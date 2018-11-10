Red Eagle Mining Received Default Notice

VANCOUVER, Nov. 09, 2018 - Red Eagle Mining Corp. (TSX: R, BVL: R, OTCQX: RDEMF) advises that the secured lenders have given default notice and a demand letter under the secured credit facility and advised of their intention to appoint FTI Consulting as receiver over Red Eagle Mining’s assets. Red Eagle Mining had negotiated a restructuring, announced August 24, 2018 under which the secured lenders would write off a significant part of their debt to enable Red Eagle Mining to recommence operations, but the restructuring was contingent upon a US$38 million equity financing from Annibale SAC, personally guaranteed by its principal Fernando Palazuelo. Annibale defaulted on that commitment and as a result, the restructuring could not proceed.



This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Red Eagle Mining believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.