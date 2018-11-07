Triumph Gold Reports Results from Drilling of the Nucleus Au-Ag-Cu Deposit, Freegold Mountain Property, Yukon Territory

VANCOUVER, Nov. 07, 2018 - Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from 4,159 metres of diamond drilling, in twenty-one holes, conducted in the Nucleus gold, silver, copper (Au-Ag-Cu) deposit area. Highlights of the 2018 Nucleus drill program include:



Four high-grade gold intersections:

-- 19.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 0.84 metres*** (m) in N18-06 (39.62 – 40.46m)

-- 15.93 g/t Au over 1.00 metre*** in N18-17 (150.00 – 151.00m)

-- 13.67 g/t Au over 1.67 metres*** in N18-04 (28.51 – 30.18m)

-- 9.13 g/t Au over 2.00 metres*** in N18-16 (106.00 – 108.00m)

Mineralized intervals from sixteen of the twenty-one holes drilled in 2018 returned gold grades that exceed the average grade (0.544 g/t Au) of the current inferred mineral resources estimated in December 2014*. Examples include:

-- 1.196 g/t Au over 45.19 metres*** in N18-08 (19.81 – 65.00m)

-- 1.184 g/t Au over 59.50 metres*** in N18-17 (149.00 – 208.50m)

Highlighted intersections are noted below in Table 1, a full list of significant intersections is contained in Table 2, and the location and orientation of the drill holes are listed in Table 3 and displayed on Figure 1.

Table 1 – Highlighted results from 2018 Diamond Drilling at the Nucleus Au-Ag-Cu Deposit Drill Hole From To Length*** Au Ag Cu metre metre metre g/t g/t % N18-01 38.10 51.82 13.72 0.966 0.9 0.040 N18-04 23.09 35.05 11.96 3.030 1.9 0.307 Including 28.51 30.18 1.67 13.670 10.0 0.542 N18-06 38.10 51.30 13.20 1.980 0.4 0.146 Including 39.62 40.46 0.84 19.800 0.0 0.164 N18-08 2.04 150.11 148.07 0.619 0.1 0.046 Including 19.81 65.00 45.19 1.196 0.1 0.052 N18-16 106.00 108.00 2.00 9.130 0.0 0.120 N18-17 149.00 208.50 59.50 1.184 1.6 0.081 Including 150.00 151.00 1.00 15.930 5.0 0.551 Also Inc. 166.00 176.00 10.00 3.212 7.0 0.227 N18-18 155.45 166.73 11.28 1.075 4.1 0.314 N18-19 85.00 95.50 10.50 1.644 0.0 0.187

The 2018 drill program at Nucleus was designed to optimize a future pit-constrained estimate of mineral resources by targeting:

Near-surface mineralized areas that had insufficient drill density to support estimates of mineral resources. Near-surface mineralized areas where additional delineation drilling could facilitate upgrading of Inferred mineral resources to an Indicated category. Areas prospective for high-grade mineralization.

Triumph Gold Corp. has contracted SIM Geological Inc. to provide updated estimates of mineral resources for the Nucleus, Revenue and Tinta deposits, to be completed in 2019. All three deposits are located on Triumph Gold’s 100% owned, road accessible, two hundred square kilometre Freegold Mountain property, Yukon Territory. The updated resource estimate at Nucleus will incorporate all drill results prior to 2014, the results from sixteen holes completed in 2017 (press release PR18-01, dated January 18, 2018), as well as 4,159 metres of diamond drilling, in twenty one holes, conducted in 2018 (as described in this news release).

Table 2 Significant Results from 2018 Diamond Drilling at the Nucleus Au-Ag-Cu deposit

Drill Hole From To Length*** Au Ag Cu metre metre metre g/t g/t % N18-01 22.86 69.00 46.14 0.455 0.6 0.076 Including 38.10 51.82 13.72 0.966 0.9 0.040 And 206.00 216.00 10.00 0.213 0.4 0.111 N18-02 87.20 89.00 1.80 1.230 3.0 0.019 And 107.00 111.00 4.00 0.603 0.0 0.056 N18-03 25.00 75.00 50.00 0.515 0.0 0.025 And 193.00 195.00 2.00 1.020 0.0 0.007 N18-04 23.09 35.05 11.96 3.030 1.9 0.307 Including 28.51 30.18 1.67 13.670 10.0 0.542 And 62.00 72.00 10.00 0.481 0.0 0.061 N18-05 3.30 16.50 13.20 0.650 0.0 0.022 And 180.00 181.20 1.20 6.880 0.0 0.017 N18-06 38.10 51.30 13.20 1.980 0.4 0.146 Including 39.62 40.46 0.84 19.800 0.0 0.164 And 94.00 96.01 2.01 2.030 0.0 0.113 N18-07 2.70 21.33 18.63 0.422 0.0 0.024 And 158.00 177.09 19.09 0.256 0.5 0.134 N18-08 2.04 150.11 148.07 0.619 0.1 0.046 Including 19.81 65.00 45.19 1.196 0.1 0.052 N18-09 19.00 77.72 58.72 0.389 0.1 0.059 N18-10 36.49 38.00 1.51 1.280 0.0 0.020 And 111.00 113.00 2.00 1.400 0.0 0.031 And 137.00 146.30 9.30 0.380 1.3 0.099 N18-11 No Significant Results N18-12 41.00 51.00 10.00 0.516 0.0 0.044 And 80.15 81.15 1.00 2.210 3.0 0.015 N18-13 16.40 18.36 1.96 1.550 0.0 0.043 And 38.67 45.72 7.05 0.574 1.1 0.007 And 125.00 129.82 4.82 1.124 0.0 0.077 N18-14 57.00 72.60 15.60 0.372 0.3 0.087 And 85.00 97.00 12.00 0.348 0.0 0.017 N18-15 81.76 83.00 1.24 1.110 0.0 0.004 And 155.00 158.00 3.00 0.427 0.0 0.047 And 194.50 201.47 6.97 0.415 1.1 0.055 N18-16 13.72 17.94 4.22 1.037 0.0 0.019 And 98.72 189.00 90.28 0.535 0.3 0.085 Including 106.00 108.00 2.00 9.130 0.0 0.120 N18-17 67.50 72.00 4.50 0.452 0.0 0.018 And 82.00 86.00 4.00 2.295 0.0 0.055 And 115.00 119.00 4.00 0.790 0.0 0.023 And 149.00 208.50 59.50 1.184 1.6 0.081 Including 150.00 151.00 1.00 15.930 5.0 0.551 Also Inc. 166.00 176.00 10.00 3.212 7.0 0.227 N18-18 36.58 38.10 1.52 3.020 0.0 0.018 And 47.55 53.05 5.50 0.990 0.0 0.016 And 60.67 63.45 2.78 0.702 0.0 0.023 And 78.00 81.86 3.86 0.857 0.0 0.042 And 155.45 166.73 11.28 1.075 4.1 0.314 N18-19 85.00 95.50 10.50 1.644 0.0 0.187 N18-20 52.21 72.00 19.79 0.408 0.0 0.029 And 93.00 106.95 13.95 0.091 0.2 0.162 And 134.48 152.04 17.56 0.438 0.0 0.038 And 193.33 206.12 12.79 0.752 1.3 0.124 N18-21 37.00 38.10 1.10 1.590 0.0 0.046 And 94.00 98.00 4.00 0.588 0.0 0.017 And 164.45 184.00 19.55 0.488 0.0 0.011 And 192.03 196.00 3.97 0.553 0.0 0.010





Table 3 Location and Orientation of Nucleus Drill Holes, 2018 Hole ID Easting** Northing** Azimuth Inclination Depth N18-01 379458 6913881 000 -60 225.55 N18-02 379458 6913967 000 -60 127.71 N18-03 379531 6913586 000 -60 260.60 N18-04 379548 6913260 000 -60 201.78 N18-05 379358 6913559 000 -60 199.64 N18-06 379503 6913272 000 -60 268.22 N18-07 379354 6913688 000 -60 206.96 N18-08 379370 6913930 000 -50 200.86 N18-09 379413 6913298 000 -50 200.86 N18-10 379171 6913911 000 -60 157.96 N18-11 379094 6913776 000 -60 104.55 N18-12 379365 6913314 000 -50 201.47 N18-13 379028 6913779 000 -60 203.96 N18-14 379356 6913400 000 -50 152.42 N18-15 378999 6913646 000 -60 201.47 N18-16 379279 6913531 000 -55 220.98 N18-17 379154 6913695 000 -70 210.62 N18-18 379206 6913565 000 -50 201.17 N18-19 379274 6913629 000 -65 201.47 N18-20 379147 6913585 000 -60 208.48 N18-21 379089 6913601 000 -60 201.78

Notes:

* Campbell, J., Sexton, A., Armitage, A., Studd, D., (effective date December 15, 2014, publication date February 28, 2015): Technical Report on The Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon Canada, Resource Estimates. 43-101Techincal Report. www.sedar.com

** Coordinates are given in North American Datum 83 (NAD83), Zone 8.

*** Length/interval refer to drill hole intercept. True widths have not been determined.

Methods and Qualified Person

Drill core samples ranged between 1 and 2 metres length and were cut at Triumph’s core logging facility on the Freegold Mountain Property. The samples were analyzed by SGS Canada of Vancouver, British Columbia. They were prepared for analysis according to SGS method PRP89: each sample was crushed to 75% passing 2mm and a 250g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 micron mesh. Gold was tested by fire assay with atomic absorption finish on a 30g nominal sample (method GE FAA313), and samples that tested over 10 g/t Au were retested using a 30g nominal sample and gravimetric analysis (method GO FAG303). An additional 35 elements were tested by ICP-AES using a four-acid digestion (method GE ICP40B), over limit samples for copper were retested using the same technique but with assay grade four acid digestion and a higher range of detection (method GA AAS42S). Quality assurance and control (QAQC) is maintained at the lab through rigorous use of internal standards, blanks and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by Triumph Gold: at minimum three quality control samples, consisting of blanks, certified reference standards and duplicates, were blindly inserted into each 75 sample batch. QAQC samples that return unacceptable values trigger investigations into the results and reanalyses of the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP Exploration for the company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

