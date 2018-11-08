Argonaut Gold Announces Third Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results

Production of 34,165 Gold Equivalent Ounces and On Track to Meet Lower End of Annual Production Guidance

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2018 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company's quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $10.9 million before changes in operating working capital, with revenue of $41.3 million, a net loss of $2.7 million or loss per share of $0.02, an adjusted net loss1 of $1.0 million or adjusted loss per share1 of $0.01 and production of 34,165 gold equivalent ounces2 ("GEO" or "GEOs"). All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise specified (C$ refers to Canadian dollars).

CEO Commentary

Pete Dougherty, President and CEO stated: "We achieved a significant milestone during the quarter in which we produced our millionth gold equivalent ounce, showcasing our commitment to sustainable and profitable mining since launching Argonaut Gold at the end of 2009. Also during the quarter, we had higher production and lower costs compared to 2017, despite the interruption of mining activities at La Colorada, as we are now realizing the positive effects of lower cost production from our San Agustin mine. During the third quarter at La Colorada, we experienced the impacts of the low grades stacked on the leach pads during the suspension of blasting activities in the second quarter in the form of lower production; although, we saw costs normalize as mining activities recommenced upon receiving our explosives permit in late July. Despite these impacts, we are on track to meet the lower end of our 2018 production guidance of 165,000 GEOs, as all of our operations are now performing very well and we anticipate a very strong fourth quarter."

GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 70:1 for silver to gold.

Key operating and financial statistics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 are outlined in the following table6:



3 Months Ended Sept 30 9 Months Ended Sept 30

2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Financial Data (in millions except for earnings (loss) per share)











Revenue $41.3 $28.7 44% $144.4 $115.6 25% Gross profit (loss) ($3.3) $3.6 (192%) $28.0 $23.1 21% Net income (loss) ($2.7) $0.4 (775%) $9.9 $18.7 (47%) Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($0.02) $0.00 - $0.06 $0.11 (45%) Adjusted net income (loss)1 ($1.0) ($0.4) (150%) $13.9 $8.6 62% Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic1 ($0.01) ($0.00) - $0.08 $0.05 60% Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital $10.9 $5.7 91% $48.9 $34.2 43% Cash and cash equivalents $20.6 $37.5 (45%) $20.6 $37.5 (45%) Net cash1 $12.6 $37.5 (66%) $12.6 $37.5 (66%) Gold Production and Cost Data











GEOs loaded to the pads2, 5 67,244 64,486 4% 222,891 173,335 29% GEOs projected recoverable2, 3, 5 37,763 36,630 3% 121,932 100,772 21% GEOs produced2, 4, 5 34,165 24,280 41% 113,459 91,717 24% GEOs sold2, 5 34,248 23,160 48% 113,152 93,080 22% Average realized sales price $1,212 $1,270 (5%) $1,282 $1,250 3% Cash cost per gold ounce sold1 $867 $893 (3%) $735 $798 (8%) All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold1 $988 $1,063 (7%) $862 $931 (7%)

GEOs are based on a conversion ratio of 70:1 for silver to gold. Produced ounces are calculated as ounces loaded to carbon.

Third Quarter 2018 and Recent Company Highlights:

Corporate Highlights

Achieved a milestone of one million GEOs of production since the launch of the Company at the end of 2009.

El Castillo Complex

Third quarter production of 26,894 GEOs. El Castillo production of 10,368 GEOs. San Agustin production of 16,526 GEOs.

La Colorada

Third quarter production of 7,271 GEOs. Resumed blasting in late July and returned to normal operations during the third quarter.

Cerro del Gallo

Initiated metallurgical test work.

Magino

Advanced Environmental Assessment process (federal and provincial).

San Antonio

Held technical sessions with the Mexican Environmental Authority, DGIRA, in preparation of new future Environmental Impact Assessment (Manifiesto de Impacto Ambiental or MIA) application submittal.



Financial Results – Third Quarter 2018

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $41.3 million, an increase from $28.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. During the third quarter of 2018, gold ounces sold totaled 33,179 at an average realized price per ounce of $1,212, compared to 22,206 gold ounces sold at an average realized price per ounce of $1,270 during the same period of 2017. Gold ounces sold for the three months ended September 30, 2018 increased compared to the same period in 2017 primarily due to the commencement of commercial production at the San Agustin mine effective October 1, 2017.

Production costs for the third quarter of 2018 were $29.9 million, an increase from $20.3 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to an increase in gold ounces sold, offset by a decrease in cash cost per gold ounce sold. Cash cost per gold ounce sold (see Non-IFRS Measures section) was $867 in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease from $893 in the same period of 2017, primarily due to the commencement of commercial production at the San Agustin mine effective October 1, 2017, which has a lower cash cost per gold ounce sold. Depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A") expense included in cost of sales for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $7.9 million, an increase from $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2017, due to the increase in gold ounces sold, as many of the mining assets are amortized on a unit-of-production basis, and the commencement of commercial production at the San Agustin mine, which has a higher DD&A expense per ounce. Additionally, included in cost of sales in the third quarter of 2018 is a non-cash impairment write down of $4.4 million at the El Castillo mine and $2.5 million at the La Colorada mine related to the net realizable value of work-in-process inventory, as a result of the decrease in the price of gold as at September 30, 2018.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $2.7 million, comparable to $2.7 million in the same period of 2017.

Gains on foreign exchange derivatives for the third quarter of 2018 were $0.2 million, comparable to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Other income for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million, an increase from $0.0 million in the third quarter 2017, primarily due to differences in foreign currency translation effects.

Income tax recovery for the third quarter of 2018 was $2.4 million, compared to income tax expense of $0.2 million in the same period of 2017. The change is primarily due to the foreign exchange effects of the strengthening Mexican peso on the calculation of deferred taxes and the deferred tax effect of the non-cash impairment write down of work-in-process inventory in the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $2.7 million or $0.02 per basic share, a decrease from net income of $0.4 million or $0.00 per basic share for the third quarter of 2017.

Financial Results – First Nine Months 2018

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $144.4 million, an increase from $115.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. During the first nine months of 2018, gold ounces sold totaled 108,665 at an average realized price per ounce of $1,282, compared to 90,129 gold ounces sold at an average realized price per ounce of $1,250 during the same period of 2017. Gold ounces sold for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased compared to the same period in 2017 primarily due to the commencement of commercial production at the San Agustin mine effective October 1, 2017, partially offset by a reduction in gold ounces produced and sold at the El Castillo mine.

Production costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $85.0 million, an increase from $74.9 million in the first nine months of 2017, primarily due to an increase in gold ounces sold, offset by a decrease in cash cost per gold ounce sold. Cash cost per gold ounce sold (see Non-IFRS Measures section) was $735 in the first nine months of 2018, a decrease from $798 in the same period of 2017, primarily due to the commencement of commercial production at the San Agustin mine effective October 1, 2017, which has a lower cash cost per gold ounce sold. DD&A expense included in cost of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 totaled $24.6 million, an increase from $17.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017, due to the increase in gold ounces sold, as many of the mining assets are amortized on a unit-of-production basis, and the commencement of commercial production at the San Agustin mine, which has a higher DD&A expense per ounce. Additionally, included in cost of sales during the first nine months of 2018 is a non-cash impairment write down of $4.4 million at the El Castillo mine and $2.5 million at the La Colorada mine related to the net realizable value of work-in-process inventory, as a result of a decrease in the price of gold as at September 30, 2018.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $9.6 million, an increase from $8.8 million in the same period of 2017, primarily due to employee related costs.

Gains on foreign exchange derivatives during the first nine months of 2018 were $0.6 million, a decrease from $2.6 million in the first nine months of 2017, due to a decrease in realized gains on the Company's zero-cost collar contracts on the Mexican peso.

Other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $0.1 million, a decrease from $3.0 million in the same period of 2017, primarily due to differences in foreign currency translation effects.

Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $7.9 million, compared to income tax recovery of $0.0 million in the same period of 2017. The change is primarily due to a greater foreign exchange effect of the strengthening Mexican peso on the calculation of deferred taxes in 2017 and the recognition of previously unrecognized Mexican deferred tax assets in the first quarter of 2017.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $9.9 million or $0.06 per basic share, a decrease from $18.7 million or $0.11 per basic share for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Operational Results – Third Quarter 2018

During the third quarter 2018, the Company achieved production of 34,165 GEOs at a cash cost of $867 per gold ounce sold and all-in sustaining cost of $988 per gold ounce sold compared to 21,348 GEOs, excluding pre-commercial production from the San Agustin mine of 2,932 GEOs, at a cash cost of $893 per gold ounce sold and an all-in sustaining cost of $1,063 per gold ounce sold during the third quarter 2017 (see Non-IFRS Measures section). Higher production and lower costs were driven by the commencement of commercial production at the lower cost San Agustin mine effective October 1, 2017.

The El Castillo Complex produced 26,894 GEOs at a cash cost of $786 per gold ounce sold during the third quarter of 2018 versus 11,521 GEOs, excluding pre-commercial production from the San Agustin mine of 2,932 GEOs, at a cash cost of $947 per gold ounce sold during the third quarter of 2017 (see Non-IFRS Measures section). Higher production and lower costs were driven by the commencement of commercial production at the lower cash cost San Agustin mine effective October 1, 2017.

La Colorada produced 7,271 GEOs at a cash cost of $1,152 per gold ounce sold during the third quarter of 2018 compared to 9,827 GEOs at a cash cost of $827 per gold ounce sold during the third quarter of 2017 (see Non-IFRS Measures section). Lower production and higher costs were driven by the processing of low grade stockpiled material during the period where the Company lacked the ability to blast. The Company regained the ability to blast in late July and saw operations and costs normalize during the third quarter.

Bill Zisch, Chief Operating Officer, commented: "During the third quarter, our productivity in both mining and crushing were at budgeted levels given our expectations during the rainy season. At the El Castillo Complex, we saw crushing rates at El Castillo improve quarter-over-quarter, as we moved towards nameplate capacity at the CR2 crusher and we continued to see outperformance at San Agustin. At La Colorada, we experienced lower production and higher cash cost as a result of processing material from low grade stockpiles stacked on the leach pad during the second quarter when we lacked the ability to blast. With our blasting permit suspension lifted in late July, we saw our mining rates and unit costs normalize over the quarter. We are on track to meet the low end of our annual production guidance despite lacking the ability to blast at La Colorada for essentially an entire quarter. With improved productivity at El Castillo, San Agustin's continued outperformance and La Colorada operations now normalized, we are well positioned for strong quarterly production to finish the year."

The table below details the El Castillo Complex operating statistics during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 for the San Agustin mine represents pre-commercial production operating statistics. Commercial production at the San Agustin mine was declared on October 1, 2017.

THIRD QUARTER 2018 EL CASTILLO COMPLEX OPERATING STATISTICS



3 Months Ended Sept 30 9 Months Ended Sept 30

2018 20176 % Change 2018 20176 % Change Mining (in 000s except waste/ore ratio)











Tonnes ore El Castillo 2,267 1,722 32% 6,035 6,200 (3%) Tonnes ore San Agustin 1,747 1,295 35% 5,324 1,522 250% Tonnes ore 4,014 3,017 33% 11,359 7,722 47% Tonnes waste El Castillo 3,869 2,411 60% 9,198 8,446 9% Tonnes waste San Agustin 808 303 167% 1,782 448 298% Tonnes waste 4,677 2,714 72% 10,980 8,894 23% Tonnes mined El Castillo 6,136 4,133 48% 15,233 14,646 4% Tonnes mined San Agustin 2,555 1,598 60% 7,106 1,970 261% Tonnes mined 8,691 5,731 52% 22,339 16,616 34% Tonnes per day El Castillo 66 45 47% 56 53 6% Tonnes per day San Agustin 28 17 65% 26 13 100% Tonnes per day 94 62 52% 82 66 24% Waste/ore ratio El Castillo 1.71 1.40 22% 1.52 1.36 12% Waste/ore ratio San Agustin 0.46 0.23 100% 0.33 0.29 14% Waste/ore ratio 1.16 0.90 29% 0.97 1.15 (16%) Leach Pads (in 000s)











Tonnes crushed to East leach pads El Castillo 1,182 1,235 (4%) 3,348 3,891 (14%) Tonnes crushed to West leach pads El Castillo 1,064 499 113% 2,644 1,610 64% Tonnes overland conveyor to leach pads El Castillo 0 0 - 0 769 (100%) Tonnes crushed to leach pads San Agustin 1,732 1,227 41% 5,335 1,313 306% Tonnes crushed to leach pads 3,978 2,961 34% 11,327 7,583 49% Production











Gold grade loaded to leach pads El Castillo (g/t)1 0.33 0.28 18% 0.38 0.36 6% Gold grade loaded to leach pads San Agustin (g/t)1 0.34 0.42 (19%) 0.40 0.42 (5%) Gold grade loaded to leach pads (g/t)1 0.34 0.34 0% 0.39 0.37 5% Gold loaded to leach pads El Castillo (oz)2 24,125 15,636 54% 72,321 72,596 (0%) Gold loaded to leach pads San Agustin (oz)2 18,832 16,710 13% 68,523 17,832 284% Gold loaded to leach pads (oz)2 42,957 32,346 33% 140,844 90,428 56% Projected recoverable GEOs loaded El Castillo4 14,477 10,521 38% 42,147 45,339 (7%) Projected recoverable GEOs loaded San Agustin4 13,596 11,996 13% 49,454 12,791 287% Projected recoverable GEOs loaded4 28,073 22,517 25% 91,601 58,130 58% Gold produced El Castillo (oz)2,3 10,298 11,437 (10%) 29,034 50,449 (42%) Gold produced San Agustin (oz)2,3 15,770 2,690 486% 47,122 2,690 1,652% Gold produced (oz)2,3 26,068 14,127 85% 76,156 53,139 43% Silver produced El Castillo (oz)2,3 4,865 5,882 (17%) 20,504 26,874 (24%) Silver produced San Agustin (oz)2,3 52,895 16,935 212% 189,007 16,935 1,016% Silver produced (oz)2,3 57,760 22,817 153% 209,511 43,809 378% GEOs produced El Castillo3 10,368 11,521 (10%) 29,327 50,833 (42%) GEOs produced San Agustin3 16,526 2,932 464% 49,822 2,932 1,599% GEOs produced3 26,894 14,453 86% 79,149 53,765 47% Gold sold El Castillo (oz)2 9,937 12,268 (19%) 27,292 53,487 (49%) Gold sold San Agustin (oz)2 15,912 520 2960% 46,222 520 8,789% Gold sold (oz)2 25,849 12,788 102% 73,514 54,007 36% Silver sold El Castillo (oz)2 4,865 5,882 (17%) 20,504 26,874 (24%) Silver sold San Agustin (oz)2 54,747 2,190 2400% 185,416 2,190 8,366% Silver sold (oz)2 59,612 8,072 639% 205,920 29,064 609% GEOs sold El Castillo 10,007 12,352 (19%) 27,585 53,871 (49%) GEOs sold San Agustin 16,694 551 2930% 48,871 551 8,770% GEOs sold 26,701 12,903 107% 76,456 54,422 40% Cash cost per gold ounce sold El Castillo5 $1,050 $947 11% $1,021 $902 13% Cash cost per gold ounce sold San Agustin5, 7 $622 $0 - $476 $0 - Cash cost per gold ounce sold5, 7 $786 $947 (17%) $678 $902 (25%)

Produced ounces are calculated as ounces loaded to carbon.

Summary of Production Results at the El Castillo Complex

During the third quarter 2018, the El Castillo Complex produced 133% more GEOs (excluding San Agustin GEOs produced during pre-commercial production) at a cash cost (see Non-IFRS Measures section) of 17% less compared to the third quarter 2017, due to the introduction of the lower cost San Agustin mine to the Complex.

At El Castillo, productivity improved both in the mine and at the crushers quarter-over-quarter and was in line with expectations given the previously anticipated and accounted for lower productivity levels during the rainy season. During the quarter, mining of Phase 11 of the south pit (located on the San Juan mineral concession) led to an increase in strip ratio. With Phase 11 now open, the Company anticipates the strip ratio will decrease approximately 30% to 35% from the third quarter to the fourth quarter and recoveries will increase based on ore type. Also during the quarter, ore tonnes to both the west and east leach pads were stacked on initial lifts of newly constructed leach pads, which is expected to accelerate the timing of recoveries.

At San Agustin, the crusher continued to outperform and exceeded nameplate throughput capacity of 16,700 tonnes per day despite the rainy season and the expectation of a reduction in productivity. Given crusher throughputs have exceeded nameplate capacity through the first nine months of the year, the Company expects it will continue to exceed budgeted rates during the fourth quarter.

THIRD QUARTER 2018 LA COLORADA OPERATING STATISTICS



3 Months Ended Sept 30 9 Months Ended Sept 30

2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Mining (in 000s except for waste/ore ratio)











Tonnes mineralized material 1,200 1,093 10% 3,358 3,383 (1%) Tonnes waste 4,254 4,491 (5%) 12,200 14,455 (16%) Total tonnes 5,454 5,584 (2%) 15,558 17,838 (13%) Tonnes per day 59 61 (3%) 57 65 (12%) Waste/mineralized material ratio 3.55 4.11 (14%) 3.63 4.27 (15%) Tonnes rehandled - - 0% 38 29 31% Leach Pads (in 000s)











Tonnes crushed to leach pads 1,207 1,138 6% 3,472 3,357 3% Tonnes direct to leach pads 0 164 (100%) 0 290 (100%) Production











Gold grade loaded to leach pads (g/t)1 0.33 0.50 (34%) 0.37 0.56 (34%) Gold loaded to leach pads (oz)2 12,957 20,954 (38%) 41,766 65,620 (36%) Projected recoverable GEOs loaded4 9,690 14,113 (31%) 30,331 42,642 (29%) Gold produced (oz)2,3 7,040 9,518 (26%) 32,834 36,017 (9%) Silver produced (oz)2,3 16,213 21,669 (25%) 103,348 135,469 (24%) GEOs produced3 7,271 9,827 (26%) 34,310 37,952 (10%) Gold sold (oz)2 7,330 9,938 (26%) 35,151 36,642 (4%) Silver sold (oz)2 15,205 22,336 (32%) 108,163 141,098 (23%) GEOs sold 7,547 10,257 (26%) 36,696 38,658 (5%) Cash cost per gold ounce sold5 $1,152 $827 39% $854 $646 32%

Produced ounces are calculated as ounces loaded to carbon.

Summary of Production Results at La Colorada

As previously disclosed, the Company lacked the ability to blast material during the second quarter due to the temporary suspension of the La Colorada mine's explosives permit and therefore mined previously blasted material and free-dig material in the pit plus utilized low-grade stockpiles to maintain crushing throughput at its budget of 12,000 tonnes per day. As a result, the grade of ore placed on the leach pad during the second quarter, which was processed during the third quarter, was approximately 50% lower than if blasting had not been interrupted. The Company saw the impact of the lower grade ore during the third quarter in the form of lower production and higher cash cost. Since the Company was not incurring costs associated with drilling and blasting during the second quarter, combined with the significantly reduced haul distances associated with the lower grade stockpiles, costs per tonne of ore processed increased by 27% from $7.85 during the second quarter to $9.97 during the third quarter, as blasting activities recommenced late in July.

Operations at La Colorada have ramped up to a normal operating state following the reinstatement of the explosives permit. Crusher throughput during the third quarter exceeded 13,100 tonnes per day, versus the budgeted rate of 12,000 tonnes per day, despite an anticipated reduction in crusher availability due to the rainy season.

2018 Production and Cost Guidance

The Company is guiding to the lower end of its full year guidance range of between 165,000 and 180,000 GEOs. Cash cost per gold ounce sold (see Non-IFRS measures section) is expected to be at the upper end of the full year guidance of $700 and $800. All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold (see Non-IFRS measures section) is also expected to be at the upper end of the full year guidance range of $850 and $950.

2018 Capital Estimate

The Company has revised its 2018 capital estimate to between $37 million and $40 million (previously $40 million to $45 million), primarily due to a timing change which moved spending from 2018 into 2019.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including "Cash cost per gold ounce sold", "All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold", "Adjusted net income (loss)", "Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic" and "Net cash" in this press release to supplement its financial statements which are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Cash cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs less silver sales divided by gold ounces sold. All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs less silver sales plus general and administrative expenses, exploration expenses, accretion of reclamation provision and sustaining capital expenditures divided by gold ounces sold. Adjusted net income (loss) is equal to net income (loss) less foreign exchange impacts on deferred income taxes, foreign exchange (gains) losses, non-cash impairment write down (reversal) of work-in-process inventory and unrecognized (recognition of previously unrecognized) Mexican deferred tax assets. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic is equal to adjusted net income (loss) divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Net cash is calculated as the sum of the cash and cash equivalents balance net of debt as at the statement of financial position date. The Company believes that these measures provide investors with an alternative view to evaluate the performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. Therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please see the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for full disclosure on non-IFRS measures.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and associated MD&A, for the same period, which are available from the Company's website, www.argonautgold.com, in the "Investors" section under "Financial Filings", and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Creating Value Beyond Gold

