Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced third quarter financial and operating results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss applicable to common shareholders of $23.3 million, or $0.05 per share on lower prices of all four metals.

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization ("cost of sales") of $137.1 million.

Gross profit of $6.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40.3 million. 1

Silver production of 2.5 million ounces at cash cost, after by-product credits, of $4.12 per ounce. 2

Gold production of 72,995 ounces, up 16%, mainly due to additional ounces from Nevada.

Casa Berardi All In Sustaining Costs ("AISC"), after by-product credits, reduced to $896 per gold ounce, on higher throughput and lower stripping costs. 3

Aggressive $12 million exploration spending was highest in Company history (see exploration press release issued November 6, 2018).

Strong financial position: Cash and cash equivalents of $60.9 million at September 30, 2018. Revolving line of credit undrawn at quarter end. Credit limit increased to $250 million on November 1, 2018.

Estimates for annual Company-wide silver and gold production and costs are refined.

"Our strategy is working. The EBITDA we generated despite low metals prices is a result of the improvements we made in our mines. A case in point is Casa Berardi, which is generating strong cash flow, with lower costs, higher mine throughput and an extended mine life," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. "The Nevada operations are on the same path as Casa Berardi and Greens Creek, with the development and processes which should increase throughput and make the mines more efficient. In the meantime, the higher costs in Nevada are short-term and a function of electing to produce less to avoid sterilizing newly discovered mineralization."

"Greens Creek has been in production for about 30 years, but the mine continues to improve with a new mine plan that significantly increases its value. San Sebastian continues to mine the underground oxide ores and is on the verge of collecting the sulfide bulk sample which could supplement current production as well as significantly extend mine life. At Lucky Friday, our salaried employees are now focusing on production, rather than development, to minimize the financial impact of the strike. Finally, we don't have any large capital projects looming, and we plan to operate at a cash neutral basis, using our $250 million revolving line of credit sparingly to temporarily fund working capital requirements. We do not consider it a long-term source of borrowing," Mr. Baker added.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended HIGHLIGHTS September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 FINANCIAL DATA Sales (000) $143,649 $140,839 $430,617 $417,662 Gross profit (000) $6,576 $42,963 $80,364 $106,139 (Loss) income applicable to common shareholders (000) ($23,322 ) $176 ($3,284 ) $33 Basic and diluted (loss) income per common share ($0.05 ) $— ($0.01 ) $— (Loss) income (000) ($23,184 ) $314 ($2,870 ) $447 Cash provided by operating activities (000) $28,192 $28,294 $75,210 $74,115

Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $23.3 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per share, for the same period a year ago, the result mainly due to the following items:

Sales of $143.6 million were impacted by lower silver and gold production at San Sebastian and Greens Creek, offset by the addition of Nevada sales in the third quarter 2018.

Lower realized silver and gold metals prices, as well as lower realized base metals prices.

Gain on base metal derivatives contracts of $19.5 million, which was net of realized gains on contracts monetized for cash proceeds of $32.8 million in the quarter.

Net foreign exchange loss of $2.2 million versus a loss of $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2017 due to a weakening of the Canadian dollar.

Interest expense, net of amount capitalized, of $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, increased over the $9.4 million recognized in the third quarter of 2017.

An increase of $4.6 million in exploration and pre-development expenditures over the third quarter of 2017, particularly focused on Nevada and San Sebastian operations.

Suspension-related costs of $6.5 million included Lucky Friday costs, as well as $1.1 million for curtailment of production from the Midas Mine in Nevada, along with $1.4 million in non-cash depreciation expense, in the third quarter of 2018.

Acquisition costs of $6.1 million recorded in the third quarter 2018.

Operating cash flow was $28.2 million compared to $28.3 million in the third quarter of 2017, and included the proceeds received by monetizing the base metals hedges, offset by the net loss and lower working capital changes recorded in the third quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40.3 million compared to $60.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, with the decrease mainly due to lower base metals prices, higher exploration expense due to the addition of Hecla Nevada, and acquisition costs recorded in the third quarter 2018.

Capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest) totaled $40.7 million for the third quarter 2018 compared to $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, with the increase mainly due to the addition of Hecla Nevada, capitalization of costs recorded in the third quarter 2018 for the Remote Vein Miner (RVM) project at Lucky Friday, and costs related to underground sulfide development at San Sebastian, partly offset by lower capital spending at Casa Berardi. Expenditures at the operations were $15.0 million at Hecla Nevada, $11.0 million at Greens Creek, $8.2 million at Casa Berardi, $4.8 million at Lucky Friday and $1.6 million at San Sebastian.

Metals Prices

The average realized silver price in the third quarter 2018 was $14.68 per ounce, 14% lower than the $17.01 price realized in the third quarter of 2017. The average realized gold price in the third quarter was $1,205 per ounce, 6% lower than the prior year period. Realized lead and zinc prices decreased by 13%, and 22% respectively, from the third quarter of 2017.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Overview

The following table provides the production summary on a consolidated basis for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 PRODUCTION SUMMARY Silver - Ounces produced 2,523,691 3,323,157 7,654,118 9,500,058 Payable ounces sold 2,588,478 2,540,817 6,993,695 8,098,652 Gold - Ounces produced 72,995 63,046 191,116 171,720 Payable ounces sold 68,568 57,380 183,050 161,921 Lead - Tons produced 4,238 5,370 15,387 18,426 Payable tons sold 3,986 2,936 12,599 13,612 Zinc - Tons produced 12,795 14,497 42,312 43,000 Payable tons sold 9,282 8,444 30,072 29,269

The following tables provide a summary of the final production, cost of sales, cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce, and AISC, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018:

Third Quarter Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada Ops Sept 30, 2018 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 2,523,691 72,995 1,876,417 11,559 31,639 521,931 3,666 43,981 9,559 13,789 84,145 Increase/(decrease) over 2017 (24 )% 16 % (20 )% (8 )% (64 )% (41 )% (42 )% — % (1 )% N/A N/A Cost of sales & other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (000) $ 66,487 $ 70,586 $ 52,163 N/A N/A $ 14,325 N/A $ 51,267 N/A $ 19,319 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 37 % 43 % 24 % N/A N/A 114 % N/A 4 % N/A N/A N/A Cash costs, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 2,4 $ 4.12 $ 803 $ 1.92 N/A N/A $ 12.02 N/A $ 686 N/A $ 1,179 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 (754 )% 7 % (1,380 )% N/A N/A 485 % N/A (9 )% N/A N/A N/A AISC, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 3 $ 15.68 $ 1,143 $ 9.20 N/A N/A $ 16.95 N/A $ 896 N/A $ 1,932 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 136 % 5 % 106 % N/A N/A 2,142 % N/A (18 )% N/A N/A N/A Nine Months Ended Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada Ops Sept 30, 2018 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 7,654,118 191,116 5,789,440 38,396 156,015 1,593,770 12,051 126,880 30,748 13,789 84,145 Increase/(decrease) over 2017 (19 )% 11 % (7 )% (2 )% (80 )% (36 )% (37 )% 12 % 15 % N/A N/A Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (000) $ 178,784 $ 171,469 $ 141,763 N/A $ 5,844 $ 31,177 N/A $ 152,150 N/A $ 19,319 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 3 % 24 % 1 % N/A (60 )% 70 % N/A 10 % N/A N/A N/A Cash costs, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 2,4 $ 0.05 $ 802 $ (2.22 ) N/A N/A $ 8.28 N/A $ 760 N/A $ 1,179 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 (69 )% (7 )% (404 )% N/A N/A 356 % N/A (11 )% N/A N/A N/A AISC, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 3 $ 10.71 $ 1,095 $ 4.71 N/A N/A $ 13.34 N/A $ 1,004 N/A $ 1,932 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 33 % (11 )% (16 )% N/A N/A 9,629 % N/A (18 )% N/A N/A N/A

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

At the Greens Creek mine, 1.9 million ounces of silver and 11,559 ounces of gold were produced in the third quarter, compared to 2.3 million ounces and 12,563 ounces, respectively, in the third quarter of 2017. Lower silver production was expected as a result of lower grades due to mine sequencing. The mill operated at an average of 2,316 tons per day (tpd) in the third quarter, 3% lower than the third quarter of 2017.

The cost of sales for the third quarter was $52.2 million, and the cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce, was $1.92, compared to $41.9 million and ($0.15), respectively, for the third quarter of 2017.2 The AISC, after by-product credits, was $9.20 per silver ounce for the third quarter compared to $4.47 in the third quarter of 2017.3 The per ounce silver costs were higher primarily due to lower base metals prices and the number of tons milled.

A new 2019 mine plan should reduce the amount of development in the next four years to access significant ore reserves at shallower depth in proximity to old workings (East Ore). It also utilizes existing workings, rather than developing a new ramp system, to access these materials and brings this higher-grade ore into production beginning in 2019, instead of near the end of the mine life, which should increase revenues over the next few years. The combination of exploration success over the past year and the optimization of sequencing should enable the mine life to be maintained or extended.

"When we acquired Greens Creek, our goal was consistency of production at an increased throughput. Having achieved that we moved to continuous improvements like the increased recoveries in the mill. Now we have identified a new mine plan that improves the mine's economics by increasing production, reducing both development and the mining fleet while potentially extending the mine life. The improvements we have made to this mine demonstrate the importance of having a long mine life that allows the time to make improvements and realize their benefits," said Mr. Phillips S. Baker, Jr.

Casa Berardi - Quebec

At the Casa Berardi mine, 43,981 ounces of gold were produced in the third quarter, the second highest quarterly gold production since acquisition, including 7,614 ounces from the East Mine Crown Pillar (EMCP) pit; compared to 44,141 ounces in the third quarter of 2017. The steady production was primarily due to ore throughput. The mill operated at an average of 3,846 tpd in the third quarter, the highest rate since acquisition, and an increase of 8% over the third quarter of 2017.

The cost of sales was $51.3 million for the third quarter and the cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce was $686, compared to $49.3 million and $750, respectively, in the prior year period.2,4 The decrease in cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce is due to the higher gold production. The AISC, after by-product credits, was $896 per gold ounce for the third quarter compared to $1,091 in the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to lower capital spending.3

The automated 985 drift project continues to improve the operating efficiency of the mine, with the autonomous haul truck running better and with higher availability than originally anticipated. The second 40-ton Sandvik autonomous haul truck is scheduled to arrive in the fourth quarter. Operating two autonomous trucks is expected to result in operating savings of several million dollars a year.

"Casa Berardi was the standout mine for us this quarter. The improvements and innovations we have made in the mine are paying off with the declining cost profile, higher gold production and cash flow on record throughput," said Mr. Phillips S. Baker, Jr. "We are very proud of the cover story on Casa Berardi in CIM's September/October issue."

San Sebastian - Mexico

At the San Sebastian mine, 521,931 ounces of silver and 3,666 ounces of gold were produced in the third quarter, compared to 880,885 ounces and 6,342 ounces, respectively, in the third quarter of 2017. The lower silver and gold production was expected as a result of lower grades. The mill operated at an average of 432 tpd, an increase of 9% over the third quarter of 2017.

The cost of sales was $14.3 million for the third quarter and the cash cost, after by-product credits, was $12.02 per silver ounce, compared to $6.7 million and ($3.12), respectively, in the third quarter of 2017.2 The AISC, after by-product credits, was $16.95 per silver ounce for the third quarter compared to ($0.83) in the third quarter of 2017, principally due to the higher costs of mining underground versus higher-grade stockpiles and work being conducted on the Velardeña tailings facility.3 The Company plans to process a bulk sample by the end of the year with revenues expected in the first quarter of 2019. If successful, this could lead to the beginning of mining of the sulfides by late 2019.

"The upcoming bulk sample of the Hugh Zone sulfide material could significantly increase the mine life. We plan to continue our "capital lite" strategy here since we already have a contract with a third-party mill and anticipate using a contract miner. With almost no capital at risk, the returns on the investment have been extraordinary," said Mr. Phillips S. Baker, Jr.

Nevada Operations (acquired on July 20, 2018)

For the period July 20 to September 30, 2018, 13,789 ounces of gold were produced. The Nevada operations are focused on development and exploration activities at Fire Creek and Hollister at the expense of production. Little development had been undertaken during 2018 at these properties by the former owners. Our expectation is to increase Fire Creek throughput from 350 tons per day to 550 tons per day by mid-2019. The development of a drift to the Hatter Graben exploration target is underway with completion expected late in 2019.

During the reporting period, approximately $15.0 million in capital and $4.5 million in exploration expense was invested in Nevada. Of the $15.0 million in capital, $7.3 million related to the completion of the tailings facility at Midas which should provide the necessary waste capacity for the next four years, while $7.0 million was for development that is needed to increase Fire Creek and Hollister mine throughput, and $0.7 million was spent on completing the CIL circuit at the Midas Mill which is expected to increase the recoveries of the ore being processed from Hollister.

Notable highlights include:

General Movement of personnel and equipment to Fire Creek and Hollister is substantially complete.

Midas Production at Midas is winding down with minimal production of previously developed ore planned until year end. Midas mill CIL tanks are operational, and completion of the remaining installation work is expected in the fourth quarter. New tailings storage facility is on track for completion in 2018.

Fire Creek Now fully staffed (with the addition of the Midas crews). Ground conditions are improving and new in-cycle procedures have been developed for consistent development advance rates. The ramp-up in development is proceeding with the addition of more headings. Installation of the shotcrete plant is nearing completion, will be added to the development cycle to mitigate ground issues and support rehabilitation of existing haulage ways. The mining of select high-grade zones has been moved from Q3 2018 into 2019 as the ore extended vertically farther than expected, and development is needed for full extraction of the ore panels.

Hollister/Hatter Graben Development of the Hatter Graben is ahead of schedule with about 10% of the footage completed.



"In the 100 days we have owned the Nevada properties we have been in continuous change - winding down Midas, resolving the roadbed issues at Fire Creek, advancing the development at Hatter Graben, and completing the capital projects on the mill and tailings facility. We expect the pace of change to continue as we commission a new batch plant that should improve ground control, test a road-header to improve mining in soft rock and rework the mine plan as we gain more knowledge. However, we don't believe we will need to make significant new financial investment to put the mine on the same improvement path that we have seen at Greens Creek and Casa Berardi," said Mr. Phillips S. Baker, Jr.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

At the Lucky Friday mine, 31,639 ounces of silver were produced in the third quarter, compared to 88,298 ounces in the third quarter of 2017, with the salaried workers focused mostly on development.

There was no cost of sales for the third quarter, as there were no concentrate shipments during the quarter.

The Company is now focusing on limited production by salaried staff to help minimize the financial impact of the ongoing strike. In addition, construction of the Remote Vein Miner (RVM) continues in Sweden. The RVM has the potential to revolutionize how the mine operates, making it safer and more efficient. Costs related to care-and-maintenance of the mine are reported in a separate line item in our condensed consolidated statement of operations and are excluded from the calculation of cost of sales, cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce and AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce.

"Lucky Friday has the longest mine life of all our properties, but at these silver prices and with the work rules the union workers have clung to, even at full production the mine doesn't generate significant free cash flow. So, we are operating to minimize the cash consumption before we go back into production which we expect to be primarily from the RVM," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Expenditures

Exploration (including corporate development) expenses were $12.4 million, an increase of $5.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2017. Full year exploration (including corporate development) expenses are expected to be $35 million, up from $23.5 million in 2017, in part reflecting exploration at the Nevada operations, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Greens Creek and drilling at Kinskuch and Little Baldy.

A complete summary of exploration for the third quarter can be found in the news release entitled "Hecla Reports Continued Drilling Success in the Third Quarter" released on November 6, 2018.

"This quarter's exploration, at $12 million, is 60% more than any quarter in the past five years primarily as a result of adding Nevada exploration to an already substantial program. While there are good results from all the programs, we plan to pare back future expenditures to operate within cash flow," said Mr. Phillips S. Baker, Jr.

PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Pre-development spending was $1.2 million for the quarter, for permitting of Rock Creek and Montanore.

In August, the U.S. Forest Service issued its Final Record of Decision (ROD) authorizing Phase 1, which is the exploration phase, for Rock Creek.

At the Montanore project, the Forest Service continues to work on a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), pursuant to the 2017 Montana Federal District Court remand of the previous Forest Service ROD. The court's decision allows the agency to advance authorizations for the initial evaluation phase of the project. A draft Supplemental EIS is anticipated in the first half of 2019.

BASE METALS AND CURRENCY HEDGING

Base Metals Forward Sales Contracts

There are no forward sales contracts outstanding at this time, other than provisional hedges (which address changes in prices between shipment and settlement with customers).

Foreign Currency Forward Purchase Contracts

The following table summarizes the quantities of Canadian dollars and Mexican pesos committed under financially settled forward purchase contracts at September 30, 2018:

Currency Under Contract

(in thousands of CAD/MXN) Average Exchange Rate CAD MXN CAD/USD MXN/USD 2018 settlements 29,300 47,110 1.30 19.66 2019 settlements 91,200 124,320 1.31 20.28 2020 settlements 61,700 7,100 1.29 20.72 2021 settlements 36,500 — 1.28 — 2022 settlements 6,400 — 1.27 —

2018 ESTIMATES5

The Company is providing updated annual estimates as follows:

2018 Production Outlook

Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz) Gold Equivalent (Koz) Original (if revised) Current Original (if revised) Current Original (if revised) Current Original (if revised) Current Greens Creek 7.5-8.1 7.6-7.9 50-55 50-53 21.0-22.5 21.1-22.1 300-315 301-310 Lucky Friday San Sebastian 2.0-2.5 2.0-2.2 15-17 15-16 2.9-3.7 2.9-3.3 41-52 41-47 Casa Berardi 157-162 161-165 11.0-11.5 11.3-11.7 157-162 161-165 Nevada Operations 0.1-0.2 40-50 36-41 2.9-3.8 2.6-3.1 41-52 37-43 Total 9.5-10.6 9.7-10.3 262-284 262-275 37.8-41.5 37.9-40.2 539-581 540-565

2018 Cost Outlook

Costs of Sales (million) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce2,4 AISC, after by-product credits, per produced silver/gold ounce3 Original (if revised) Current Original (if revised) Current Original (if revised) Current Greens Creek $ 198 $ 183 $ (0.50 ) $ (1.00 ) $ 7.00 $ 6.00 Lucky Friday San Sebastian $ 44 $ 42 $ 8.50 $ 9.50 $ 12.50 $ 14.00 Total Silver $ 242 $ 225 $ 1.50 $ 1.00 $ 12.75 $ 12.25 Casa Berardi $ 185 $ 203 $ 800 $ 775 $ 1,100 $ 1,050 Nevada Operations $ 68 $ 64 $ 800 $ 1,275 $ 1,100 $ 1,875 Total Gold $ 253 $ 267 $ 800 $ 850 $ 1,100 $ 1,200

2018 Capital and Exploration Outlook Original

(if revised) Current 2018E Capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest) $140-$145 million 2018E Exploration expenditures (includes Corporate Development) $34-$37 million $35-$37 million 2018E Pre-development expenditures $5 million $4 million 2018E Research and Development expenditures $6-$10 million $7-$9 million

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0025 per share of common stock, payable on or about December 3, 2018, to stockholders of record on November 20, 2018. The realized silver price was $14.68 in the third quarter and therefore did not satisfy the criteria for a larger dividend under the Company's dividend policy.

The Board of Directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.875 per share on the 157,816 outstanding shares of Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. This represents a total amount to be paid of approximately $138,000. The cash dividend is payable on or about January 2, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 14, 2018.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Mexico and is a growing gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and in Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(2) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other primary silver mining companies. With regard to Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, management uses cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce to compare its performance with other gold mines. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the third quarters of 2018 and 2017 and year to date 2018, as production was limited due to the strike and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production. The estimated fair value of the stockpile acquired at Hollister has been removed from the cash cost, after by-product credits calculation.

(3) All in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mine sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits. AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce is not presented for Lucky Friday for the second quarters of 2018 and 2017 and the first half of 2018, as production was limited due to the strike and results are not comparable to those from prior periods and are not indicative of future operating results under full production.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and in the investor's visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce is only applicable to Casa Berardi and Nevada production. Gold produced from Greens Creek and San Sebastian is treated as a by-product credit against the silver cash cost.

Other

(5) Expectations for 2018 includes silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada operations converted using Au $1,250/oz, Ag $16.00/oz, Zn $1.25/lb, and Pb $1.00/lb. Lucky Friday expectations are currently suspended as there is currently a strike. Numbers may be rounded.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) estimates of future production and sales; (ii) the impact of the Klondex acquisition on the Company's operations and results; (iii) expectations regarding the development, growth potential, financial performance of the Company’s projects; (iv) ability to complete construction of the remote vein miner and for it to operate successfully; (v) impact of the Lucky Friday strike on production and cash flow; (vi) ability to generate value from innovations being introduced into the mines; (vii) impact of metals prices on cash costs, after by-product credits; and (viii) ability to permit and timing of Montana projects. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company’s projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rates for the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso to the U.S. dollar, being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; and (viii) the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the “forward-looking statements.” Such risks include, but are not limited to gold, silver and other metals price volatility, operating risks, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, community relations, conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions, litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks, and exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2017 Form 10-K, filed on February 15, 2018, and Forms 10-Q filed on May 10, 2018 and August 9, 2018, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Sales of products $ 143,649 $ 140,839 $ 430,617 $ 417,662 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 93,609 68,358 246,918 224,537 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,464 29,518 103,335 86,986 137,073 97,876 350,253 311,523 Gross profit 6,576 42,963 80,364 106,139 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 10,327 9,529 27,849 29,044 Exploration 12,411 7,255 27,609 17,622 Pre-development 1,195 1,757 3,615 4,061 Research and development 1,269 1,130 5,042 2,125 Other operating expense 448 134 1,767 1,590 Gain on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (3,208 ) (4,830 ) (3,374 ) (4,924 ) Provision or closed operations and reclamation 1,852 2,940 4,534 5,044 Suspension-related costs 6,519 4,780 18,337 14,385 Acquisition costs 6,139 — 9,656 25 36,952 22,695 95,035 68,972 Income from operations (30,376 ) 20,268 (14,671 ) 37,167 Other income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivative contracts 19,460 (11,226 ) 40,271 (16,548 ) Loss on disposition of investments (36 ) — (36 ) (167 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (2,207 ) (124 ) (2,461 ) (73 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (2,212 ) (4,917 ) 2,856 (10,258 ) Interest income and other (expense) income (346 ) 541 (294 ) 1,185 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized (10,146 ) (9,358 ) (30,019 ) (28,423 ) 4,513 (25,084 ) 10,317 (54,284 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (25,863 ) (4,816 ) (4,354 ) (17,117 ) Income tax benefit 2,679 5,130 1,484 17,564 Net (loss) income (23,184 ) 314 (2,870 ) 447 Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) (414 ) (414 ) (Loss) income applicable to common shareholders $ (23,322 ) $ 176 $ (3,284 ) $ 33 Basic (loss) income per common share after preferred dividends $ (0.05 ) $ — $ (0.01 ) $ — Diluted (loss) income per common share after preferred dividends $ (0.05 ) $ — $ (0.01 ) $ — Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 452,636 398,848 417,532 396,809 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 452,636 401,258 417,532 400,176

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and share in thousands - unaudited) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,856 $ 186,107 Short-term investments and securities — 33,758 Accounts receivable: Trade 12,947 14,805 Other, net 26,928 17,385 Inventories 76,088 55,466 Other current assets 21,510 13,715 Total current assets 198,329 321,236 Non-current investments 7,190 7,561 Non-current restricted cash and investments 1,010 1,032 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,487,429 1,999,311 Non-current deferred income taxes 1,601 1,509 Other non-current assets and deferred charges 14,699 14,509 Total assets $ 2,710,258 $ 2,345,158 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 65,755 $ 46,549 Accrued payroll and related benefits 29,488 31,259 Accrued taxes 8,274 5,919 Current portion of capital leases 6,069 5,608 Current portion of accrued reclamation and closure costs 6,621 6,679 Other current liabilities 16,249 16,116 Total current liabilities 132,456 112,130 Capital leases 8,638 6,193 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 99,314 79,366 Long-term debt 534,067 502,229 Non-current deferred tax liability 164,928 124,352 Non-current pension liability 44,097 46,628 Other non-current liabilities 4,689 12,983 Total liabilities 988,189 883,881 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 121,283 100,926 Capital surplus 1,872,946 1,619,816 Accumulated deficit (223,280 ) (218,089 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,183 ) (23,373 ) Treasury stock (20,736 ) (18,042 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,722,069 1,461,277 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,710,258 $ 2,345,158 Common shares outstanding 479,909 399,176

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(dollars in thousands - unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (2,870 ) $ 447 Non-cash elements included in net (loss) income: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 108,814 91,255 Loss on disposition of investments — 167 Gain on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (3,374 ) (4,924 ) Unrealized loss on investments 2,461 73 Adjustment of inventory to market value 7,232 — Provision for reclamation and closure costs 3,957 3,379 Stock compensation 4,672 4,943 Deferred income taxes (4,637 ) (23,467 ) Amortization of loan origination fees 1,471 1,415 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (15,208 ) 16,718 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,032 ) 10,520 Other non-cash items, net (37 ) (1 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,424 ) 4,903 Inventories (18,954 ) (9,611 ) Other current and non-current assets (5,569 ) (2,685 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,308 (7,759 ) Accrued payroll and related benefits (4,207 ) (913 ) Accrued taxes 845 (4,469 ) Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities (5,238 ) (5,876 ) Cash provided by operating activities 75,210 74,115 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (83,285 ) (70,390 ) Acquisition of Klondex, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (139,326 ) — Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment 722 151 Insurance proceeds received for damaged property 4,377 5,628 Purchases of investments (31,971 ) (36,916 ) Maturities of short-term investments 64,895 31,169 Net cash used in investing activities (184,588 ) (70,358 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issue of stock, net of related costs 3,085 9,610 Acquisition of treasury shares (2,694 ) (2,993 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (3,193 ) (2,978 ) Dividends paid to preferred shareholders (414 ) (414 ) Debt origination fees (2,460 ) (476 ) Repayments of debt (82,036 ) (470 ) Borrowings on debt 78,024 — Payments on capital leases (5,992 ) (5,065 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,680 ) (2,786 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (215 ) 1,051 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (125,273 ) 2,022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 187,139 171,977 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 61,866 $ 173,999

HECLA MINING COMPANY Production Data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 GREENS CREEK UNIT Tons of ore milled 213,037 219,983 632,876 627,900 Mining cost per ton $ 68.76 $ 69.46 $ 69.19 $ 69.64 Milling cost per ton $ 31.97 $ 31.01 $ 32.73 $ 32.38 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 11.65 13.65 11.94 12.84 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.087 0.089 0.094 0.095 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.40 2.77 2.84 2.83 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 6.87 7.47 7.58 7.49 Silver produced (oz.) 1,876,417 2,344,315 5,789,440 6,205,659 Gold produced (oz.) 11,559 12,563 38,396 39,289 Lead produced (tons) 4,026 4,851 14,352 14,080 Zinc produced (tons) 12,695 14,325 41,673 40,697 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 1.92 $ (0.15 ) $ (2.22 ) $ 0.73 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 9.20 $ 4.47 $ 4.71 $ 5.60 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 11,029 $ 8,206 $ 34,694 $ 24,891 LUCKY FRIDAY UNIT Tons of ore milled 3,006 7,302 16,012 64,371 Mining cost per ton $ — $ 150.89 $ 87.79 $ 112.60 Milling cost per ton $ — $ 13.15 $ 14.26 $ 22.93 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 11.41 12.87 11.06 12.45 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 8.06 7.68 7.21 7.12 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 3.64 3.21 4.28 3.90 Silver produced (oz.) 31,639 88,298 156,015 769,080 Lead produced (tons) 212 518 1,035 4,346 Zinc produced (tons) 100 172 639 2,303 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) N/A $ 11.60 N/A $ 6.58 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) N/A $ 13.37 N/A $ 12.21 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 4,840 $ 208 $ 6,889 $ 5,000 SAN SEBASTIAN Tons of ore milled 39,739 36,482 111,916 111,623 Mining cost per ton $ 171.87 $ 35.69 $ 157.21 $ 38.70 Milling cost per ton $ 65.98 $ 69.42 $ 66.16 $ 66.64 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 14.16 25.48 15.36 23.71 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.108 0.184 0.12 0.183 Silver produced (oz.) 521,931 880,885 1,593,770 2,498,638 Gold produced (oz.) 3,666 6,342 12,051 19,222 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 12.02 $ (3.12 ) $ 8.28 $ (3.23 ) AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 16.95 $ (0.83 ) $ 13.34 $ (0.14 ) Capital additions (in thousands) $ 1,582 $ 3,350 $ 3,692 $ 7,480 CASA BERARDI UNIT Tons of ore milled - underground 181,285 206,209 556,991 606,201 Tons of ore milled - surface pit 172,555 119,936 495,335 343,745 Tons of ore milled - total 353,840 326,145 1,052,326 949,946 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 1,492,041 2,010,524 5,129,646 6,427,067 Mining cost per ton of ore - underground $ 104.31 $ 98.96 $ 102.56 $ 98.71 Mining cost per ton of ore - combined $ 65.97 $ 82.95 $ 72.15 $ 81.95 Mining cost per ton of ore and waste - surface tons mined $ 4.10 $ 3.42 $ 3.66 $ 2.84 Milling cost per ton $ 15.05 $ 16.19 $ 15.91 $ 16.28 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.229 0.193 0.204 0.167 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.050 0.084 0.064 0.086 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.140 0.153 0.138 0.137 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 36,367 35,192 99,632 87,622 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 7,614 8,949 27,248 25,587 Gold produced (oz.) - total 43,981 44,141 126,880 113,209 Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 686 $ 750 $ 760 $ 858 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 896 $ 1,091 $ 1,004 $ 1,226 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 8,244 $ 13,775 $ 27,120 $ 38,249 Nevada Operations Tons of ore milled 55,899 N/A 55,899 N/A Mining cost per ton $ 186.12 N/A $ 186.12 N/A Milling cost per ton $ 70.39 N/A $ 70.39 N/A Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.288 N/A 0.288 N/A Silver produced (oz.) 84,145 N/A 84,145 N/A Gold produced (oz.) 13,789 N/A 13,789 N/A Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 1,179 N/A $ 1,179 N/A AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 1,932 N/A $ 1,932 N/A Capital additions (in thousands) $ 14,998 N/A $ 14,998 N/A

(1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per ounce and AISC, after by-product credits. per ounce represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) to cash cost, after by-product credits can be found in the cash cost per ounce reconciliation section of this news release. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. The primary metal produced at Casa Berardi is gold, with a by-product credit for the value of silver production.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits and AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, and for estimated results for the full year ended December 31, 2018.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines, to compare our performance with that of other primary silver mining companies and aggregating Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations for comparison with other gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, reclamation, exploration, and pre-development. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is a measure developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that our reporting of these non-GAAP measures are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

The Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations sections below report Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units are not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian, our combined silver properties.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 52,163 (1 ) $ 14,325 $ 66,487 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,428 ) — (1,795 ) (14,223 ) Treatment costs 8,267 134 205 8,606 Change in product inventory (4,480 ) — (1,549 ) (6,029 ) Reclamation and other costs (965 ) 103 (458 ) (1,320 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (236 ) — (236 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 42,557 — 10,728 53,285 Reclamation and other costs 849 — 105 954 Exploration 1,771 — 1,982 473 4,226 Sustaining capital 11,029 — 486 704 12,219 General and administrative 10,327 10,327 AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 56,206 — 13,301 81,011 By-product credits: Zinc (20,674 ) — (20,674 ) Gold (12,229 ) — (4,450 ) (16,679 ) Lead (6,041 ) — (6,041 ) Total By-product credits (38,944 ) — (4,450 ) (43,394 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 3,613 $ — $ 6,278 $ 9,891 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 17,262 $ — $ 8,851 $ 37,617 Divided by ounces produced 1,876 — 522 2,398 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.67 N/A $ 20.55 $ 22.22 By-product credits per ounce (20.75 ) N/A (8.53 ) (18.10 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.92 N/A $ 12.02 $ 4.12 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 29.95 N/A $ 25.48 $ 33.78 By-product credits per ounce (20.75 ) N/A (8.53 ) (18.10 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 9.20 N/A $ 16.95 $ 15.68

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Casa Berardi Nevada Ops(4) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 51,267 $ 19,319 $ 70,586 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (20,054 ) (9,187 ) (29,241 ) Treatment costs 535 42 577 Change in product inventory (1,303 ) 7,311 6,008 Reclamation and other costs (140 ) — (140 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 30,305 17,485 47,790 Reclamation and other costs 138 — 138 Exploration 854 3,322 4,176 Sustaining capital 8,244 7,061 15,305 General and administrative — — — AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 39,541 27,868 67,409 By-product credits: Silver (142 ) (1,232 ) (1,374 ) Total By-product credits (142 ) (1,232 ) (1,374 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 30,163 $ 16,253 $ 46,416 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 39,399 $ 26,636 $ 66,035 Divided by ounces produced 44 14 58 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 689 $ 1,268 $ 827 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (89 ) (24 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 686 $ 1,179 $ 803 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 899 $ 2,021 $ 1,167 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (89 ) (24 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 896 $ 1,932 $ 1,143

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 66,487 $ 70,586 $ 137,073 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (14,223 ) (29,241 ) (43,464 ) Treatment costs 8,606 577 9,183 Change in product inventory (6,029 ) 6,008 (21 ) Reclamation and other costs (1,320 ) (140 ) (1,460 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (236 ) (236 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 53,285 47,790 101,075 Reclamation and other costs 954 138 1,092 Exploration 4,226 4,176 8,402 Sustaining capital 12,219 15,305 27,524 General and administrative 10,327 — 10,327 AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 81,011 67,409 148,420 By-product credits: Zinc (20,674 ) (20,674 ) Gold (16,679 ) (16,679 ) Lead (6,041 ) (6,041 ) Silver (1,374 ) (1,374 ) Total By-product credits (43,394 ) (1,374 ) (44,768 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 9,891 $ 46,416 $ 56,307 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 37,617 $ 66,035 $ 103,652 Divided by ounces produced 2,398 58 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.22 $ 827 By-product credits per ounce (18.10 ) (24 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.12 $ 803 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 33.78 $ 1,167 By-product credits per ounce (18.10 ) (24 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 15.68 $ 1,143

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 141,763 $ 5,844 $ 31,177 $ 178,784 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (34,880 ) (803 ) (3,586 ) (39,269 ) Treatment costs 29,136 761 627 30,524 Change in product inventory 995 (2,182 ) 1,858 671 Reclamation and other costs (2,323 ) — (1,374 ) (3,697 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (3,620 ) — (3,620 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 134,691 — 28,702 163,393 Reclamation and other costs 2,548 — 314 2,862 Exploration 2,909 — 6,628 1,351 10,888 Sustaining capital 34,694 — 1,119 1,338 37,151 General and administrative 27,849 27,849 AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 174,842 — 36,763 242,143 By-product credits: Zinc (80,308 ) — (80,308 ) Gold (43,237 ) (15,505 ) (58,742 ) Lead (24,037 ) — (24,037 ) Total By-product credits (147,582 ) — (15,505 ) (163,087 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (12,891 ) $ — $ 13,197 $ 306 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 27,260 $ — $ 21,258 $ 79,056 Divided by ounces produced 5,789 — 1,594 7,383 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 23.27 N/A $ 18.01 $ 22.14 By-product credits per ounce (25.49 ) N/A (9.73 ) (22.09 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ (2.22 ) N/A $ 8.28 $ 0.05 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 30.20 N/A $ 23.07 $ 32.80 By-product credits per ounce (25.49 ) N/A (9.73 ) (22.09 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.71 N/A $ 13.34 $ 10.71

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Casa Berardi Nevada Ops(4) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 152,150 $ 19,319 $ 171,469 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (54,879 ) (9,187 ) (64,066 ) Treatment costs 1,628 42 1,670 Change in product inventory (1,482 ) 7,311 5,829 Reclamation and other costs (421 ) — (421 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 96,996 17,485 114,481 Reclamation and other costs 421 — 421 Exploration 3,374 3,322 6,696 Sustaining capital 27,120 7,061 34,181 General and administrative — — — AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 127,911 27,868 155,779 By-product credits: Silver (491 ) (1,232 ) (1,723 ) Total By-product credits (491 ) (1,232 ) (1,723 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 96,505 $ 16,253 $ 112,758 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 127,420 $ 26,636 $ 154,056 Divided by ounces produced 127 14 141 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 764 $ 1,268 $ 814 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) (89 ) (12 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 760 $ 1,179 $ 802 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,008 $ 2,021 $ 1,107 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) (89 ) (12 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,004 $ 1,932 $ 1,095

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 178,784 $ 171,469 $ 350,253 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (39,269 ) (64,066 ) (103,335 ) Treatment costs 30,524 1,670 32,194 Change in product inventory 671 5,829 6,500 Reclamation and other costs (3,697 ) (421 ) (4,118 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (3,620 ) — (3,620 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 163,393 114,481 277,874 Reclamation and other costs 2,862 421 3,283 Exploration 10,888 6,696 17,584 Sustaining capital 37,151 34,181 71,332 General and administrative 27,849 — 27,849 AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 242,143 155,779 397,922 By-product credits: Zinc (80,308 ) (80,308 ) Gold (58,742 ) (58,742 ) Lead (24,037 ) (24,037 ) Silver (1,723 ) (1,723 ) Total By-product credits (163,087 ) (1,723 ) (164,810 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 306 $ 112,758 $ 113,064 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 79,056 $ 154,056 $ 233,112 Divided by ounces produced 7,383 141 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.14 $ 814 By-product credits per ounce (22.09 ) (12 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 0.05 $ 802 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 32.80 $ 1,107 By-product credits per ounce (22.09 ) (12 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 10.71 $ 1,095

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 41,927 $ — $ 6,680 $ 48,607 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,607 ) — (641 ) (13,248 ) Treatment costs 12,067 440 422 12,929 Change in product inventory 7,675 1,960 (627 ) 9,008 Reclamation and other costs (394 ) 18 (494 ) (870 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 48,668 2,418 5,340 56,426 Reclamation and other costs 666 38 117 821 Exploration 1,944 (2 ) 1,495 477 3,914 Sustaining capital 8,210 119 402 1,105 9,836 General and administrative 9,529 9,529 AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 59,488 2,573 7,354 80,526 By-product credits: Zinc (27,046 ) (293 ) (27,339 ) Gold (13,907 ) — (8,088 ) (21,995 ) Lead (8,067 ) (1,102 ) (9,169 ) Total By-product credits (49,020 ) (1,395 ) (8,088 ) (58,503 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (352 ) $ 1,023 $ (2,748 ) $ (2,077 ) AISC, After By-product Credits $ 10,468 $ 1,178 $ (734 ) $ 22,023 Divided by ounces produced 2,344 88 880 3,312 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 20.75 $ 27.44 $ 6.07 $ 17.03 By-product credits per ounce (20.90 ) (15.84 ) (9.19 ) (17.66 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ (0.15 ) $ 11.60 $ (3.12 ) $ (0.63 ) AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 25.37 $ 29.21 $ 8.36 $ 24.31 By-product credits per ounce (20.90 ) (15.84 ) (9.19 ) (17.66 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.47 $ 13.37 $ (0.83 ) $ 6.65

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Casa Berardi Nevada Ops(4) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 49,269 N/A $ 49,269 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (16,270 ) N/A (16,270 ) Treatment costs 682 N/A 682 Change in product inventory (288 ) N/A (288 ) Reclamation and other costs (124 ) N/A (124 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 33,269 — 33,269 Reclamation and other costs 123 N/A 123 Exploration 1,161 N/A 1,161 Sustaining capital 13,775 N/A 13,775 General and administrative — N/A — AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 48,328 — 48,328 By-product credits: Silver (161 ) N/A (161 ) Total By-product credits (161 ) N/A (161 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 33,108 N/A $ 33,108 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 48,167 N/A $ 48,167 Divided by ounces produced 44 N/A 44 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 754 N/A $ 754 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) N/A (4 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 750 N/A $ 750 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,095 N/A $ 1,095 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) N/A (4 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,091 N/A $ 1,091

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 140,241 $ 14,542 $ 18,377 $ 173,160 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (39,442 ) (2,433 ) (2,036 ) (43,911 ) Treatment costs 37,621 4,257 906 42,784 Change in product inventory 5,398 1,811 (192 ) 7,017 Reclamation and other costs (1,474 ) (163 ) (1,089 ) (2,726 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 142,344 18,014 15,966 176,324 Reclamation and other costs 1,999 217 351 2,567 Exploration 3,339 (1 ) 4,984 1,307 9,629 Sustaining capital 24,895 4,109 2,379 2,275 33,658 General and administrative 29,044 29,044 AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 172,577 22,339 23,680 251,222 By-product credits: Zinc (72,472 ) (4,353 ) (76,825 ) Gold (42,675 ) (24,032 ) (66,707 ) Lead (22,696 ) (8,599 ) (31,295 ) Total By-product credits (137,843 ) (12,952 ) (24,032 ) (174,827 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 4,501 $ 5,062 $ (8,066 ) $ 1,497 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 34,734 $ 9,387 $ (352 ) $ 76,395 Divided by ounces produced 6,206 769 2,498 9,473 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.94 $ 23.42 $ 6.39 $ 18.62 By-product credits per ounce (22.21 ) (16.84 ) (9.62 ) (18.46 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 0.73 $ 6.58 $ (3.23 ) $ 0.16 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 27.81 $ 29.05 $ 9.48 $ 26.52 By-product credits per ounce (22.21 ) (16.84 ) (9.62 ) (18.46 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.60 $ 12.21 $ (0.14 ) $ 8.06

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Casa Berardi (Gold) Nevada Ops(4) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 138,363 N/A $ 138,363 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (43,075 ) N/A (43,075 ) Treatment costs 1,774 N/A 1,774 Change in product inventory 881 N/A 881 Reclamation and other costs (354 ) N/A (354 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 97,589 — 97,589 Reclamation and other costs 353 N/A 353 Exploration 3,029 N/A 3,029 Sustaining capital 38,245 N/A 38,245 General and administrative N/A AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 139,216 — 139,216 By-product credits: Silver (450 ) N/A (450 ) Total By-product credits (450 ) N/A (450 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 97,139 N/A $ 97,139 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 138,766 N/A $ 138,766 Divided by ounces produced 113 N/A 113 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 862 N/A $ 862 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) N/A (4 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 858 N/A $ 858 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,230 N/A $ 1,230 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) N/A (4 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1,226 N/A $ 1,226

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Estimate for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi (Gold) Nevada Ops(4) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 183,000 $ 42,000 $ 225,000 $ 203,000 $ 64,000 $ 267,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (44,000 ) (5,000 ) (49,000 ) (72,000 ) (14,000 ) (86,000 ) Treatment costs 38,000 1,000 39,000 2,000 — 2,000 Change in product inventory 4,000 2,000 6,000 (2,000 ) — (2,000 ) Reclamation and other costs (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (1,000 ) — (1,000 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 181,000 39,000 220,000 130,000 50,000 180,000 Reclamation and other costs 3,000 1,000 4,000 — — — Exploration 3,000 7,000 2,500 12,500 5,000 7,000 12,000 Sustaining capital 52,000 3,000 2,000 57,000 43,000 16,000 59,000 General and administrative 35,000 35,000 AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 239,000 50,000 328,500 178,000 73,000 251,000 By-product credits: (193,000 ) (20,000 ) (213,000 ) (600 ) (3,500 ) (4,100 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (12,000 ) $ 19,000 $ 7,000 $ 129,400 $ 46,500 $ 175,900 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 46,000 $ 30,000 $ 115,500 $ 177,400 $ 69,500 $ 246,900 Divided by ounces produced 7,641 2,038 9,679 165 37 202 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 23.69 $ 19.14 $ 22.73 $ 788 $ 1,351 $ 891 By-product credits per ounce (25.26 ) (9.81 ) (22.01 ) (4 ) (95 ) (20 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ (1.57 ) $ 9.33 $ 0.72 $ 784 $ 1,256 $ 871 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 31.28 $ 24.53 $ 33.94 $ 1,079 $ 1,973 $ 1,243 By-product credits per ounce (25.26 ) (9.81 ) (22.01 ) (4 ) (95 ) (20 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 6.02 $ 14.72 $ 11.93 $ 1,075 $ 1,878 $ 1,223

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Original Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi (Gold) Nevada Ops(4) Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 198,000 $ 44,000 $ 242,000 $ 185,000 $ 68,000 $ 253,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (50,000 ) (6,000 ) (56,000 ) (58,000 ) (16,000 ) (74,000 ) Treatment costs 44,000 550 44,550 400 — 400 Change in product inventory — (1,000 ) (1,000 ) — (14,000 ) (14,000 ) Reclamation and other costs (2,900 ) (500 ) (3,400 ) (800 ) — (800 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits(1) 189,100 37,050 226,150 126,600 38,000 164,600 Reclamation and other costs 2,500 240 2,740 450 — 450 Exploration 3,500 4,800 2,500 10,800 5,000 5,000 10,000 Sustaining capital 51,000 3,700 2,000 56,700 45,000 18,000 63,000 General and administrative 35,000 35,000 — AISC, Before By-product Credits(1) 246,100 45,790 331,390 177,050 61,000 238,050 By-product credits (193,000 ) (18,000 ) (211,000 ) (800 ) (3,000 ) (3,800 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (3,900 ) $ 19,050 $ 15,150 $ 125,800 $ 35,000 $ 160,800 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 53,100 $ 27,790 $ 120,390 $ 176,250 $ 58,000 $ 234,250 Divided by ounces produced 7,800 2,250 10,050 160 50 210 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 24.24 $ 16.47 $ 22.50 $ 791 $ 760.00 $ 783.81 By-product credits per ounce (24.74 ) (8.00 ) (21.00 ) (5 ) (60 ) (18 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ (0.50 ) $ 8.47 $ 1.50 $ 786 $ 700 $ 766 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 31.55 $ 20.35 $ 32.97 $ 1,107 $ 1,220.00 $ 1,133.57 By-product credits per ounce (24.74 ) (8.00 ) (21.00 ) (5 ) (60 ) (18 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 6.81 $ 12.35 $ 11.97 $ 1,102 $ 1,160 $ 1,116

(1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. (2) The unionized employees at Lucky Friday have been on strike since March 13, 2017, and production at Lucky Friday has been limited since that time. For the first nine months of 2017, costs related to suspension of full production totaling approximately $11.1 million, along with $3.3 million in non-cash depreciation expense for that period, have been excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (3) AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, exploration and sustaining capital. (4) Nevada operations acquired on July 20, 2018.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) income before the following items: interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, exploration expense, pre-development expense, acquisition costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, gains and losses on derivative contracts, Lucky Friday suspension-related costs, provisional price gains and losses, stock-based compensation, unrealized gains on investments, provisions for closed operations, and interest and other income (expense). Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2018 Sept 30, 2017 Sept 30, 2018 Sept 30, 2017 Net (loss) income $ (23,184 ) $ 314 $ (2,870 ) $ 447 Plus: Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 10,146 9,358 30,019 28,423 Plus/(Less): Income taxes (2,679 ) (5,130 ) (1,484 ) (17,564 ) Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,464 29,518 103,335 86,986 Plus: Exploration expense 12,411 7,255 27,609 17,622 Plus: Pre-development expense 1,195 1,757 3,615 4,061 Plus: Acquisition costs 6,139 — 9,656 25 Plus: Lucky Friday suspension-related costs 6,519 4,780 18,337 14,385 Less: Gain on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (3,208 ) (4,830 ) (3,374 ) (4,924 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation 2,232 1,347 4,636 4,951 Plus: Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 1,317 1,680 3,957 3,379 Plus/(Less): Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,212 4,917 (2,856 ) 10,258 Plus/(Less): Losses (gains) on derivative contracts (19,460 ) 11,226 (40,271 ) 16,548 (Less)/Plus: Provisional price losses/(gains) 640 (1,244 ) 3,272 (564 ) Plus/(Less): Unrealized (gains)/loss on investments — — — — (Less)/Plus: Other 2,589 (417 ) 2,791 (945 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,333 $ 60,531 $ 156,372 $ 163,088

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash provided by operating activities, less additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2018 Sept 30, 2017 Sept 30, 2018 Sept 30, 2017 Cash provided by operating activities $ 28,192 $ 28,294 $ 75,210 $ 74,115 Less: Additions to properties, plants equipment and mineral interests (39,981 ) (24,426 ) (83,285 ) (70,390 ) Free cash flow $ (11,789 ) $ 3,868 $ (8,075 ) $ 3,725

