International Battery Metals, Ltd. Joins Sorcia Minerals LLC, Announces License Agreement for Lithium Extraction Technology and Appointment as Exclusive Equipment and Services Supplier

Vancouver, November 8, 2018 - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a licensing agreement (the "Licensing Agreement") with Ensorica Metals Corporation ("Ensorcia") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sorcia Minerals LLC ("Sorcia"), whereby IBAT will license its novel lithium extraction technology to Sorcia for use in extracting Lithium Carbonate from lithium bearing brine sources in the country of Chile (the "Territory"). In addition, the Licensing Agreement appoints IBAT as the exclusive provider to Sortie and its Affiliates of technology, systems and equipment for the extraction of lithium salts from brine within the Territory as well as all design, installation, operation and maintenance services within the Territory with respect to systems and equipment for the extraction of lithium salts from brine. The economic viability and technical feasibility regarding any of the Chilean projects has not been established at this time.

As consideration for entering into the Licensing Agreement IBAT will receive a six percent royalty (6%) on the netback sales price of all products produced and sold using the Licensed Technology and has been granted a ten percent (10%) common membership interest in Sorcia. IBAT has also agreed to issue to Ensorcia 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable for two years from January 1, 2019 at an exercise price of $0.163 per Warrant share. The issuance of the Warrants is subject to the receipt of the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Both the Warrants and the underlying common shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

Upon signing the agreement Dr. John Burba, CEO of IBAT, stated, "We are very excited to be forming this alliance with Sorcia in the heart of the "Lithium Triangle". Chile has some of the world's richest lithium bearing salars and Sorcia's ability to access those resources is a huge advantage. One of IBAT's goals is to produce commercially viable technology with the smallest environmental footprint possible. Our technology is designed to extract lithium without the use of traditional evaporation ponds and our process does not add anything to the source brine, so it can be returned to the salar aquifer after the extraction of the lithium. We believe this feature is essential in order to sustain delicate salar environments. As a result, we expect to have minimal impact on salar ecology and local indigenous people. Lastly, our novel approach to lithium extraction will utilize portable extraction units designed to be deployed faster, cheaper and with far fewer environmental impacts than more traditional techniques for lithium production."

Daniel Layton, President of Sorcia said, "We at Sorcia have been working to develop this project for several years and have selected IBAT as our lithium extraction partner. We believe that IBAT's unique approach to lithium extraction will allow our project to have a lower capital cost, shorter time to market and superior environmental performance compared to the other technologies we have evaluated."

In a separate press release, the Chilean state-owned National Mining Company (Enami) announced last week that they have signed an agreement with Sorcia in order to identify opportunities for extraction and exploration of lithium brine. In that press release, Andre Sougarret, Executive Vice-President of Enami, said of Enami's agreement with Sorcia, "This agreement is a tremendous opportunity for our plants and our experts to make connections with the development prospects and technological advances that are opening up for lithium, in order to improve our country's competitive position in the non-metalic mining industry."

For the full terms of the Licensing Agreement, please refer to the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About IBAT

IBAT is an advanced disruptive technology company focused on lithium brine extraction. The company is in the process of creating and applying intellectual property related to lithium extraction from brines.

about; Ensorcia Metals Corporation

Ensorcia Metals Corporation (www.ensorciametals.com) is an integrated producer and distributor of lithium and other metals formed to acquire, license and develop the most advanced proprietary technologies and facilities available in the metals industry today. Ensorcia Metals, through its affiliate Sorcia Minerals LLC, has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with ENAMI, the Chilean government agency, (Enami.cl) to further develop the lithium industry in Chile, in particular the production of high-grade lithium products. Sorcia seeks to continue its expansion into other countries to meet the world's growing demand for lithium.



