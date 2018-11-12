Continental Gold Drills Broad Intervals of High-Grade Gold and Silver in Veta Sur at the Buriticá Project, Colombia

Infill drilling into the upper elevations of the Veta Sur system hit broad intervals of high-grade gold and silver in two different sections, including:





31.95 metres @ 7.27 g/t gold equivalent (BUUY398) 14.40 metres @ 8.98 g/t gold equivalent (BUUY392)





The Company believes that it has intercepted the eastern boundary of the BMZ5 target





Initial definition drill holes into the central part of Veta Sur intercepted high-grade gold near the upper limit of the current mine plan design, including:





1.65 metres @ 52.54 g/t gold equivalent (DVS0016) 3.48 metres @ 38.79 g/t gold equivalent (DVS0017)





Drilling continues on this section to finalize planned stopes to be incorporated into an updated mine plan scheduled for completion in late Q1 2019





Initial definition drill holes into the western part of Veta Sur intercepted high-grade gold, including:





1.53 metres @ 128.57 g/t gold equivalent (DVS0004) 3.28 metres @ 16.38 g/t gold equivalent (DVS0006)



TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2018 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade assay results from the initial 18 definition holes and five infill holes drilled into the Veta Sur system as part of its 2018 definition and exploration drilling program at its 100%-owned Buriticá project in Antioquia, Colombia. The Company presently has 13 diamond drill rigs in operation; three rigs are being utilized for the ongoing stope definition drilling program, eight rigs are conducting infill and mineral resource expansion drilling at the Yaraguá and Veta Sur deposits and two rigs are testing the Laurel and Perseus greenfield targets.

Ari Sussman, CEO commented: "Our team is most pleased with the drill results announced herein as they are helping to verify the upper boundary of the mineral reserve envelope for the Veta Sur system. In addition to the continuity and mineability of Veta Sur being confirmed with these infill and definition drill holes, the broad intercepts encountered are extremely encouraging and may provide more mining flexibility than anticipated."

Detail Summary (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4)

A total of 23 diamond drill holes were completed in the Veta Sur system, including the initial 18 definition drill holes completed to date. Definition holes DVS0001-DVS0007 were drilled to the northwest from a chamber located along the main access ramp in the southwestern portion of the Veta Sur system. Results to date are being used to verify and finalize stope designs and schedule production from this area, anticipated in 2020. Definition drilling on this section is continuing at present, albeit from a different chamber and at a new orientation.

Definition holes DVS0009-DVS0018 were drilled from a chamber located in the central part of the Veta Sur system. Results from high-grade intercepts in this area are also being used to verify and finalize stope designs for production anticipated in 2020. Key results include:

1.65 metres @ 51.61 g/t gold and 65.2 g/t silver (DVS0016, Vein 65, 1653RL)

3.48 metres @ 36.01 g/t gold and 194.9 g/t silver (DVS0017, Vein 51, 1623RL)

1.35 metres @ 27.26 g/t gold and 28.5 g/t silver (DVS0011, Vein 65, 1639RL)

A total of five infill drill holes were completed from a single chamber located along the Veta Sur ramp and targeted two different sections of the Vein 65 master family. Broad intercepts were encountered in three holes with high-grade gold in narrow veins scattered throughout all of the holes, with key results as follows:

31.95 metres @ 4.14 g/t gold and 219.1 g/t silver (BUUY398, Veins 70, 65, 62, 51, 48 and 43; 1492RL)

14.40 metres @ 8.62 g/t gold and 25 g/t silver (BUUY392, Veins 48, 43, 42 and 41; 1507RL)

Table I: Drill Hole Results



Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Intercept

Interval*

(m) Gold**

(g/t) Silver**

(g/t) Gold

Equivalent**

(g/t) Mid Point

Elevation

(m) Vein BUUY392 166.10 167.60 1.50 6.08 10.3 6.2 1554 VS120 incl 166.10 166.60 0.50 11.80 15.8 12.03 1554



219.00 222.30 3.30 12.22 89.0 13.49 1522 VS62+VS51 incl 221.70 222.30 0.60 23.20 190.0 25.91 1522



234.40 248.80 14.40 8.62 25.0 8.98 1507 VS48+VS43+VS42+VS41 incl 246.00 248.80 2.80 38.49 92.0 39.80 1507

incl 248.25 248.80 0.55 167.50 84.7 168.71 1507



271.80 272.80 1.00 6.18 75.4 7.26 1494 VS34 BUUY395 191.50 193.00 1.50 5.13 11.3 5.29 1525 VS110 incl 192.50 193.00 0.50 10.85 10.2 11.00 1524



240.05 244.05 4.00 4.69 22.6 5.01 1480 VS43+VS42 incl 240.05 240.55 0.50 8.41 39.2 8.97 1484



258.10 260.60 2.50 4.12 14.3 4.33 1484 VS51+VS48 incl 260.10 260.60 0.50 17.80 33.7 18.28 1484



266.55 267.55 1.00 6.39 29.0 6.80 1480



302.90 303.50 0.60 15.00 3.5 15.05 1459 VS32 BUUY398 135.55 139.60 4.05 4.40 39.7 4.96 1579 VS140 incl 135.55 136.05 0.50 30.10 29.1 30.52 1581



207.55 213.25 5.70 4.23 21.9 4.54 1539 VS120+VS110 incl 211.10 211.60 0.50 12.95 10.9 13.11 1539



266.30 298.25 31.95 4.14 219.1 7.27 1492 VS70+VS65+VS62+VS51+

VS48+VS43 incl 266.30 275.50 9.25 10.87 715.8 21.09 1506

incl 266.80 267.30 0.50 70.60 3430.0 119.60 1509

BUUY403 158.40 159.40 1.00 6.85 29.3 7.26 1557 VS140

183.65 186.70 3.05 6.26 10.3 6.41 1539 VS130 incl 186.20 186.70 0.50 12.55 16.3 12.78 1540



216.60 218.25 1.65 4.30 12.2 4.48 1520 VS120 incl 216.60 217.15 0.55 11.35 17.7 11.60 1520



263.20 264.20 1.00 6.83 35.5 7.33 1491 VS75

285.50 296.30 10.80 4.02 118.8 5.72 1456 VS62+VS51+VS48 incl 285.50 287.10 1.60 19.07 75.7 20.16 1476

and 295.80 296.30 0.50 11.50 2190.0 42.79 1470



323.95 329.45 5.50 1.68 103.5 3.15 1454 VS43+VS42 BUUY406 167.20 168.90 1.70 3.16 7.6 3.27 1537 VS150

267.70 268.80 1.10 17.45 63.3 18.36 1467 VS75 incl 267.70 268.20 0.50 36.30 131.0 38.17 1467



279.20 284.45 5.25 3.44 4.8 3.51 1455



313.80 315.80 2.00 3.20 14.6 3.41 1434 VS65

362.50 363.05 0.55 14.80 51.7 15.54 1401 VS43 DVS0001 144.10 148.35 4.25 4.57 56.1 5.38 1601 VS65_V+VS62_V DVS0002 132.52 134.00 1.48 2.36 112.1 3.96 1635 VS65_V

154.95 156.40 1.45 4.91 184.4 7.54 1635 VS48_V DVS0003 149.40 152.13 2.73 2.34 121.3 4.07 1584 VS65_V incl 149.40 149.78 0.38 10.30 105.5 11.81 1584

DVS0004 154.40 155.93 1.53 124.73 268.8 128.57 1579 VS65_V incl 154.40 155.36 0.96 196.87 423.7 202.92 1580

DVS0005 149.20 151.56 2.36 2.49 30.5 2.92 1583 VS65_V DVS0006 147.00 150.28 3.28 12.28 286.7 16.38 1585 VS65_V incl 149.54 150.28 0.74 34.58 668.3 44.13 1586

DVS0007 178.80 184.80 6.00 1.39 6.7 1.49 1571 VS42_V DVS0008 Hole lost











DVS0009 11.80 18.00 6.20 1.68 8.9 1.81 1667 VS90_V+VS75_V incl 12.70 13.00 0.30 7.53 47.3 8.21 1666



26.70 29.20 2.50 2.50 19.8 2.79 1669 VS65_V

40.74 41.03 0.29 44.30 50.3 45.02 1671 VS51_V DVS0010 10.90 12.00 1.10 3.63 97.9 5.03 1648 VS62_V+VS51_V

29.45 35.18 5.73 7.04 33.3 7.52 1648 VS62_V+VS51_V incl 32.40 34.60 2.20 14.38 69.6 15.37 1650

DVS0011 9.27 11.35 2.08 3.09 10.1 3.23 1655 VS110_V

22.85 24.50 1.65 3.68 18.9 3.95 1646 VS75_V

32.60 33.95 1.35 27.26 28.5 27.67 1639 VS65_V

52.00 53.30 1.30 4.77 14.1 4.97 1625 VS51_V

65.00 67.10 2.10 8.50 22.9 8.82 1616 VS48_V incl 65.00 65.45 0.45 22.40 42.3 23.00 1617

DVS0012 28.00 29.78 1.78 3.93 36.3 4.45 1660 VS62_V incl 29.50 29.78 0.28 20.05 195.8 22.85 1660

DVS0013 16.90 18.70 1.80 5.54 14.4 5.74 1652 VS75_V

40.00 43.40 3.40 2.97 23.2 3.30 1637 VS62_V

53.50 54.30 0.80 9.75 36.5 10.27 1630 VS51_V

59.24 61.02 1.78 4.03 21.1 4.33 1626 VS48_V incl 59.53 60.10 0.57 10.36 45.7 11.01 1626

DVS0014 11.00 13.95 2.95 1.88 9.3 2.01 1662 VS90_V

27.25 30.80 3.55 5.54 23.4 5.87 1660 VS65_V incl 29.80 30.80 1.00 15.45 65.3 16.39 1660



36.62 38.50 1.88 3.88 33.2 4.35 1660 VS51_V incl 37.60 38.25 0.65 8.42 75.8 9.50 1660

DVS0015 7.40 13.43 6.03 3.03 14.2 3.24 1658 VS90_V

18.04 22.28 4.24 5.53 12.1 5.71 1654 VS75_V+VS70_V incl 21.40 21.71 0.31 39.27 11.9 39.44 1655



32.07 33.10 1.03 8.92 40.3 9.49 1650 VS62_V

39.80 41.90 2.10 2.84 12.8 3.02 1647 VS51_V

43.75 45.21 1.46 16.00 20.0 16.29 1645 VS48_V incl 43.75 44.20 0.45 44.40 38.6 44.95 1646



48.40 50.10 1.70 6.04 7.2 6.15 1643 VS43_V incl 49.90 50.10 0.20 22.09 8.4 22.21 1643



59.60 60.30 0.70 6.79 20.2 7.08 1639 VS42_V incl 60.00 60.30 0.30 12.10 27.2 12.49 1639

DVS0016 24.60 26.25 1.65 51.61 65.2 52.54 1653 VS65_V incl 24.60 25.24 0.64 129.14 150.2 131.28 1653



29.46 31.30 1.84 6.51 38.6 7.07 1651 VS62_V incl 30.70 31.30 0.60 14.55 58.4 15.38 1651



46.09 49.23 3.14 3.40 12.2 3.57 1644 VS43_V incl 48.40 48.80 0.40 12.06 21.7 12.37 1644

DVS0017 8.00 8.68 0.68 7.83 25.8 8.20 1657 VS110_V

21.75 22.00 0.25 33.25 79.6 34.39 1647 VS75_V

51.05 54.53 3.48 36.01 194.9 38.79 1623 VS51_V incl 51.05 51.55 0.50 185.49 796.3 196.87 1625



59.68 60.40 0.72 12.37 41.8 12.97 1618 VS48_V DVS0018 48.72 51.00 2.28 4.44 64.8 5.36 1673 VS51_V incl 49.31 49.63 0.32 11.30 193.8 14.07 1673







* Intercepts calculated for minimum intervals of 0.5 metres. DVS series of drill holes are between 95-100% true widths while BUUY holes are between

65-100% true widths ** Grades herein are reported as uncapped values *** Gold equivalent in this release and table was calculated at Au:Ag ratio of 1:70 with no assumptions made for metallurgical recovery rates

Geological Description of the Buriticá Project

Continental's 100%-owned, 75,023-hectare project, Buriticá, contains several known areas of high-grade gold and silver mineralization, of base metal carbonate-style ("Stage I") variably overprinted by texturally and chemically distinctive high-grade ("Stage II") mineralization. The two most extensively explored of these areas (the Yaraguá and Veta Sur systems) are central to this land package. The Yaraguá system has been drill-outlined along 1,350 metres of strike and 1,800 vertical metres and partially sampled in underground developments. The Veta Sur system has been drill-outlined along 1,000+ metres of strike and 1,800 vertical metres and has been partially sampled in underground developments. Both systems are characterized by multiple, steeply-dipping veins and broader, more disseminated mineralization and both remain open at depth and along strike, at high grades.

BMZ Details

The broad mineralized zone ("BMZ") consists of a group of modelled precious metal-bearing veins in the current mineral resource estimate block model with mineralization occurring between these veins, generally in the form of veinlets at oblique angles to strike. The majority of the mineralization between modelled veins is not in the current mineral resource estimate, providing potential upside both in terms of identifying significantly broader and more productive zones for mining and increased mineral resources. To date, the Company has identified up to seven BMZ targets for testing and will systematically drill each target zone as underground mine development advances.

Technical Information

Mauricio Castañeda, Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43?101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or approved, as applicable, the technical information contained in this press release.

Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3 g/t gold equivalent (70:1 Au/Ag) over core lengths of at least 1.0 metres. Assays are uncut except where indicated.

Besides rigorous chain-of-custody procedures, the Company utilized a comprehensive quality control/quality assurance program for the channel samples. All quality control anomalies were addressed and/or corrected as necessary to assure reliable assay results; no material quality control issues were encountered in the course of the program. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. Although historic correlation between analytical results from the Company's internal laboratory and certified independent laboratories for gold and silver analysis have been within acceptable limits, the Company's internal laboratory is neither independent nor certified under NI 43-101 guidelines and, as such, channel sampling results in this release should only be taken by the reader as indicative of future potential.

For exploration and infill core drilling, the Company applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. HQ and NQ core is sawn or split with one-half shipped to a sample preparation lab in Medellín run by ALS Colombia Limited ("ALS") in Colombia, whereas BQ core samples are full core. Samples are then shipped for analysis to an ALS-certified assay laboratory in Lima, Peru. The remainder of the core is stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance and a portion of the samples are periodically check assayed at SGS Colombia S.A., a certified assay laboratory in Medellín, Colombia.

For stope definition core drilling, the Company applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. The HQ3 samples were full core and provided sample widths between 0.2 to 1.0 in metres weighing approximately 2 to 8 kilograms. Custody of the Samples were transferred at the mine site to Actlabs Colombia using rigorous chain-of-custody procedures. Full-core HQ3 samples are prepped and analyzed at Actlabs Colombia's ISO 9001 accredited assay in Medellín, Colombia. The remainder of crushed rejects and pulps are stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. Blanks, pulps duplicates, coarse duplicates and purchased certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. A portion of the samples are periodically check-assayed at ALS Peru's ISO 9001 accredited assay laboratory in Lima, Peru.

The Company does not receive assay results for drill holes in sequential order; however, all significant assay results are publicly reported.

For information on the Buriticá project, please refer to the technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43?101, entitled "Buriticá Project NI 43–101 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Antioquia, Colombia" and dated March 29, 2016 with an effective date of February 24, 2016, led by independent consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc. The technical report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on the OTCQX at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company website at www.continentalgold.com.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold is the leading large-scale gold mining company in Colombia and is presently developing it's 100% owned Buriticá project in Antioquia. Buriticá is one of the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world and is being advanced utilizing best practices for mine construction, environmental care and community inclusion. Led by an international management team with a successful record of discovering, financing and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America, the Buriticá project is on schedule with first gold pour anticipated during the first half of 2020. Additional details on Continental Gold's suite of gold exploration properties are also available at www.continentalgold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation—including statements regarding: timing of drill results, an updated mineral resource estimate and mine plan and commercial production; advancing the Buriticá project; exploration results; potential mineralization; potential development of mine openings; potential improvement of mining dilution grades; reducing start-up risks; and exploration and mine development plans—and is based on current expectations that involve a number of significant business risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, an inability to advance the Buriticá project to the next level, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and are made as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Differences in Reporting of Resource Estimates

This press release was prepared in accordance with Canadian standards, which differ in some respects from United States standards. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "inferred mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" that may be used or referenced in this press release are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with National Instrument 43?101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects under the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Standards"). The CIM Standards differ significantly from standards in the United States. While the terms "mineral resource," "measured mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources," and "inferred mineral resources" are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, they are not defined terms under standards in the United States. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, United States companies are only permitted to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by standards in the United States as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information regarding resources contained or referenced in this press release containing descriptions of our mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies.

