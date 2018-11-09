Eastplats Receives Petition Seeking Leave to Commence a Derivative Action

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, Nov. 9, 2018 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces that it has received a petition filed with the Supreme Court of British Columbia, by 2538520 Ontario Limited, a shareholder of the Company, seeking leave from the court to commence a derivative action on behalf of the Company against certain of its current and former directors in relation to the approval of the transactions between the Company and Union Goal Offshore Solutions Limited (See News Release of March 5, 2018). The Board of the Company has formed a Special Committee of three non management Directors to review the petition and make a recommendation on the appropriate action.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "will", "plan", "intends", "may", "will", "could", "expects", "anticipates" and similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the timing and actions of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, commodity prices, economic conditions, currency fluctuations, competition and regulations, legal proceedings and risks related to operations in foreign countries.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

