Meridian Defines Base Metal Anomalies in Brazil

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2018 - Meridian Mining SE (TSXV: MNO) ("Meridian" or the "Company") today announced that its recent technical reviews of its exploration and production databases have identified base metal anomalies within its Espigão do Oeste District tenements ("Espigão or the Project"), in the state of Rondônia, Brazil.

The Espigão manganese oxide ("MnOx") mineralisation is accompanied by a diverse assemblage of accessory metals, including: Copper ("Cu"), Lead ("Pb"), Zinc ("Zn") and Cobalt ("Co") (Table 1) have been recorded. The metal distribution is clustered, with the southern areas carrying a lower base metal budget, and the northern structures being richer in lead and copper (Fig. 1). Additional modelling of the Company's aeromagnetic data will be initiated to better define the subsurface geology. Anomalous gold mineralisation which exploits the same structural network is also present. The Company will integrate these modelling results with its existing conductivity and radiometric data, to better understand the intrusive centre associated with the Espigão MnOx mineralisation and polymetallic anomalies.

The recent technical review follows restructuring and has involved the Company's Chief Geologist, Dr Adrian McArthur, and independent consultant Mr. Marcelo Batelochi and Dr John Waghorn. Mr. Batelochi has more than twenty years of experience in the mineral resource evaluation for Iron, Copper/Gold, Nickel, Bauxite/Kaolin, Lead/Zinc, REE and PGE deposits. Dr John Waghorn holds a PhD concerning tin granites of Rondônia and has over 40 years of experience in South America. The Company conducted this technical review to evaluate its exploration model, to identify key issues and opportunities within Espigão and to identify the highest value targets for future exploration campaigns.

The recent appraisal of all available data indicates that the metallogenic model most appropriate is one of a polymetallic intrusive-related system, based on the following criteria:

The granites in the Espigão area show fractionation trends, with a centrally-located body, and a northern corridor, being associated with a more evolved phase. This phase shows positive lithogeochemical indicators for metal concentration;

The manganese occurrences show a spatial relationship to this central fractionated intrusive complex. It is marked by a distinct radiometric signature (high total-count / high Thorium - a characteristic of metal rich granites in the region);

The manganese veins themselves show a zoned distribution of accessory elements (such as lead, copper, cobalt, phosphorous, zinc, lanthanum), reflecting metal partitioning processes. In such systems, metals can be partitioned both laterally and vertically with changes in temperature and pressure; and

Hydrothermal haematite breccias hosting internal clasts with re-action rims have been intercepted by diamond drilling at multiple sites; such as the Gracioso Prospect (Fig. 2; Table 2). Recent mapping has also identified new areas with silicification, altered granites and stockwork veining to follow up on.

Mr Clark Interim CEO & President, states, "The Company is very pleased by the work of its geological team lead by Dr. McArthur and supported by an independent review, in unlocking this exciting base metal potential at Espigão. This recently completed review, initiated at the end of June, looked at the larger relationships of Espigão's data: geology, geochemistry and geophysics. This has laid the first steps to exploring along the flanks of the geophysical anomaly for additional MnOx mineralisation and potentially metal rich zones. Similar intrusive related systems have been defined in locations such as the Tasmanides of Eastern Australia, the Gawler Craton in South Australia, and more recently within the broader Amazon Craton Tectonic Province."

Local Controls and Metal Distribution Technical Note

The distribution of mineral occurrences of the Espigão are show in Figure 1, in relation to "Total Count" radiometric signature. The metal occurrences are developed along structural corridors, trending E, ENE and NE, with subsidiary trends to the NW. The core of the project area is occupied by an ovoid cluster of radiometric "highs". It has become apparent during the course of recent mapping and mining that some of the more significant metal-bearing structures show an intimate association with the immediate flanks of the main central body. An ENE trending corridor (Eduardo Mendes – Vitalino structure) is offset to the north, and a separate metal cluster is developed in the Jaburi area to the south. Pan-concentrate stream sediment sampling has identified two gold-anomalous areas located to the east and west of the central intrusive body, and areas also detrital cassiterite in the drainage systems. The radiometric pattern coupled with field observations indicates a variety of granite types. Variable redox states, coupled with changing temperature and pressure gradients, are considered responsible for the zoned metal assemblages at the Project.

The manganese veins themselves locally exhibit low-level gold anomalism. An example is seen at Antonio Gomes on the flank of the central zone where samples run up to 0.11 g/t Au. Gold analyses have not been conducted on all of the Mnox veins, the known breccia zones and corridors of quartz veining and silicification. These corridors warrant additional sampling and mapping programs to scope zonal patterns in the distribution of both base and precious metals.

The subsurface three-dimensional architecture of the project is not well known. The presence of pegmatite plugs, particularly to the east, may suggest that the more evolved granite may extend beneath or underpin other parts of the project area at depth. Additional modelling of the magnetics, coupled with other electrical geophysical methods, will assist in defining the interface between granite types, and potentially the more metal-rich zones; which may focus the metals.

Peak Metal Max. Assay Site Collar Dip / Az Comment Pb 6.56% DDH_EM_001

Eduardo Mendes 755252

8732003 -60/316 Within broad breccia zone intersecting 32.25m @

9.4% Mn, 0.99% Pb, 0.09% Cu

including 4.75m @ 29.08%Mn, 3.94% Pb, 024% Cu. Cu 0.62% DDH_EM_003

Eduardo Mendes 755174

8731973 -59/330 Part of zone of 4.5m @ 30.96% Mn, 2.32% Pb, 0.42%

Cu. Set in broader low grade stockwork halo. Zn

(in flanking Fe-Mn zone) 0.26% DDH_MR_004

Marafon 775676

8722719 -50/160 Located in a ferruginous strike extension laterally

flanking Marafon manganese vein: 5m @ 12% Fe, 0.15% P2O5, 0.17% Zn, 0.43% Mn. Zn

(in Mn vein) 0.18% DDH_TOM_002

Tomeleiro 760880

8717325 -60/180 Vein on flank of Mn stringer zone: 0.35m @ 31.4% Mn, 0.18% Zn, 0.11% Cu, 650ppm Pb Co 0.11% TR_ADC_103

Ademir Califórnia 750335

8729472 -1/350 Seen in Mn stringer interval: 0. 15m @ 15.0% Mn,

0.11% Co, 607 ppm Cu Au

(Peak in Mnox) 0.11 g/t DDH_AG_003

Antônio Gomes 745775

8723526 -49/002 Present in an interval 2.32m @ 15.1% Mn, 012% Pb, 0.07% Cu. Au

(in E. gold domain) 23.52 g/t TR_CC_031 - TR_CC_033

Coice de Cobra 761428

8721135 0/336 28m @ 0.8gJt including 0.5m @ 23.SgJt Au and

0.5m @ 9.1g/t Au in trenching.

Spatially separate to the manganese structures,

but system exploits the same E-W - NE fracture network

Table 1: Examples of diverse district metal associations. Intersections for the inclined DDH-series holes are estimated to be at least 50 - 65% of the downhole thicknesses. Trench results (TR series) approximate true widths.

Hole-id Collar Target Dip/Az Comment * DDH_GR_001 749464 E 8717840 N Gracioso -50/325 Peak zone of brecciation and overprinting alteration 108.1 - 111m, within a much broader network of hematitic vein arrays DDH_VJ_001 750610 E

8720478 N Valmir -51/000 Strong iron enrichment zones 98.8 - 118.8m; 149 - 160m (EOH - open) DDH_VJ_002 750713 E

8720477 N Valmir -49/325 Strong iron enrichment zones 100.3 - 105.4; 114.4-141 m

* All intercepts shown above are down-hole intercepts. True thicknesses of the metal or alteration intersections are estimated to be at least 65% of the downhole thicknesses.

Qualified Person

The technical information about the Company's exploration activity has been prepared under the supervision of and verified by Dr. Adrian McArthur (B.Sc. Hons, PhD. FAusIMM), the Chief Geologist of Meridian, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining SE

Gilbert Clark

Interim CEO, President and Director

NOTES

Drilling and trench samples have been analysed by an accredited SGS Laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Samples are dried, crushed to 3 mm, homogenised, then a split is pulverised to produce a pulp of 250 - 300 g with 95% passing 150 mesh. Submissions include certified references to monitor laboratory performance, which have returned results within the expected laboratory analytical error margins. Laboratory protocols include blanks, duplicates and repeats. Major oxides in mineralised zones are analysed by lithium-borate fusion - XRF techniques, with minor elements in zones of mineralization and wall rock alteration analysed by multi-acid digest and ICP-OES analysis.

Surface stream anomalies have been defined by a pan-concentrate program with positive gold and cassiterite gold results cross-checked by mineralogical reports at SGS Laboratories in Belo Horizonte. The drainage sampling is collected in a 20 liter bucket of alluvium from the lower level of a stream channel, and provides a qualitative indication of the presence of metal sources in the catchment areas. Evaluation of bedrock sources by soil geochemistry, trenching, drilling in source areas is accompanied by analysis by SGS method FAA323 (fire assay of 30g charge).

Until dispatch, samples are stored in the company's supervised stockpile yard or exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory using a commercial contractor (Eucatur). Pulps and rejects are returned to the Company and archived.

