 4000

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ltd.