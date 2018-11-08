Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Galantas Channel Samples at 7.1g/t and 10.4g/t Gold on Underground Vein Development at Omagh Gold Mine

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2018 - Galantas Gold Corp. (the “Company”), the AIM and TSXV quoted gold producer and explorer with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland’s Omagh gold mine, announces channel sample results taken during recent underground development of the Kearney vein.

Two channel samples were taken on underground development on the Kearney vein. One channel sample returned a grade of 7.1 g/t gold, with 10.6 g/t silver over a true vein width of 1.8 metres. The second channel sample returned a grade of 10.4 g/t gold and 22.4 g/t silver over a true vein width of 3.2 metres. The first channel sample did not include some mineralised material which was obstructed by the hanging wall margin. The two channels were approximately 9.5 metres apart.

Samples were analysed by ALS Geochemistry Laboratories of Galway, Ireland. Gold was determined by fire assay and AAS on 50g samples, all other metals by ICP-MS and ICP-AES. The channel samples are taken as part of geological assessment procedures designed to enhance statistical assessment for mining and followed a sampling methodology as outlined on August 29th, 2018

The samples were taken under the direction and control of Dr. Sarah Coulter PhD, MIMMM, FGS, Senior Geologist, Flintridge Resources Ltd., who is a qualifying geological professional under the requirements of NI 43-101 and AIM. Dr. Coulter has reviewed the technical detail contained in this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Enquiries : Galantas Gold Corp.
L. Jack Gunter P.Eng – Chairman, Roland Phelps C.Eng – President & CEO
Email: info@galantas.com Telephone: (UK) +44 (0) 2882 241100
Website: www.galantas.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Richard Tonthat: Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Whitman Howard Ltd (Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Nick Lovering, Grant Barker: Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Galantas Gold Corp

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.galantas.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap