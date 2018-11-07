Largo Resources to Release Q3 2018 Financial Results on November 13, 2018

Investor Conference Call with Mark Smith, CEO and Ernest Cleave, CFO will be conducted at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 15, 2018

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2018 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 after the close of market trading. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Details on the conference call and live webcast are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 15, 2018 Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT



Dial-in Number: Local / International: +1 (416) 764-8688

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0546

Brazil Toll Free: 08007621359



Conference ID: 05557008 Replay Number: Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 557008#



www.largoresources.com/investors

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

