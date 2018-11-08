Issue of Equity to BHP

BISHOPSGATE, November 8, 2018 - The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) (TSX: SOLG) (LSE: SOLG) (OTC PINK: SLGGF) wishes to advise of the issue and allotment of a further 2,596,826 fully paid ordinary shares of 1p each to BHP Billiton Holdings Limited (BHP).



The allotment is pursuant to "top-up rights" held by BHP pursuant to its Share Subscription Agreement, as outlined in detail in SolGold's market release of 16 October 2018. The allotment was priced at 38.88 per share, based on a 10 day VWAP, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.



Application has been made for the new shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Admission is expected on or around Wednesday 14 November 2018. This allotment will restore BHP's interest in the Company to its previous 11.18% of SolGold's issued share capital.



Following the allotment of the abovementioned employee options, the Company now has a total of 1,839,608,833 fully paid ordinary shares on issue, together with 21,250,000 share options exercisable at 40p and 129,887,000 share options exercisable at 60p.



Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8277G_1-2018-11-8.pdf

