Hannan Metals Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 9, 2018 - Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV: HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF) is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, November 9, 2018 (the "AGM") in Vancouver, BC.

Shareholders holding a total of 19,064,750 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 40% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the AGM as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated October 2, 2018, including:

Setting the size of the Board to five directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company: Michael Hudson, Ciara Talbot, Georgina Carnegie, Nick DeMare and David Henstridge; Appointing Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and An ordinary resolution approving a new 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Chairman and CEO, Mr. DeMare as President, Mr. Harvey Lim as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Lars Dahlenborg as Vice President of Exploration and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. Messrs DeMare, Henstridge and Ms. Talbot were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSX.V:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Ltd. has 100% ownership of the County Clare Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu project in Ireland, which consists of 9 prospecting licences for 32,223 hectares. Zinc remains in tight supply amidst rising demand and stagnant supply. Ireland is a leading global jurisdiction for zinc mining and exploration.

This maiden mineral resource for Kilbricken was published in July 2017, and immediately ranks Kilbricken as one of the top ten base metal deposits discovered in Ireland by tonnes and grade. Total indicated mineral resources were calculated as 2.7 million tonnes at 8.8% zinc equivalent ("ZnEq"), including 1.4 million tonnes at 10.8% Zneq and total inferred mineral resources of 1.7 million tonnes at 8.2% ZnEq, including 0.6 million tonnes at 10.4% ZnEq. Importantly, the initial resource is expandable at all scales, from near resource to prospect scale.

Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of financing and discovering mineral projects in Europe. Additionally, the team holds extensive zinc experience, gained from the world's largest integrated zinc producer of the time, PasmInco Ltd.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report:

On August 22, 2017, Hannan filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") on The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Kilbricken Zinc-Silver-Lead-Copper Project Co. Clare, Ireland For Hannan Metals Ltd. in support of the Company's news release dated July 10, 2017. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authored by Mr. Geoff Reed of Reed Leyton Consultants and Dr. John Colthurst who are independent "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.hannanmetals.com. The zinc equivalent (ZnEq) value was calculated using the following formula: ZnEq% = Zn % + (Cu% * 2.102) + Pb% * 0.815) + (Ag g/t * 0.023) with assumed prices of Zn $2587/t; Cu $5437/t; Pb $2108/t and Ag $18.44/oz.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statements", and "forward- looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include the Company's expectations regarding future performance based on current results, expected cash costs based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projects of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Hannan Metals Ltd.