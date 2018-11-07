Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Largo Resources to Release Q3 2018 Financial Results on November 13, 2018

23:05 Uhr  |  CNW
  • Investor Conference Call with Mark Smith, CEO and Ernest Cleave, CFO will be conducted at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 15, 2018

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2018 -  Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 after the close of market trading. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Details on the conference call and live webcast are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, November 15, 2018

Time:

11:00 a.m. EDT


Dial-in Number:

Local / International: +1 (416) 764-8688

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0546

Brazil Toll Free:  08007621359


Conference ID:

05557008

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 557008#


Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit our Investor Relations section of the Largo Resources website at:  www.largoresources.com/investors

 

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (nor its regulatory service provider) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Largo Resources Ltd.



Contact
Jim Sims, jim@policycom.com, Tel: +1 (303) 503-6203
