VAL-D’OR, Québec, Nov. 08, 2018 -- Val-d’Or Mining Corporation (TSX-V:MZZ) (the “Company”) announces that effective on or about Friday, November 9, 2018, the Company’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under a new stock trading symbol ‘VZZ’.



Exploration Update:

Oregon Prospect – Abitibi Greenstone Belt – Northwestern, Québec (Val-d’Or Region)

An initial Phase I exploration program on the property is underway. The program consists of grid establishment (line-cutting) and geophysical (ground magnetic and induced polarization – 3D IP) surveying. Funding for this work was provided by Fonds de solidarité FTQ and SIDEX through their “FIELD-ACTION 2018” initiative, designed to encourage junior mining companies to perform their fieldwork in Québec while at the same time supporting their working capital. A follow-up mapping, prospecting and sampling program is planned.

The Oregon Prospect covers an elongated granodiorite intrusion that dips to the northeast and lies along a northwest southeast axis. The granodiorite part of the property hosts the historic Oregon Showing (Corps Minéralisé 32/C05-0011. MRNF SIGEOM). This mineral occurrence occurs within a fracture zone that hosts a series of parallel quartz stringers mineralized with pyrite. It has been traced out by previous historic exploration programs over a strike length of one hundred and twenty metres.

The primary metallogenic target at the Oregon Prospect is an intrusive-hosted, bulk tonnage gold deposit.

Ducros Sill Prospect – Abitibi Greenstone Belt – Northwestern, Québec (Lebel-sur-Quévillon Region)

A ground-based PULSE-EM (TDEM) survey was conducted over two separate detailed grids centered on a series of input anomalies (airborne electromagnetic anomalies), with the objective of defining drill targets. A ground follow-up prospecting, mapping and sampling program is planned.

The Ducros prospect covers an elongated, north-south trending ultramafic (dunite/pyroxenite) sill complex prospective for magmatic Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization.

About Val-d’Or Mining Corporation

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of exploring, evaluating and promoting its mineral property assets. The Company has an expertise in the generation of new projects and in the early stages of exploration. The mineral interests are broad and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to energy minerals.

The Company’s regional focus is within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec, where it holds early-stage property interests. To complement its own 100%-owned property interests, the Company entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in an additional 61 grassroots properties which are all located within this mining district.

Outside of its principal regional focus, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec covering different geological environments.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d’Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204

Email: glenn.mullan@goldenvalleymines.com

