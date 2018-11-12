Standard Lithium Signs Joint Venture Term Sheet With Global Specialty Chemical Company LANXESS

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2018 - Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLL) (OTC-NASDAQ INTL DESIGNATION: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), announces that it has signed a term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with global specialty chemical company LANXESS Corporation (“LANXESS”) for a contemplated joint venture in the commercial production of battery grade lithium from brine extracted from the Smackover Formation in South Arkansas.



Standard Lithium is working with LANXESS in a phased approach as per terms of a binding memorandum of understanding, to develop commercial opportunities related to the production, marketing and sale of battery grade lithium products extracted from brine produced from the Smackover Formation.

Under the proposed terms of the joint venture, LANXESS would contribute lithium extraction rights and grant access to its existing infrastructure to the joint venture, and Standard Lithium would contribute existing rights and leases held in the Smackover Formation and the pilot plant being developed on the Property, as well as its proprietary extraction processes including all relevant intellectual property rights. Upon proof of concept, LANXESS is prepared to provide funding to the joint venture to allow for commercial development of the future commercial project, and it is anticipated that the joint venture will include options for Standard Lithium to participate in project funding on similar terms. The final terms of the joint venture and any funding arrangement remain subject to completion of due diligence, technical proof of concept, normal economic viability studies (e.g. Preliminary Feasibility Study etc.) to confirm the technical feasibility and economic viability of the project, and the negotiation of definitive agreements between the parties.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

The Company’s flagship LANXESS Project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations utilising the Company’s proprietary selective extraction technology. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Investors are cautioned that without a Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 there can be no assurance that the Term Sheet will result in an actual producing lithium mine.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “SLL”; quoted on the OTC-NASDAQ INTL DESIGNATION under the symbol “STLHF”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at www.standardlithium.com.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, fluctuations in the market for lithium and its derivatives, changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Canada and the United States, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



