Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ("Harmony") to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on November 14, 2018

Harmony invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend this interactive, real-time virtual event

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 8, 2018 - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ("Harmony" and/or "the Company") (LOCAL EXCHANGE: JSE: HAR, US EXCHANGE: NYSE: HMY) based in South Africa, and focused on gold mining and exploration in South Africa and Papua New Guinea, today announced that Harmony's Chief Financial Officer, Boipelo Lekubo, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 14, 2018. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: Wednesday, November 14, 2018

TIME: 9 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/111415dbvicprepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask international companies their questions in real-time and to download a company's information in their "virtual trade booth" in the Exhibits section. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

Participation is free of charge.

It is recommended that investors pre-register to save time and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Achieved production guidance for the third consecutive year in FY18

Acquired and integrated Moab Khotsong in FY18 – a high grade, +250 000oz p.a. mine

Delivered Hidden Valley re-investment on schedule and within budget in FY18 – 200 000oz p.a. with an average life-of mine all-in sustaining unit cost of less than US$950/oz

About Harmony

Harmony, a world-class gold mining and exploration company, has operations and assets in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Harmony, which has more than 68 years' experience in the industry, is the second largest gold producer in South Africa. Its assets include one open pit mine and several exploration tenements in PNG, as well as nine underground mines and one open pit operation and several surface sources in South Africa. In addition, we own 50% of the significant Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project in a joint venture in PNG.

Additional information on the company is available on the corporate website, www.harmony.co.za.

