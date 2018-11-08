Wildsky Resources Inc. Receives Metallurgical Results for Tailings

Vancouver, November 7, 2018 - Wildsky Resources Inc. (formerly China Minerals Mining Corporation) (TSXV: WSK) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) (the "Company") announces that it has received initial metallurgical test results for gravity gold recovery from the 2018 drill samples of tailings at its Cassiar Gold project.

Results for metallurgical testing of tailings show good potential for gold recovery by centrifugal gravity concentration. Initial results were received for two splits from composite samples of tailings, collected in 2018 from drill holes at the Table Mountain mine tailings deposit. The splits were processed by centrifugal concentration (Knelson concentrator). Two 20 kg sample splits were subjected to three sequential passes through a concentrator with assays performed on the concentrate at each stage, as well as upgrading of the concentrate by hand panning with assays of the panned concentrate and pan tails at each stage. Sample 1 was split from a composite of half core samples of moist (wet) material submitted for metallurgical testing, and Sample 2 was obtained from composited dry assay reject material (see tables below).

For Sample 1, the concentrate grades are 34.45, 96.32 and 79.58 g/t Au (grams gold per tonne) from Pass 1, 2 and 3, respectively. For Sample 2, the concentrate grades are 146.09, 87.77 and 64.07 g/t Au from Pass 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

For Sample 1, the upgraded concentrate (panned Knelson concentrate) grades are 621.68, 9405.59 and 7227.12 g/t Au from Pass 1, 2 and 3, respectively. For Sample 2, the concentrate grades are 6217.94, 1425.72 and 1024.61 g/t Au from Pass 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

Gold recoveries are 10.6%, 57.9% and 71.9% for Pass 1, 2 and 3, respectively (Sample 1), and 52.5%, 62.5% and 67.5% respectively (Sample 2).

The calculated head grades are higher than the assayed grades. The assayed head grade is 0.941 g/t Au for Sample 1 and 1.084 g/t Au for Sample 2. The calculated feed grade from the process tests are 2.56 g/t Au for Sample 1 and 2.18 g/t Au for Sample 2.

The Company considers these results very significant because they indicate potential for concentrate grades that are acceptable for transport off site. The results also indicate that processing by flotation concentration may not be required. In addition, the calculated head grades suggest the gold content of the tailings may be higher than previously indicated.

Further metallurgical testing of the tailings is underway to assess gravity recovery on a larger sample (1 to 2 tonnes), representing about half of the material collected in 2018.

Sample 1 (Wet)

Products Weight (g) Weight (%) Gold (g/t) Distribution (%) Pan Concentrate 1

Pan Tail 1

Gravity Concentrate 1 3.66

153.14

156.80 0.02

0.77

0.78 621.68

20.43

34.45 4.4

6.1

10.6 Pan Concentrate 2

Pan Tail 2

Gravity Concentrate 2

Gravity Concentrate 1+2 2.26

148.42

150.68

307.48 0.01

0.74

0.75

1.54 9405.59

19.92

160.69

96.32 41.6

5.8

47.4

57.9 Pan Concentrate 3

Pan Tail 3

Gravity Concentrate 3

Gravity Concentrate 1+2+3 0.89

153.84

154.73

462.20 0.00

0.77

0.77

2.31 7227.12

4.91

46.31

79.58 12.5

1.5

14.0

71.9 Gravity Tails (triplicate assay) 19,537.80 97.69 0.73 28.1 Head Grade (Calculated)

100.00 2.56 100.0

Sample 2 (Dry)

Products Weight (g) Weight (%) Gold (g/t) Distribution (%) Pan Concentrate 1

Pan Tail 1

Gravity Concentrate 1 2.94

153.72

156.66 0.01

0.77

0.78 6217.94

30.08

146.09 41.9

10.6

52.5 Pan Concentrate 2

Pan Tail 2

Gravity Concentrate 2

Gravity Concentrate 1+2 2.41

151.73

154.14

310.79 0.01

0.76

0.77

1.55 1425.72

6.34

28.51

87.77 7.9

2.2

10.1

62.5 Pan Concentrate 3

Pan Tail 3

Gravity Concentrate 3

Gravity Concentrate 1+2+3 1.32

147.80

149.12

459.91 0.01

0.74

0.75

2.30 1024.61

5.66

14.66

64.07 3.1

1.9

5.0

67.5 Gravity Tails (triplicate assay) 19,540.09 97.70 0.73 32.5 Head Grade (Calculated) 20,000.00 100.0 2.18 100.0

Testing was done by Bureau Veritas Metallurgical Division in Richmond, BC. Bureau Veritas is an independent commercial laboratory that is compliant with ISO 9001 and with ISO/IEC 17025. Assays were completed by the fire assay method on 30 gram subsamples, with AA finish for head and tails assays, and gravimetric determination for concentrates.

The technical disclosure in this news release was approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., member of the technical advisory board to the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

