Kingston Resources Limited: Hits 40m at 3.17 g/t Gold at Misima

Sydney, Australia - Kingston Resources Ltd. ('Kingston' 'the Company') (ASX:KSN) is pleased to report an outstanding assay result from drilling at the 70%-owned Misima Gold Project, PNG.Highlights- Misima drill hole GDD013 hits 40m @ 3.17 g/t Au and 10.88 g/t Ag- GDD013 potentially extends the thick, high grade Central Umuna zone by ~250mDiamond drilling continues within the Central Umuna zone targeting resource extensions to the current 2.8Moz1 gold resource.Hole GDD013 (see Figure 1/Table 1 in link below), was drilled approximately 100m below the historic pit floor. Significantly, as the hole is located ~250m north of the thick, high grade Central Umuna zone, it has potentially extended this important section of the existing resource.Assays results from GDD013 include:- 40m @ 3.17 g/t Au and 10.88 g/t Ag, from 234m,o including 6m @ 14.06 g/t and 13.33 Ag, from 268m- 6m @ 1.44 g/t Au and 1.98 g/t Ag, from 55m- 5m @ 0.95 g/t Au and 2.22 g/t Ag, from 138m Kingston Resources Ltd. Managing Director, Andrew Corbett said: "Drilling is now demonstrating likely extensions to the Central Umuna ore zone which is very encouraging. This section of the resource has attractive grade and width at only moderate depth. In addition, intersecting potential ore zones in the hanging wall above the Umuna fault zone is beneficial as this material would likely be mined to access the main zone. We are also pleased to see an improvement in drilling performance from our contractor."To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/31X1T4ZW





About Kingston Resources Limited:



Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.



In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.





