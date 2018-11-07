Randgold Shareholders Approve Merger with Barrick

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

JERSEY, November 7, 2018 - On 24 September 2018, the Boards of Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold") (NASDAQ: GOLD, LSE: RRS) and Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended share-for-share merger of Barrick and Randgold (the "Merger"). The Merger is being implemented by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement of Randgold and the Randgold Shareholders under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991.

Randgold is pleased to announce that, at the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting and the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meetings") convened in relation to the proposed Scheme and held earlier today:

the Scheme was approved by the requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders at the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting; and

the Randgold Shareholders voted to pass the Special Resolution approving the implementation of the Scheme and the amendment of the Randgold Articles at the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting.

Details of the resolutions passed at the Meetings are set out in the notices of the Meetings contained in the scheme document dated 4 October 2018 (the "Scheme Document").

