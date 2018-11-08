Red Pine Exploration Appoints New Director

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2018 - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Andrew Baumen, P.Eng. has been appointed to Red Pine’s Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Baumen is a senior mining engineer with more than 30 years’ experience in the mining industry with achievements in operating and managing both open-pit and underground operations. He was most recently Vice President Technical Services at Barrick Gold Corp. where he supported the company’s ten global operations. Mr. Baumen is an innovative leader with a wealth of experience in strategic business and growth development, capital/project management, property acquisitions, feasibility studies and continuous improvement. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (BaSc.) in Mining Engineering from Queens University.

Quentin Yarie, Red Pine’s President and CEO commented, "Andrew undertook a thorough due diligence process before accepting our offer to join the Board of Red Pine Exploration. He sees the considerable potential of the property and he has agreed to use his expertise to actively add value to the Wawa Gold Project and achieve its full potential. One of Andrew’s first duties will be to chair a newly formed Technical Committee, drawing resources from our technical advisors – Mac Watson, Dr. James Franklin, and Dr. Jean-Philippe Desrochers, where his knowledge and experience will be invaluable. We’re delighted to have Andrew join our team and I look forward to working with him as we continue to grow and delineate our resource in Wawa.”

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LP. holding the remaining 40% interest. Red Pine is the operating manager and is focused on expanding and delineating the gold resource on the property.

For more information about the Company visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President & CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or Mia Boiridy, Investor Relations, (416) 364-7024, mboiridy@redpineexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.