TriMetals Mining Provides Update on Bolivian Arbitration

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2018 - TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI) (the “Company” or “TMI”) announces that it has received correspondence from the Permanent Court of Arbitration advising that the Arbitration Tribunal will issue the arbitration award (the “Award”) on a date prior to the end of November 2018.



About TriMetals Mining Inc.

TriMetals Mining Inc. is a growth focused mineral exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the near-surface, oxide, heap-leachable Gold Springs gold project in mining friendly Utah and Nevada USA. The Company combines a track record of discovery and advancement of large projects, mining and exploration supportive jurisdictions, low political risk areas, key operational and process expertise, and a focus on community relations and sustainable development. Management has extensive experience in the global exploration and mining industry.

The Company is actively seeking strategic alternatives to advance exploration on its Escalones copper-gold skarn/porphyry deposit in Chile.

The Company’s common shares and Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “TMI” and “TMI.B” and the common shares and Class B shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol “TMIAF” and “TMIBF”. Additional information related to TriMetals Mining Inc. is available at www.TriMetalsmining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Class B shares of the Company have no interest in the properties or assets of the Company other than a collective entitlement to 85% of the net cash (after deducting all costs, taxes and expenses and the third-party funder’s portion thereof), if any, received by TMI from the Award or settlement in relation to the arbitration proceeding against the Government of Bolivia for the expropriation of the Malku Khota project in 2012.

