Dundee Precious Metals Announces the Filing of a Technical Report for the Timok Gold Project

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2018 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) advised that, following the announcement of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Timok Gold Project in Serbia on September 24, 2018, it has today filed a technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report – Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Timok Gold Project, Serbia” effective May 15, 2018 and dated November 7, 2018, prepared by CSA Global (UK) Ltd (the "Technical Report") in support thereof.



The Technical Report can be found on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com, as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a copper concentrate containing gold and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Bulgaria, including the Krumovgrad gold project, which is expected to commence hot commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2018, Canada, Serbia, and its 10.2% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

