CORRECTING and REPLACING - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 08, 2018 - In a news release issued earlier today by Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9U) we are advised by the company the original headline was incorrect. In addition, the first paragraph has been updated. The complete corrected text follows:



Mountain Boy Announces Share Consolidation Effective November 12, 2018; Trading Symbol Unchanged

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9U) announces that share consolidation of five-old-for-one-new (5:1) common share in Mountain Boy, announced October 26th, 2018, has been approved. Trading on a post-consolidated basis will begin Monday, November 12th, 2018 with the trading symbol remaining the same.



About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

Mountain Boy is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a property portfolio of gold and silver projects within the Stewart region in the very prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Mountain Boy holds a 35% interest in the Red Cliff gold project, 100 per cent of the high-grade MB silver project, and is acquiring 100 per cent of the BA and Surprise Creek volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) copper-lead-zinc-silver projects. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

