Fancamp AGM and Grant of Options to Directors

VANCOUVER, Nov. 07, 2018 - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) wishes to report the results of the AGM held on November 2nd in Montreal. Fourteen shareholders were present and approximately 25% of the 153,551,629 shares outstanding were voted, with the following approval numbers for the four confirmed directors; Peter H. Smith 87%, Paul Ankcorn 87%, Mark Billings 88% and Ashwath Mehra 94%. Both the stock option plan and the auditors were confirmed. Presentations were made subsequent to the meeting on the Company’s “Industrial Synergy Route” for the upgrading of TiO2 feedstock, and on current activities on the Company’s gold prospects, Mallard, in the Swayze District southwest of Timmins, Baie Verte Brompton in the Beauce District of Quebec and the Brunswick North Option located in the Bathurst District, New Brunswick. It is planned to drill at least one of these targets before year end.



1,900,000 options @ $0.08, have been granted to certain members of the Board.

About Fancamp



Fancamp Exploration Ltd. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. It continues to evolve into a holder of shares in partner companies together with royalties. The Company has an exceptional inventory of resource properties in three provinces; Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick. The commodities include gold, base metals, chromium, titanium and iron. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

For further information, please contact

Peter H. Smith PhD., P.Eng.(Ont) – President 1-514-481-3172

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.