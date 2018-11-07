Suncor announces resignation of Jacynthe Côté from Board of Directors

CALGARY, Nov. 07, 2018 - Suncor announced today that Jacynthe Côté will be stepping down from Suncor’s Board of Directors effective immediately.



"Jacynthe has been a valued member of our Board, serving as a member of our audit committee and our environment, health, safety and sustainable development committee,” said Mike Wilson, chair of Suncor’s Board of Directors. “Since she joined our Board in February 2015, she’s leveraged her significant mining industry experience, lending strategic insights and guidance on Suncor’s business strategy. Together with other members of our Board, she’s consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the interests of our shareholders.

Ms. Côté will assume the chair position of Hydro-Québec. “We sincerely appreciate Jacynthe’s contributions to Suncor’s success and wish her the very best as she focuses on this key role serving the people of her home province of Québec,” added Wilson.

