Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2018

VANCOUVER, Nov. 08, 2018 - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) today reported net income of $6.9 million, earnings per share of 4 cents and revenue of $59.6 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, “We have delivered a solid quarter in spite of a 12% and 5% decrease in silver and gold prices, respectively, in the third quarter, with earnings per share of $0.04, EBITDA of $24.2 million, and free cash flow, excluding Lindero construction costs, of $13.6 million.” Mr. Ganoza concluded, “The rate of spending at Lindero continues to increase as construction activities accelerate towards year end. It is estimated that a total of between $110 million to $130 million will be spent in 2018. Construction activities are progressing according to the project´s schedule with commercial production planned for the end of the third quarter of 2019.”

Third quarter consolidated financial highlights:

Sales of $59.6 million, compared to $64.0 million in Q3 2017

Net income of $6.9 million, compared to $10.3 million in Q3 2017

Earnings per share of $0.04, compared to $0.06 in Q3 2017

Net cash provided by operations of $21.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million, compared to $20.3 million and $30.6 million, respectively, in Q3 2017

Free cash flow, excluding Lindero construction costs, 1 of $13.6 million and $42.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018

of $13.6 million and $42.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 Cash position, including short term investments, as at September 30, 2018 was $176.7 million

Silver and gold production totaled 2,230,465 and 12,542 ounces compared to 2,009,362 and 13,412 in Q3 2017

AISC1 per silver equivalent2 ounce was $10.8 compared to $11.1 in Q3 2017

1 All-in sustaining cash cost and free cash flow excluding Lindero construction costs are Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2 AISC/oz Ag Eq calculated at realized metal prices of $1,211/oz Au, $14.8/oz Ag, $1.0/lb Pb, and $1.2/lb Zn

Third quarter consolidated financial results Consolidated Metrics Q3 2018 Q3 2017 % Change YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % Change Financial (Expressed in $ millions except per share information and all-in sustaining cash costs) Sales $ 59.6 $ 64.0 -7% $ 203.7 $ 192.8 6% Mine operating income 16.5 24.9 -34% 79.2 74.3 7% Operating income 10.5 18.9 -44% 55.3 52.7 5% Net income 6.9 10.3 -33% 31.8 32.2 -1% Earnings per share (basic) 0.04 0.06 -33% 0.20 0.20 0% Earnings per share (diluted) 0.04 0.06 -33% 0.20 0.20 0% Adjusted net income1 7.1 13.1 -46% 30.2 36.4 -17% Adjusted EBITDA1 24.2 30.6 -21% 91.2 87.3 4% Free cash flow1 (19.3 ) 8.3 -333% (26.9 ) 9.9 -372% Free cash flow excluding Lindero construction costs1 13.6 11.7 16% 42.2 17.7 138% Capex (sustaining) 5.4 7.5 -28% 14.6 19.9 -27% Capex (non-sustaining) 0.6 2.4 -74% 2.1 2.9 -27% Capex (Lindero) 24.5 3.7 564% 41.8 8.3 402% Capex (Brownfield) 2.4 2.2 9% 7.1 7.8 -10% AISC ($/oz Ag)1,2 7.1 6.1 17% 4.1 6.8 -40% AISC ($/oz Ag Eq)1,3 10.8 11.1 -3 10.1 11.4 -12% Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 % Change Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 176.7 $ 212.6 -17 Total assets $ 738.3 $ 706.6 4% Non-current bank loan $ 39.6 $ 39.9 -1 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures at the end of this news release and in the associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures 2 Net of by-products from gold, lead, and zinc. 3 AISC/oz Ag Eq calculated at realized metal prices of $1,211/oz Au, $14.8/oz Ag, $1.0/lb Pb, and $1.2/lb Zn

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $6.9 million or $0.04 per share compared to $10.3 million or $0.06 per share for the comparable quarter in 2017. Sales for the third quarter of 2018 decreased 7% to $59.6 million compared to $64.0 million for the comparable quarter in 2017 due primarily to a decline in metal prices for silver, lead, and zinc and to a lesser extent, the timing of recognizing revenue on concentrates delivered to the warehouse prior to the end of the quarter of about $1.5 million, but which were not recognized in sales for the third quarter.



Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $10.5 million, a 44% decrease from the $18.9 million of operating income for the comparable quarter in 2017. The key drivers for the decrease were lower sales from a decline in metal prices, higher production costs at the Caylloma mine as well as a $1.4 million provision for a community support obligation that will be paid over the next 2.5 years.



Adjusted net income decreased 46% during the quarter to $7.1 million compared to $13.1 million for 2017. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 21% to $24.2 million compared to $30.6 million for the comparable period in 2017.

Free cash flow, excluding Lindero construction costs, was $13.6 million in the quarter and $42.2 million year to date. At September 30, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $176.7 million which along with our undrawn credit facility of $80.0 million will provide sufficient liquidity to meet our funding needs during the construction of the Lindero Project.

San Jose Mine, Mexico Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Mine Production 2018 2017 2018 2017 Tonnes milled 262,710 263,697 784,297 799,420 Average tonnes milled per day 2,985 3,038 2,994 3,054 Silver Grade (g/t) 258 229 270 231 Recovery (%) 91 91 92 92 Production (oz) 1,991,211 1,774,556 6,261,137 5,454,793 Metal sold (oz) 1,904,179 1,739,066 6,103,319 5,392,495 Realized price ($/oz) 14.82 16.85 16.08 17.16 Gold Grade (g/t) 1.61 1.71 1.80 1.74 Recovery (%) 91 91 92 91 Production (oz) 12,387 13,248 41,692 40,773 Metal sold (oz) 12,098 12,817 40,943 40,079 Realized price ($/oz) 1,211 1,280 1,285 1,251 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/oz Ag)1,2 1.8 1.5 0.3 1.3 Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,3 6.1 6.5 5.7 6.3 Production cash cost ($/t)1 63.3 62.2 63.0 60.3 Unit Net Smelter Return ($/t) 157.3 162.6 183.8 165.8 AISC ($/oz Ag)1,2 6.4 7.8 5.0 7.4 AISC ($/oz Ag Eq)1,3 9.1 10.5 8.8 10.3 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures at the end of this news release and in the associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures 2 Net of by-product credits from gold 3 AISC/oz Ag Eq calculated at realized metal prices of $1,211/oz Au and $14.8/oz Ag

The San Jose Mine produced 1,991,211 ounces of silver, representing a 12% increase in silver production over the same period in 2017 while gold production declined 6% to 12,387 ounces compared to 13,248 ounces during the same period in 2017. Average head grades for silver and gold were 258 g/t and 1.61 g/t which were 13% higher and 6% lower than the same period in 2017.



Cash cost per tonne of processed ore increased 2% to $63.3 for the third quarter compared to $62.2 for the same quarter in 2017 due primarily to higher energy tariffs and partially offset by lower mining costs. Cash cost per for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased 4% to $63.0 compared to $60.3 for the comparable period in 2017 and was slightly above our annual guidance. Cash cost per tonne for the year is expected to remain within 5% of our annual guidance of $61.2.

Caylloma Mine, Peru Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Mine Production 2018 2017 2018 2017 Tonnes milled 135,996 133,726 399,739 395,069 Average tonnes milled per day 1,511 1,486 1,503 1,480 Silver Grade (g/t) 65 66 64 66 Recovery (%) 85 83 85 84 Production (oz) 239,253 234,806 692,101 704,624 Metal sold (oz) 250,255 226,155 696,765 691,659 Realized price ($/oz) 15.01 16.89 16.07 17.19 Lead Grade (%) 2.74 2.87 2.70 2.77 Recovery (%) 92 91 91 91 Production (000's lbs) 7,576 7,650 21,802 22,031 Metal sold (000's lbs) 7,822 7,291 21,972 21,454 Realized price ($/lb) 0.96 1.06 1.06 1.03 Zinc Grade (%) 4.24 4.26 4.27 4.16 Recovery (%) 90 90 90 90 Production (000's lbs) 11,483 11,241 33,947 32,670 Metal sold (000's lbs) 11,647 10,867 34,154 32,512 Realized price ($/lb) 1.15 1.35 1.37 1.26 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/oz Ag)1,2 (22.6 ) (39.5 ) (40.1 ) (31.2 ) Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,3 8.5 7.2 7.4 8.0 Production cash cost ($/t)1 88.5 76.0 81.4 78.1 Unit Net Smelter Return ($/t) 151.7 170.4 173.7 159.9 AISC ($/oz Ag)1,2 1.4 (18.8 ) (16.8 ) (11.2 ) AISC ($/oz Ag Eq)1,3 12.3 10.5 10.8 11.4 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures at the end of this news release and in the associated MD&A for a description and calculation of these measures 2 Net of by-product credits from gold, lead, and zinc. 3 AISC/oz Ag Eq calculated at realized metal prices of $1,211/oz Au, $15.0/oz Ag, $1.0/lb Pb, and $1.2/lb Zn

The Caylloma Mine produced 7.6 million pounds of lead and 11.5 million pounds of zinc during the third quarter of 2018 representing a 2% increase in zinc production a 1% decrease in lead production over the same period in 2017. Average head grades for lead and zinc were 2.74% and 4.24%. Silver production was 239,253 ounces which was 2% higher than the comparable period in 2017.



Cash cost per tonne of processed ore for the third quarter of 2018 was $88.5 or 16% higher than the $76.0 cash cost for the comparable quarter in 2017. Cash cost per tonne on a year-to-date basis was $81.4 or 4% above 2017. The slightly higher cash cost for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was due to higher labour and related personnel expenses that came into effect on August 2018. The Company expects an incremental cost of approximately $1.1 in the fourth quarter relating to a community support agreement entered into in the third quarter. Cash cost per tonne for the year is expected to be within 5% of our annual guidance of $81.3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables represent the computation of certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures as referenced in this news release.

Q3 2018 Adjustments Q3 2018 Adjusted Q3 2017 Adjustments Q3 2017 Adjusted Sales $ 59.6 $ - $ 59.6 $ 64.0 $ - $ 64.0 Cost of sales 43.1 (1.4 ) 41.7 39.1 - 39.1 Mine operating income 16.5 1.4 17.9 24.9 - 24.9 Selling, general and administration 5.0 - 5.0 5.0 - 5.0 Exploration and evaluation 0.2 - 0.2 - - - Share of loss of equity-accounted investee 0.1 (0.1 ) - 0.1 (0.1 ) - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0.8 - 0.8 0.1 - 0.1 Other expenses (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) 0.8 0.6 1.4 Operating Income 10.5 1.5 12.0 18.9 (0.5 ) 18.4 Interest and finance costs 0.2 - 0.2 0.1 - 0.1 Gain (loss) on financial assets and liabilities carried at fair value 2.1 (1.2 ) 0.9 (3.2 ) 3.2 - Income before taxes 12.8 0.3 13.1 15.8 2.7 18.5 Current income tax expense 6.0 - 6.0 6.7 (0.1 ) 6.6 Deferred income tax recovery - - - (1.2 ) - (1.2 ) Net income and adjusted net income for the period $ 6.8 $ 0.3 $ 7.1 $ 10.3 $ 2.8 $ 13.1 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ - $ 0.06





YTD 2018 Adjustments YTD 2018 Adjusted YTD 2017 Adjustments YTD 2017 Adjusted Sales $ 203.7 $ - $ 203.7 $ 192.8 $ - $ 192.8 Cost of sales 124.5 (1.4 ) 123.1 118.4 - 118.4 Mine operating income 79.2 1.4 80.6 74.4 - 74.4 Selling, general and administration 19.9 - 19.9 16.2 - 16.2 Exploration and evaluation 0.5 - 0.5 0.2 - 0.2 Share of loss of equity-accounted investee (0.1 ) 0.1 - 0.1 (0.1 ) - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2.5 - 2.5 3.3 - 3.3 Other expenses 1.0 (1.0 ) - 1.8 (1.8 ) 0.0 Operating Income 55.3 2.3 57.6 52.6 1.9 54.6 Interest and finance costs (0.1 ) 0.5 0.4 (0.4 ) - (0.4 ) Gain (loss) on financial assets and liabilities carried at fair value 4.9 (5.4 ) (0.5 ) (4.2 ) 4.1 (0.1 ) Income before taxes 60.2 (2.6 ) 57.6 48.0 6.0 54.1 Current income tax expense 27.9 (1.0 ) 26.9 23.5 1.8 25.3 Deferred income tax recovery 0.5 - 0.5 (7.6 ) - (7.6 ) Net income and adjusted net income for the period $ 31.8 $ (1.6 ) $ 30.2 $ 32.2 $ 4.2 $ 36.3 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.20





Q3 2018 Q3 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2018 Net Income for the period $ 6.9 $ 10.3 $ 31.8 $ 32.2 Add back: Community support provision 1.4 - 1.4 - Net finance items (0.2 ) (0.1 ) - 0.4 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 11.4 10.8 34.0 32.9 Income taxes 5.9 5.5 28.4 15.8 Share of (income) loss of equity-accounted investee 0.1 - (0.1 ) 0.1 Non-cash (gain) loss on financial instruments (1.2 ) 3.3 (5.4 ) 4.1 Other operating expenses (0.1 ) 0.8 1.1 1.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24.2 $ 30.6 $ 91.2 $ 87.3





(Expressed in $ millions) Q3 2018 Q3 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21.9 $ 20.4 $ 64.2 $ 41.2 Less: Purchases of mineral properties, plant and equipment (34.8 ) (11.7 ) (62.3 ) (32.4 ) Less: Deposits on long term assets, net (6.6 ) 0.5 (29.8 ) (3.2 ) Less: Current income tax expense (6.0 ) (6.7 ) (27.9 ) (23.5 ) Add: Income taxes paid 6.2 5.8 28.9 27.8 Free cash flow $ (19.3 ) $ 8.3 $ (26.9 ) $ 9.9 Add: Lindero construction capital expenditures 25.1 2.7 37.3 7.1 Add: Greenfield capital expenditures 0.7 0.7 2.2 0.7 Add: Deposits on long term assets - Lindero construction 7.1 - 29.6 - Free cash flow excluding Lindero construction costs $ 13.6 $ 11.7 $ 42.2 $ 17.7

