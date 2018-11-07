Tamino Minerals Signed LOI to Acquire Canada Cannabis Green Harvest Company with $2.7 Million in Quarterly Sales

Tamino Minerals Inc. ( OTC PINK : TINO ) is pleased to announce to its shareholders our most recent event LOI to acquire Canada Cannabis Green Harvest.

According to data compiled by Mordor Intelligence, the global cannabis market was valued at USD 7.7 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 65 Billion by 2023.

According to New Frontier Data projects the domestic Canadian cannabis market will reach (CAD)$9.2 billion by 2025.

Tamino Minerals is expected to close the acquisition late December 2018. Canada Cannabis Green Harvest company quarterly sales are $2.7 Million. The company is projecting $5.4 Million in sales by next quarter.

Pedro Villagran Garcia, CEO of Tamino Minerals stated, “I’m confident that the acquisition is going to get done, the acquisition will help us generate revenues.”

Garcia continued, “The goal as we go forward is to increase our stock price and reward shareholders with a potential share Buyback in 2019.”

In other news:

Tamino Minerals is actively working with its geologists to start the exploration program on 2 of our Mining Exploration Projects. The programs are expected to begin during Q3 2018 and last approximately 6 months.

The Exploration Program will include Geological Mapping, Trenching, Soil Geochemistry, IP Survey and ultimately drilling. The company will also make sure roads are improved and the creation of local jobs to support the local economy. The company will provide updates throughout the exploration of both projects.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is a Montreal-based mining exploration company committed to deliver value to its shareholders by acquiring, developing and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico.

On behalf of the Board

Pedro Villagran Garcia

President & CEO Tamino Minerals Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

