Goondicum Processing Facility Commences Mineral Commissioning

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2018 - Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) today updated the market about the progress being made at its Goondicum Ilmenite Project towards the commencement of production.



Progress as at 9th November

The on-site components of the Goondicum construction project have now been completed on schedule and within the total budget. Work will continue with respect to various off-site infrastructure upgrades over the next few months.

Wet commissioning on water has been successfully completed and the project has now commenced mineral commissioning, as per schedule, with first production of ilmenite and apatite successfully occurring in the last few days. The newly installed equipment and overall facility have performed as expected and the focus is now moving to recruitment of additional operators and operator training as production ramps up. The project will operate on day shift only for the next month before moving to a 24-hour, 7 days per week roster thereafter.

Commissioning and ramp-up of the project is anticipated to extend through Q2 CY2019 as production and sales gradually increase to full capacity. Ilmenite haulage to the port is planned to begin in January and the first ilmenite shipment remains scheduled for Q1 CY2019.

Commissioning Photos

About Melior

Melior is the owner and operator of the Goondicum ilmenite and apatite mine located in Queensland Australia. Further details on Melior and the Goondicum mine can be found at www.meliorresources.com and regulatory filings are available on SEDAR.

Melior is incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and has a registered office in Vancouver, British Columbia. Melior is classified as a Tier 1 Mining Issuer under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

