AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ANNOUNCES $1,500,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SURREY, BC /ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2018 / Larry W. Reaugh, President andChief Executive Officer of AmericanManganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY| OTC US: AMYZF | FSE: 2AM), is pleasedto announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered privateplacement for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 by way of a unit offering at aprice of $0.15 per unit (the "Offering").Each unit will consist of one common share and one purchasewarrant. Each warrant will beexercisable for one common share at a price of $0.20 per common share for aperiod of two years from the date of closing of the Offering.

The proceedswill be primarily used for Pilot Plant completion and general working capital.

Allsecurities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to resalerestrictions for a period of four months from the closing date. This offering is subject to the approval ofthe regulatory authorities and finder's fees may be paid in accordance with theTSX Venture Exchange policies.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is adiversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on itspatented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery ofelectrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spentelectric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interestin the Company's patented process has adjusted the focus of American ManganeseInc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for otherpurposes and materials. AmericanManganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietaryknow-

howto become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ionbatteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt,Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese(Please seethe Company's July 25, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

