Westhaven Commences High Resolution Airborne Geophysics on Its Skoonka and Skoonka North Gold Properties

16:35 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Nov. 09, 2018 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) reports that an airborne geophysical survey has commenced across its 2,784 hectare Skoonka and 6,167 hectare Skoonka North gold properties, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB).

Airborne Magnetic Survey: Skoonka


Airborne Magnetic Survey: Skoonka North


Westhaven has engaged Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, B.C. to fly a helicopter-borne high resolution aeromagnetic survey over both properties covering a combined 8,951 hectares. The survey block will be flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern at 75-metre line spacing over the Skoonka property and 100-metre line spacing over the Skoonka North property. Combined this covers a total of 1,186 line kilometres. The purpose of this program is to increase property coverage and to help uncover favourable structures. It is important to determine structural controls that may be associated with additional zones of gold-silver mineralized veins. Please see maps below.

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in 4 properties covering over 35,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting like those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. Sable Resources and Westhaven have a combined control of 86% of the SBGB (225,000ha). Any ground staked by Sable within a 5-kilometre perimeter of Westhaven's existing property boundaries will be subject to a 2.5% NSR. In addition, Westhaven has a 30-day Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for a three-year period on any properties outside of the 5-km area of interest.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Westhaven Ventures Inc..s

"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87ee33e6-850e-4c34-9507-e5644199481d

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eddc076f-7b9d-48c9-9f7b-75a427f02d16


