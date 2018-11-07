Clarification Statement

JERSEY, November 7, 2018 - In the course of an interview with theTimes yesterday, the CEO of Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold") (NASDAQ: GOLD, LSE: RRS),Mark Bristow, was asked to comment on the possible strategic options availableto Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick") in relation to Acacia Mining plc("Acacia"), which is majority owned by Barrick. In the context of thediscussion, a quotation was subsequently attributed to Mr. Bristow in anarticle published today under the headline "Barrick 'could buy out Acacia toend Tanzania dispute'" which stated:

"One of the options that Barrick has is toroll up Acacia into Barrick itself, in other words issue Barrick's shares tothe Acacia minorities, take it back within the company and consolidate it."

Randgold, on behalf of Mr. Bristow,wishes to confirm that the views expressed by Mr. Bristow were his own and notthose of Barrick and in no way were intended to reflect Barrick's intentions.Randgold also wishes to confirm that Mr. Bristow has held no specificdiscussions with Barrick or Acacia with regards to the making of a possibleoffer for Acacia. The Panel Executive has confirmed that there are no TakeoverCode implications for Barrick nor its concert parties as a result of thisannouncement.

