International Lithium Appoints Nicholas Davies Director

Vancouver, November 9, 2018 - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC"), announces the appointment of Nicholas Davies to its Board of Directors.

Nicholas Davies has served as a public company director since 2010 when he joined the board of Lombard Risk Management plc (renamed Vermeg Mangement Ltd., a private company, following a takeover). He has over 20 years of experience in building technology applications. Since 2016, he has been Chief Technical Officer of Convendia Ltd., which is a young start-up that aims to help organizations reduce their risk of financial instability by gaining better transparency and understanding through modelling of contingent cash flows, costs, and the impact to funding and revenue recognition. From 2008 to 2016, he served as Chief Technical Officer of Lombard Risk Management plc, one of the world's leading providers of collateral management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial organizations and large corporations around the world. In addition to the role of CTO, he was a board member, providing insight and governance on a wide range of issues from partnerships, strategic product direction, and acquisitions of competing organizations. From 2002 to 2008, he served as CTO of a division of JP Morgan Chase, London. Mr. Davies has a BSc in Computer Science from Leeds University and a BTEC Diploma in Computer Studies from Scarborough Technical College.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. has a significant portfolio of projects, strong management, and a strategic partner and key investor, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., ("Ganfeng Lithium") a leading China-based lithium product manufacturer.

The Company's primary strategic focus is now on the Mariana project in Argentina and on the Raleigh Lake project in Canada.

The Company has a strategic stake in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project located within the renowned South American "Lithium Belt" that is the host to the vast majority of global lithium resources, reserves and production. The Mariana project strategically encompasses an entire mineral rich evaporite basin, totalling 160 square kilometres that ranks as one of the more prospective salars or 'salt lakes' in the region. Current ownership of the project is through a joint venture company, Litio Minera Argentina S. A., a private company registered in Argentina, owned 82.754% by Ganfeng Lithium and 17.246% by ILC. In addition, ILC has an option to acquire 10% in the Mariana project through a back-in right.

The Raleigh Lake project, now consisting of 3,027 hectares of adjoining mineral claims in Ontario, is now regarded by ILC management as ILC's most significant project in Canada. It is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.

Complementing the Company's lithium brine project at Mariana and rare metal pegmatite property at Raleigh Lake, are interests in two other rare metal pegmatite properties in Ontario, Canada known as the Mavis Lake and Forgan Lake projects, and the Avalonia project in Ireland, which encompasses an extensive 50-km-long pegmatite belt.

The ownership of the Mavis Lake project is now 51% Pioneer Resources Ltd. ("Pioneer") and 49% ILC. In addition, ILC owns a 1.5% NSR on Mavis Lake. Pioneer has an option to earn an additional 29% by sole-funding a further CAD $8.5 million expenditures of exploration activities, at which time the ownership will be 80% Pioneer and 20% ILC.

The Forgan Lake project will, upon Ultra Lithium meeting its contractual requirements pursuant to its agreement with ILC, become 100% owned by Ultra Lithium, and ILC will retain a 1.5% NSR on Forgan Lake.

The ownership of the Avalonia project is currently 55% Ganfeng Lithum and 45% ILC. Ganfeng Lithium has an option to earn an additional 24% by either incurring CAD $10 million expenditures on exploration activities or delivering a positive feasibility study on the project, at which time the ownership will be 79% Ganfeng Lithum and 21% ILC.

With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a "green tech", sustainable economy. By positioning itself with solid strategic partners and projects with significant resource potential, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and battery metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders.

International Lithium Corp.'s mission is to find, explore and develop projects that have the potential to become world class lithium, potash and rare metal deposits. A key goal is to become a well funded company to turn that aspiration into reality.

