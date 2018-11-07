Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Randgold Shareholders Approve Merger with Barrick

17:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

JERSEY, November 7, 2018 - On 24 September 2018, the Boards of Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold") (NASDAQ: GOLD, LSE: RRS) and Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended share-for-share merger of Barrick and Randgold (the "Merger"). The Merger is being implemented by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement of Randgold and the Randgold Shareholders under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991.

Randgold is pleased to announce that, at the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting and the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meetings") convened in relation to the proposed Scheme and held earlier today:

  • the Scheme was approved by the requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders at the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting; and
  • the Randgold Shareholders voted to pass the Special Resolution approving the implementation of the Scheme and the amendment of the Randgold Articles at the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting.

Details of the resolutions passed at the Meetings are set out in the notices of the Meetings contained in the scheme document dated 4 October 2018 (the "Scheme Document").

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6743G_1-2018-11-7.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ltd.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Randgold Resources Ltd. (ADR)

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.randgoldresources.com


weitere Unternehmen:


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap