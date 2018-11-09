Guyana Goldfields Inc. Commences Underground Development with First Portal Blast

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2018 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced underground development at the Aurora Mine completing the first blast on the Mad Kiss portal (see Figures 1 and 2).

The contractor will complete and reinforce the collar and extend the decline 200 metres to fulfil the scope of the early works phase. The Company expects this will be completed early in Q1, 2019. The Company is finalizing the review of bids received for the underground development contract with the target of final award in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The plan is to advance the exploration decline approximately 2,500 metres and provide a platform for further underground exploration and definition drilling. The decline is intended to provide access to all principal underground mining areas, including some higher-grade zones in Mad Kiss and East Walcott that could potentially provide supplemental mill feed during the development period.

Scott A. Caldwell, President & CEO states, "The blast is a key milestone marking the commencement of underground construction. The decline provides an ideal platform to potentially upgrade and expand the current underground resource and unlock the full potential of the Aurora deposit."

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

