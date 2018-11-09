Rio Tinto named one of Canada's top 100 employers

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2018 - Rio Tinto has been named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in a national awards program that recognises companies offering exceptional workplaces for employees.

Canada's Top 100 Employers were selected from an initial list of more than 90,000 using 8 criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time-off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said "We offer an exciting workplace where people are innovating to find better ways to deliver the materials used to create our modern world, from smart phones to buildings, planes and cars.

"We value creative thinking and collaboration, and see diversity as a key driver for a successful future."

Rio Tinto recently made its Montreal office a global hub to support its operations around the world. It is the biggest mining and metals company operating in Canada, providing work for around 15,000 people.

Rio Tinto has introduced a new global minimum standard for paid parental leave for all employees. The standard provides 18 weeks of paid parental leave at full pay following the birth or adoption of a child for parents who are the primary caregiver, and one week of paid leave for parents who are the secondary caregiver.

Rio Tinto also introduced support this year for employees in North America who are experiencing domestic and family abuse, or who have an immediate relative who is experiencing abuse. Employees can now access up to 10 days of paid extra leave, flexible work hours, financial aid and emergency accommodation.

