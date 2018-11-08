Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

CALGARY, Nov. 08, 2018 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (“Copper Fox” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CUU – OTC: CPFXF) is pleased to provide its shareholders an update on the progress of the 2018 program for the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture (“SCJV”). Teck Resources Ltd. is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest.

Highlights:

a) The 2018 program as planned, is now expected to be completed by the end of January 2019.

b) As part of the 2018 desktop studies, a number of scenarios were identified and are being evaluated to enhance the value of the Schaft Creek project.

c) Collection of project environmental baseline data is ongoing.

d) A Communications Agreement with the Tahltan First Nation has been signed and consists of an open-ended agreement that forms the basis for future engagement.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, “We are pleased with the progress and direction of the multi-path approach that has been adopted for the project. The work program is investigating various sizing scenarios and infrastructure alternatives as well as the potential of a phased approach to take advantage of the optionality provided by the Schaft Creek deposit resources base. The ongoing collection of environmental data and engagement with the Tahltan First Nation are foundational to the project.”

2018 Program:

The 2018 work program was designed to investigate a number of different scenarios with the objective of adding value to the Schaft Creek project. This work includes, in addition to previously reported aspects of the 2018 program (February 6, 2018 Copper Fox News Release), evaluation of the identified scenarios which include potentially lower capital and operating costs, infrastructure and access options.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company’s non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox’s other mineral properties and investments visit the Company’s website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

