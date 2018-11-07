Lomiko Closes Raise of $ 1,167,552

Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) announces it has closed the 3rd and final tranche of its private placement and will issue 12,400,000 units at $0.05 per unit for proceeds of $620,000. Each unit will be comprised of one share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from closing. A finder’s fee of 10% cash has been agreed to be paid. Proceeds will be used for working capital. In total, the Company has raised $1,167,552
The securities to be issued pursuant to the 3rd tranche will have a hold period expiring March 8, 2018. The closing of the transaction, the issuance of the securities and the payment of the finder’s fee is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
For more information, review the website at www.lomiko.com, or contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or by email at: info@lomiko.com.
A. Paul Gill, President and Chief Executive Officer
We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
