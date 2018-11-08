Cerro de Pasco Appoints David Shaw, Ph.D to Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2018 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE:CDPR) ("Cerro") is very pleased to announce that it has appointed David Shaw, Ph.D, a highly accomplished independent geological consultant, to the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. David Shaw has in excess of three decades of experience in the resource and finance industries with specific emphasis on technical and financial due diligence of resource projects. He attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Sheffield, England in 1973 and his Ph.D in Structural Geology from Carleton University, in Ottawa, in 1980.

Dr. Shaw spent seven years with Chevron Resources in Calgary, AB, and Vancouver, BC, employed initially as an in-house structural consultant on both metal and hydrocarbon exploration programs. Upon leaving Chevron he initiated and developed the Resource Research Group at Charlton Securities Ltd., Calgary, before assuming the position of Senior Mining Analyst, Corporate Finance, at Yorkton Securities Inc. in Vancouver.

Throughout Dr. Shaw's career, he has built strong relationships with European financial institutions and the global mining community. He is currently director and interim CEO of First Mining Gold Corp. and director of First Majestic Silver Corp., Great Quest Fertilizer and Medallion Resources Ltd..

"We are most pleased to welcome David Shaw to the Board as he brings a wealth of experience and unparalleled knowledge to our team. Cerro de Pasco, Peru, is the location of a historic world class deposit which to this day we believe has neither been completely explored nor developed in order to realize its full potential, consequently our initial focus will be on additional exploration and the continued development of the El Metalurgista mining concession" said Guy Goulet, President and CEO.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources is a resource management company, conceived and driven by a group of highly motivated individuals attuned to the most demanding environmental, social and legal compliance required by global institutions today. At the center of the Company resides an unparalleled knowledge of Cerro de Pasco's challenges and potential, based on first-hand experience and a team of top experts. The Company's focus will be on developing the El Metalurgista mining concession, application of the latest science in geo-resource and industrial development, reducing dependence on conventional "dirty" mining of commodity metals and promoting the productive utilization of all material resources (both primary and secondary) available at Cerro de Pasco in order to secure long-term economic sustainability in harmony with a healthy and prosperous local population.

