Kingston Resources Limited: AGM Presentation

Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) provide the 2018 AGM Presentation.Key Summary.- A 2.8Moz Au resource that is growing in scale and grade through exploration- Highly credible global JV partners in Nippon Metals and Mitsui- Aiming to re-establish Misima as a large scale and low cost open pit gold mine- Livingstone Gold Project in WA also has considerable upside potential- Growing institutional interest- Steady news flow through to end of calendar 2019 - multiple valuation uplift catalysts





Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.



In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.





