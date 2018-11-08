Mountain Boy Announces Closing of Silver Coin Sale, Share Consolidation and Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Nov. 08, 2018 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9U) announces that share consolidation of five-old-for-one-new (5:1) common share in Mountain Boy, announced October 26th, 2018, has been approved. Trading on a post-consolidated basis will begin Monday, November 12th, 2018, trading symbol and Cusip for the Company will remain the same.
About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. Mountain Boy is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a property portfolio of gold and silver projects within the Stewart region in the very prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Mountain Boy holds a 35% interest in the Red Cliff gold project, 100 per cent of the high-grade MB silver project, and is acquiring 100 per cent of the BA and Surprise Creek volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) copper-lead-zinc-silver projects. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Lawrence Roulston President & CEO (604) 914-2142
For further information, contact: Nancy Curry VP Corporate Development (604) 220-2971
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
