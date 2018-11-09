Saint Jean Carbon signs a Consulting Agreement with Curtiss Motorcycles

OAKVILLE, Nov. 09, 2018 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SJL) (OTCQB:TORVF), is pleased to announce the company has entered into an agreement on November 8, 2018, with Curtiss Motorcycles Inc. (Curtiss) (OTCB:CMOT) of Birmingham Alabama to provide Research and Development for Battery Development, Motor and Powertrain Development and other related services. Curtiss was formed to lead a new golden age of sustainable, fun, utilitarian two-wheeled mobility. Their plan is to rapidly and precisely, develop and deploy the highest level battery electric zero emissions technology and innovation to their Curtiss Motorcycles.

Curtiss Motorcycles: Warhawk and Zeus Bobber





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80bc2568-7504-4e63-b395-5cff5c7efff0

The Company, its partners and suppliers will receive Five Million (5,000,000) unvested shares of Curtiss Motorcycles Common Stock (the “Shares”) (with a deemed value of $0.20 USD equaling a total of $1,000,000 USD) which shall fully vest upon the occurrence, to the written satisfaction of Curtiss Motorcycles, of the following: The project is broken down into four project milestones 1) design 2) engineering 3) prototype completion 4) delivery of final two prototypes. Initially, the Company will supply four finished prototype power systems in the spring of 2019. All intellectual property developed during the design and build will be the property of Curtiss. A number of other partners will work on the project under the management of Saint Jean. The agreement is for one year, however it is expected that the project will complete in the spring of 2019.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO, commented: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to take raw materials and apply them to a high performance and best in class electric motorcycle; as we lead the team our partners will provide support engineering, electric motor design and system controls. At the heart of each Curtiss motorcycle will be the best technology we can apply to the batteries. We will apply all the know-how, from our many years of research in energy storage, as we strive for extreme range and power.”

Over the last three years the Company has worked extensively with their academic partners on many projects working towards greater energy density and advanced anode design. The project will center around the Saint Jean Carbon research and development lab in Oakville Ontario. The Company has brought together a great development team to fulfill the mission.

Matt Chambers, CEO, of Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., commented: “Our long history of building the very best and finest motorcycles with best in class industrial design will continue with our new electric motorcycles. We believe partnering with Saint Jean best facilitates our grass roots, lean approach and keeps us focused on the heart of Curtiss advanced technology - the battery. We have patiently timed our market entry. The pioneers before us have taught our team to be weary of obsolete technology. We will launch our unique bespoke line of best and finest Curtiss Motorcycles with the perfect partner to optimize this great opportunity.”

The Company will provide project updates as they become available.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/ .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO and Director

Information Contact :

Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

Tel: (905) 844-1200

