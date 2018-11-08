Ironside Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Rob Chang appointed to Ironside Board of Directors



VANCOUVER, Nov. 08, 2018 - Ironside Resources Inc. (TSX-V:IRC) (“Ironside” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Rob Chang has been appointed as a director of the company replacing Mr. David Ward who has resigned from the board. The company thanks Mr. Ward for his services to the board. Mr. Chang has 23 years of experience in the financial services industry. He served as the Managing Director and Head of Metals & Mining at a global investment bank where he provided research coverage in base metals, precious metals, uranium and lithium. He was recognized by Bloomberg as the "Best Precious Metals Analyst" in Q1 2016. Mr. Chang is frequently quoted and a regular guest of several media outlets including: Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC, and the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Chang has previously served as a Director of Research and Portfolio Manager at a Canadian investment firm that managed $3 billion in assets. He was also on a five-person multi-strategy hedge fund team where he specialized in equity and derivative investments. Mr. Chang completed his MBA at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Dev Randhawa, Chairman and CEO, for Ironside, commented,

“Mr. Chang is an internationally-recognized expert in the financial markets. He has a tremendous knowledge covering several commodities and, as our company begins to advance the Watts Lake property, which includes the historic Borys Lake lead-zinc VMS deposit, we are looking forward to the support and insight Mr. Chang will bring.”

About Ironside Resources Inc.

Ironside Resources Inc. is a Canadian based natural resource focused company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource assets. The company’s primary asset is the Watts Lake project. Watts Lake has mineral claims covering 13,248 ha and is located 60km northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The project hosts the historic Borys Lake lead-zinc VMS deposit, as well as numerous base and precious metal showings throughout the area. Ironside is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Ironside’s common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "IRC".

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes “forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", “forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or “has the potential to”. Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Ironside Resources which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward- looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.