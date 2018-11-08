Venus Metals Corporation Limited: RC Drilling Commenced Youanmi Vanadium Oxide Project

Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) (FRA:EZL) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 6000m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at the Youanmi Vanadium Oxide Project, Western Australia (Figure 1 in link below). The RC drilling programme is expected to be completed at the end of November.- The drilling is designed to convert part of the JORC 2012 inferred mineral resource of 110.6 million tonnes @ 0.30% V2O5 into a large measured oxide resource from surface to 45m depth.- Once a measured resource is achieved it will support the Scoping Study that is currently in progress.- The majority of the drilling will be carried out on a 40 by 80m spacing over a strike length of 2km.- RC drill program will also deliver a 100 tonne bulk sample for advanced metallurgical test work.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0XD6929C





Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) holds a significant and wide ranging portfolio of Australian base and precious metals exploration projects comprising lithium, cobalt, vanadium, copper, zinc, nickel, gold and platinum group of elements.



- Pincher Well Zinc-Copper Project (Youanmi): Over 5 km of under explored VMS trend with an Exploration Target of 15-20 Million Tonnes@ 2-8% Zinc,which also hosts a number of high grade lodes (>10% Zinc).



- Currans Well Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project (Youanmi): Significant Cobalt mineralisation up to 1483 ppm Co in historical drilling. Extensive Lateritic Duricrust Co-Ni target areas identified.



- Curara Well Nickel-Copper-Gold Project (Doolgunna):10 km northeast of Sandfire Resources DeGrussa Copper Mine. Wide intercepts of disseminated Nickel Sulphides (Millerites) in Ultramafics.



- Southern Cross Vanadium Project (Youanmi): JORC 2012 Inferred Vanadium Mineral Resource of 167.7 Millions Tonnes @ 0.41% V2O5, 7.52% TiO2.



- Strategic Lithium-Tantalum Projects in WA.





