Venus Metals Corporation Limited: RC Drilling Commenced Youanmi Vanadium Oxide Project

Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) (FRA:EZL) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 6000m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at the Youanmi Vanadium Oxide Project, Western Australia (Figure 1 in link below). The RC drilling programme is expected to be completed at the end of November.
- The drilling is designed to convert part of the JORC 2012 inferred mineral resource of 110.6 million tonnes @ 0.30% V2O5 into a large measured oxide resource from surface to 45m depth.
- Once a measured resource is achieved it will support the Scoping Study that is currently in progress.
- The majority of the drilling will be carried out on a 40 by 80m spacing over a strike length of 2km.
- RC drill program will also deliver a 100 tonne bulk sample for advanced metallurgical test work.
To view figures, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0XD6929C
About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:
Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) holds a significant and wide ranging portfolio of Australian base and precious metals exploration projects comprising lithium, cobalt, vanadium, copper, zinc, nickel, gold and platinum group of elements.
Key project areas in Western Australia include:
- Pincher Well Zinc-Copper Project (Youanmi): Over 5 km of under explored VMS trend with an Exploration Target of 15-20 Million Tonnes@ 2-8% Zinc,which also hosts a number of high grade lodes (>10% Zinc).
- Currans Well Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project (Youanmi): Significant Cobalt mineralisation up to 1483 ppm Co in historical drilling. Extensive Lateritic Duricrust Co-Ni target areas identified.
- Curara Well Nickel-Copper-Gold Project (Doolgunna):10 km northeast of Sandfire Resources DeGrussa Copper Mine. Wide intercepts of disseminated Nickel Sulphides (Millerites) in Ultramafics.
- Southern Cross Vanadium Project (Youanmi): JORC 2012 Inferred Vanadium Mineral Resource of 167.7 Millions Tonnes @ 0.41% V2O5, 7.52% TiO2.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!